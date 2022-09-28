Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
Watch LIVE Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album “Challenging His Voice” And First Single
Watch Bruce introduce his album, “Only the Strong Survive.” and the first single, “Do I Love You.” I told you all about this yesterday morning. Album drops November 11th. The whole tracklist appears below. 1. Only the Strong Survive. 2. Soul Days feat. Sam Moore. 3....
Box Office: “Don’t Worry Darling” Isn’t Drawing Harry Styles Fans, Mid Week Sales Failure
I said yesterday that Harry Styles fans may not be going to see “Don’t Worry Darling” because they have homework. But it’s worse than that. Wednesday ticket sales were down 34% from Tuesday. The first three days of the week have been a disaster. “Don’t Worry Darling” is not even being shown in Harry’s House (the name of his album).
Box Office: “Bros” Looking at Weekend Below $10 Mil as Previews Tank for Universal’s Noble Experiment
It’s not like Universal didn’t put everything into “Bros.” The marketing and publicity have been superior. Billy Eichner has been everywhere. And “Bros” has a strong 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. But “Bros” does not have mainstream appeal now matter how hard you sell. The...
George Clooney-Julia Roberts Romcom Already Has $35 Mil in the Bank a Month Before it Opens
George Clooney and Julia Roberts aren’t the only ones to find their tickets to paradise this month. Universal Pictures may have, too. The two shining Movie Stars are in a romcom that doesn’t open in the US until October 21st. There’s not much press on it here, either, yet.
RIP Coolio, 59, Dies on 46th Anniversary of Release of Stevie Wonder Song That Made Him Famous
So sad to hear about Coolio, the 90s rapper, dying at age 59. He was a really nice guy who often performed at charity events and had an affable way about him. Reports are that Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at a friend’s Los Angeles home from cardiac arrest.
