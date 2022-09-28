What is storm surge? Explaining dangers along Florida's coast now that Hurricane Ian made landfall

Read full article on original website
ABC30 Fresno
Hurricane Ian will come to be known as 'The Big One' for southwest Florida. Here's why.
Hurricane Ian developed into the monstrous, devastating storm that meteorologists predicted that it would be. Ian barreled into the southwest coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane before slowing to a crawl as it made its way across the peninsula, causing widespread destruction in its wake. The storm...
ABC30 Fresno
At least 33 deaths reported after Hurricane Ian slams into Florida
At least 21 people in Florida may have died due to Hurricane Ian, officials said in a Friday afternoon update. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida's southwest coast Wednesday afternoon, causing catastrophic damage, fierce winds and dangerous, record-breaking storm surges. Officials have confirmed ABC News that there have been...
ABC30 Fresno
Powerful storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida
FLORIDA -- One of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., Hurricane Ian turned Florida streets into rivers, knocked out power to 1.8 million people, and caused catastrophic damage. Here are some of the stories and scenes:. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls...
ABC30 Fresno
How hotels, theme parks are preparing for Hurricane Ian
As much of Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, the hospitality world is bracing for impact. Famed theme parks and hotels across the state in the path of the Category 4 storm are working fast to minimize potential damage. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer warned that the storm is...
ABC30 Fresno
Gov. Newsom pushes for early distribution of cheaper winter-blend gasoline amid soaring gas prices
SACRAMENTO -- To combat rising gas prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking the state's air resources board to let refineries distribute cheaper winter-blend gasoline earlier than normally allowed by law. According to a letter issued by Newsom on Friday, California refiners are required to produce the summer-blend gasoline through October...
ABC30 Fresno
California employers will be required to post salaries for job listings under new law
Employers in California will have to post salaries for job listings under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. This week, Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 as part of a statewide effort to promote pay equity. The bill requires companies with 15 or more workers to include pay scales in job postings and provide them to employees upon request.
ABC30 Fresno
New California law increases family leave, disability benefits
Millions of Californians will see more family and disability leave benefits under a new law signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The bill will boost leave benefits for lower and middle income workers to cover their income when they have to take time off to care for their loved ones or themselves.
ABC30 Fresno
Gov. Newsom signs bills to accelerate new affordable housing
SAN FRANCISCO -- Governor Gavin Newsom was in San Francisco Wednesday to sign a bill package aimed at speeding up and growing the state's housing. The new laws will accelerate the construction of new housing while creating thousands of high-paying jobs, the Governor's Office says. Gov. Newsom also announced new...
