ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?

Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

When Should You Forgive Infidelity?

The most forgivable behaviors are solitary, followed by emotional and online. Sexual behavior is the least forgivable. People can heal from infidelity trauma and embrace both forgiveness and personal growth. Forgiveness is a significant predictor of posttraumatic personal growth. Infidelity is one of the most painful, traumatic experiences someone will...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Dismissed in Your Relationships? Time to Be Heard

A common problem in relationships is that one person's feelings are dismissed, not heard, or not taken seriously. Often this is tied to old childhood wounds that get triggered in the present. Healing the past and changing requires you to speak up, push back, and let others know how you...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heraclitus
psychologytoday.com

Relationships: When Does "Enough!" Become Enough?

Long-term marriages are not insulted from divorce. Small-scale promises unkept can, over time, add up to a major betrayal. Sometimes only one act can shift a partner from resignation to desperation. When does enough become enough in a relationship so that a spouse files for divorce decades into a marriage?...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Marriages
qhubonews.com

Opinion: Finding the love of your life…how do you do it?

There are many people who are currently in love relationships with people who they themselves know are not the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with. If you are that person, you must understand the following: Your problem is not that you don’t know how to get a new boyfriend or girlfriend, your problem is that you are not looking for THE right KIND of person. If you are in a relationship with a person who wants to waste time, get into vices, be unfaithful, use drugs or other bad habits, YOU CANNOT THINK THAT YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE THAT PERSON CHANGE.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Flirting, Failing, and Navigating Relationship Signals

Much of the communication that happens between people is on an unconscious level. Body language, facial expressions, and tone all are part of the conversation that happens as people gauge their interest in each other. It is helpful to spend time interacting with others to learn this subtle art of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Lying Could Be The Demise Of Your Relationship

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
psychologytoday.com

How to Make Sense of Addiction

Substance use is a behavior that serves a purpose. Substance use only becomes a problem when its harm increases and its benefits are lowered. Making sense of one's relationship with a substance is the first step to cultivating a different relationship with it. Many people who come to me wanting...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
psychologytoday.com

How Does the Content of Communication Impact Relationships?

A team of researchers tested the link between positive and negative communication and relationship contentment in couples. The results replicated past research showing that positive and negative communication are different, rather than two sides of the same coin. The results also supported a "buffering" pattern across positive and negative communication...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Should You Speak Now, or Forever Hold Your Peace?

Disapproving of a loved one's romantic relationship is a common but challenging interpersonal experience. When individuals perceive that a friend or family member disapproves of their relationship, their sense of closeness to that person drops. While perceived closeness to a disapproving friend or family member may improve with time, it...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

What ‘Being a Man’ in Your Relationship Really Means

It takes courage to speak up about issues that go against gender norms. Psychology research highlights the importance of talking about one’s feelings and expressing one’s emotions. Romantic relationships require continuous effort and attention. Many men come to therapy feeling challenged by the expectation to be "tough" in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?

Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

You Don’t Choose Your Defenses, Your Defenses Choose You

When you procrastinate, it may be because your desires unconsciously conflict with ancient—yet firmly entrenched—self-protective programming. To restore our sense of safety, our ever-wary, vigilant defense system makes us over-generalize what was originally experienced as hazardous. The way to transform the original negative impact of a traumatic event...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy