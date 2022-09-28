ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Bentley's new Mulliner Batur will have a beastly power output of 740 PS

The U.K.-based luxury car maker Bentley has revealed its two-seat grand tourer Mulliner Batur in Monterey Car Week, which will replace the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar. The introduction of the Batur is a turning point in Bentley's design history. This is so because it offers a leaner, more focused, and simpler version of luxury cars, reflecting Bentley's design vision for the future.
conceptcarz.com

Best-selling 4xe PHEV, All-new Hurricane Twin Turbo Powertrains Named Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems for 2022

•Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe marks second consecutive win for innovative 4xe plug-in hybrid system. •3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo debuted this year in the 2022 Grand Wagoneer. •Jeep Wrangler 4xe, a 2021 Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems winner, is the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America. •Electrified and more...
Jalopnik

Volkswagen

Yes, the interior is annoying. But it would be a grave mistake to reduce this 315-hp, all-wheel drive rocket down to…
Jalopnik

McLaren P1 Submerged By Hurricane Ian After a Week With New Owner

Most people know the common idiom often attributed to Benjamin Franklin, “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” Some things can’t be avoided, no matter who you are. Currently, Hurricane Ian is making its way across Florida, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The accompanying torrential rainfall and storm surge will likely flood tens of thousands of homes regardless of their worth. While most people are going to lose their daily commuters, Mother Nature is going to take some expensive rides out as well.
Jalopnik

At $6,900, Is This 1992 Ford Explorer 4X2 Worth Exploring?

Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Ford Explorer shows just how handsome the first-generation truck is when not adorned with unnecessary frippery. Let’s see if that appeal extends to its price. While the seller of yesterday’s 2012 BMW 650i touted its gold paint as being a rare color,...
Jalopnik

2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Is Going the Distance, It’s Going for Speed

Listen, I’m going to let you in on a secret — long-distance motorcycling kind of sucks. Not only is it slower than going by car, but it’s boring and painful with only brief moments of being awesome, despite what Ewan MacGregor would have you believe. But what if there was a bike that could take some of the suck out of that situation?
Jalopnik

Nissan Reveals New Z GT4 Race Car Slated for 2023 Competition

The new Nissan Z may have only started appearing on showroom floors last summer, but you’ll soon be seeing the fun Japanese sports coupe on racing circuits around the world. Tuesday, Nissan and NISMO, the automaker’s motorsport and performance division, revealed their new Nissan Z GT4. The new GT4, based on the latest production Nissan Z, was developed at NISMO’s engineering facilities and in real-world competition. A prototype version was raced in the Super Taikyu Series in Japan in the ST-Q class, reserved for approved vehicles that don’t fit any established technical regulations.
Jalopnik

Porsche Notches Gains, Pulls Investors Away From VW in $72 Billion IPO

Porsche’s big break finally came true, new car sales trends continue to puzzle the top minds paid to predict them and Southeast Asia might just be on the brink of an electric vehicle explosion. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, September 29, 2022. 1st Gear:...
Jalopnik

What’s the Best Thing About Your Local Car Culture?

This might sound obvious, but different people buy different cars in different places. And that variety of buyers does a variety of things with its variety of cars. The world’s funny like that. So today, we’re taking a moment to appreciate the wild assortment of ways in which people enjoy their cars around the world.
Jalopnik

The Ferrari SP51 Is a V12-Powered Spider With Important Stripes

The Ferrari SP51 is a car with stripes on it, an homage to a different Ferrari, 1955's 410 S, one of which Juan Manuel Fangio once drove. The SP51, announced on Wednesday, also has a V12 under its front hood, was built on the 812 GTS platform. The SP51's buyer, identified as a Ferrari collector based in Taiwan, is presumably having a good day.
Jalopnik

Dodge Delays Final V8 Monster Due to Supply Challenges

Dodge has been bidding farewell to its V8 muscle cars in a long, drawn out way that has so far included six pretty cool, very shouty, limited-edition models. That fond farewell was due to conclude with a secret seventh “Last Call” model set to launch at this year’s SEMA show, but it’s been delayed.
Jalopnik

Chevy Almost Outfitted an LT4 in its Tahoe RST Performance Edition

If you’re an auto enthusiast, you know, recognize and maybe idolize GM’s LT4 V8 engine. The high-powered V8 sees duty in some of the most capable and serious performance cars to come out of the General: Chevy C7 Corvette Z06, Camaro ZL1, and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and Escalade-V. While the LT4 is used in just those handful of cars, it was almost used in another, more unexpected application.
Jalopnik

I Maimed My Friends to Discover the Truth Hiding in the Back of the Subaru BRZ

Before we get into this, let’s get one thing out of the way. We all know the back seats of the Subaru BRZ are comically small. They were created in a world for people without legs and a head and meant mostly to be a place to throw used Juul pods. I know this. You know this. However, there are three people who didn’t know this until yesterday.
