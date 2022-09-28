Most people know the common idiom often attributed to Benjamin Franklin, “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” Some things can’t be avoided, no matter who you are. Currently, Hurricane Ian is making its way across Florida, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The accompanying torrential rainfall and storm surge will likely flood tens of thousands of homes regardless of their worth. While most people are going to lose their daily commuters, Mother Nature is going to take some expensive rides out as well.

