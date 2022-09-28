ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Shop at Costco Without Becoming a Member. Here's How

Want to try Costco products but not join the club? This could be the solution. Costco is a warehouse club that offers discounts on bulk products. You must be a member to shop at Costco in most circumstances. If a Costco member buys you a Costco Shop Card, you can...
The US Sun

I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee

A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

What Time Should You Be Shopping At Costco?

Ah yes, time for the monthly trip to Costco. Since the opening of its first warehouse in 1983, Costco has been deemed as one of the world's preferred supermarkets, growing a cult-like membership customer base. With its convenient discounted bulk items, high minimum wage rates for employees in the United States (via CNN), the endlessly delicious three-pound rotisserie chicken for only $4.99, and more, the hype for Costco has been at an all-time high.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Rural Consumers Feel Grocery Inflation More Than Their Urban Counterparts

Food prices may be skyrocketing all across the country, but consumers in rural areas are feeling this inflation the most acutely by a significant margin. Research from PYMNTS’ new study, “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: The Inflation Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from an August census-balanced survey of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers, finds that 74% of shoppers noticed price increases for food from grocery stores in the previous 30 days. In contrast, only 68% of consumers in urban areas said the same.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi urgently recalls sauce with 'do not eat' warning to shoppers

Aldi has urgently recalled a table sauce warning customers not to eat it. Anyone who has bought the Bramwells Tartare Sauce can return it to the store for a full refund. The budget chain said it was recalling the sauce, which is generally served with fish, as it was incorrectly labelled. A safety warning issued by the Food Standards Agency said: "ALDI is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label.
FOOD SAFETY

