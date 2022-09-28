Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Employees are feeling disconnected from their company culture. The solution might be in the onboarding process
Onboarding a new employee can be a long, tedious and expensive process. However, the results of surveys and corporate interviews suggest that an underdeveloped onboarding process -- one that doesn't meet a new hire's social and professional needs -- could ultimately lead to high rates of resignations. The goal of...
psychologytoday.com
Well-Being at Work: Between Burnout and Quiet Quitting
Managers and employees struggle with balancing and negotiating the need for performance and the need for well-being. Performance and well-being are not in conflict; well-being includes growth and challenge. Organizations are responsible for creating healthy work environments that do not push individuals to burn out. Stretching and challenging work can...
psychologytoday.com
How to Have Better Arguments With Your Partner
Regulating our emotions is key to effectively arguing with our partners. Doing so makes us less likely to do or say something regretful. The better we keep a cool head, the easier it is to communicate our needs effectively in ways our partners can truly hear. When we feel safe,...
psychologytoday.com
You Don’t Choose Your Defenses, Your Defenses Choose You
When you procrastinate, it may be because your desires unconsciously conflict with ancient—yet firmly entrenched—self-protective programming. To restore our sense of safety, our ever-wary, vigilant defense system makes us over-generalize what was originally experienced as hazardous. The way to transform the original negative impact of a traumatic event...
psychologytoday.com
Is Our Always-On Culture Choking Creativity?
Some studies report a decline in creativity in the United States. A core cause of this decline could correlate with a decline in allowing time to be bored. Reimagining workplace schedules and "free time" could reverse the trend. Virtual reality video games. Fusion cuisine combining the practices of disparate cultures....
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development
The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
psychologytoday.com
How Logical Thinking Gets in the Way of Creativity
Our education has emphasized logic over creativity. Too much emphasis on logical thinking impedes our creative output. Creativity flourishes when logic is set aside. Throughout our lives, we've been trained to be logical. Indeed, much of our education is geared towards ensuring that we always get the right answer. When...
psychologytoday.com
Am I on My Phone to Avoid Conflict With My Partner?
We have several distractions at our disposal that can make it easy to avoid conflict. Avoidant behaviors can make things feel "smooth" but mask growing resentments or contempt. Thinking not as individuals but as a unit or team can help to unstick deadlocks in relational conflicts. We turn to our...
psychologytoday.com
How to Succeed at University (or College)
This post is inspired by my reading of Helen Lees’s new book, Playing the University Game: The Art of University-Based Self-Education. I recommend it for anyone involved in higher education, whether as prospective student, current student, recovering student, faculty, counselor, someone paying the bills, or (especially) the president of the place. It takes us below the polish and fantasy of the brochures and hype to an honest look at the highs and lows of university life.
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Dismissed in Your Relationships? Time to Be Heard
A common problem in relationships is that one person's feelings are dismissed, not heard, or not taken seriously. Often this is tied to old childhood wounds that get triggered in the present. Healing the past and changing requires you to speak up, push back, and let others know how you...
psychologytoday.com
How the Gift of Allyship Builds a Sense of Belonging
Belonging, an innate human need, supports longer life, higher wellbeing, higher creativity, and better performance. Modern society and workplaces are not always structured for inclusivity. Organizations are responsible for creating inclusive structures, but we are individually responsible for our actions and allyship. Humans need to belong. Deeply, authentically, as we...
psychologytoday.com
How Does the Content of Communication Impact Relationships?
A team of researchers tested the link between positive and negative communication and relationship contentment in couples. The results replicated past research showing that positive and negative communication are different, rather than two sides of the same coin. The results also supported a "buffering" pattern across positive and negative communication...
psychologytoday.com
Flirting, Failing, and Navigating Relationship Signals
Much of the communication that happens between people is on an unconscious level. Body language, facial expressions, and tone all are part of the conversation that happens as people gauge their interest in each other. It is helpful to spend time interacting with others to learn this subtle art of...
psychologytoday.com
Applying Self-Acceptance When You’re Spinning Out of Control
Self-acceptance is correlated with increased physical health and well-being, greater resilience, and lower rates of anxiety and depression. Individuals are reluctant to cultivate self-acceptance for fear of complacency, mediocrity, and a lack of motivation to change and grow. To effectively cultivate self-acceptance, we need to be consciously aware of and...
psychologytoday.com
What I Learned About the Importance of Values in a Relationship
As my wedding quickly approaches, I find myself both taking comfort in the arms of my fiancé while also being reminded of the past and filled with gratitude for how my life has unfolded. The ideas below are ones that come from reflective thought and research:. Choose someone who...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Affirmations Alone Don't Work
Self-affirmations and wishful thinking are often counter-productive. Story editing can counter debilitating narratives about ourselves. Learned optimism, like hope, is grounded in cognitive evidence and wonder. Psychologist Martin Seligman's ABCDE framework of learned optimism provides a basis for story editing. We often hear about the power of positive thinking: Simply...
Opinion: Relationship Commandments That Can Be Incorporated Starting Now
A few weeks ago I was visiting with a friend who brought up something called “relationship commandments.”. “Relationship Commandments?” I was perplexed but utterly fascinated by what came next.
