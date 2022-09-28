This post is inspired by my reading of Helen Lees’s new book, Playing the University Game: The Art of University-Based Self-Education. I recommend it for anyone involved in higher education, whether as prospective student, current student, recovering student, faculty, counselor, someone paying the bills, or (especially) the president of the place. It takes us below the polish and fantasy of the brochures and hype to an honest look at the highs and lows of university life.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO