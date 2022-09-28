The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) is a public health organization that releases screening recommendations for significant health conditions such as cancer and more. These recommendations are often followed by primary care providers and insurance companies for reimbursement, for procedures including colonoscopies and mammograms. Recently, in September 2022, the USPSTF issued draft recommendations for the routine screening of adults under age 65 for anxiety disorders. This is the second major mental health screening recommendation by the organization, the first, in 2016, being a recommendation for depression screening in all age groups. The USPSTF also recommended counseling and/or medication referral for adult perinatal depression in 2019.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO