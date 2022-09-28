Read full article on original website
Related
Helicoprion Was a Shark-Like Fish With a Feeding Apparatus That Resembled a Buzzsaw
The prehistoric Helicoprion, which means "Spiral Saw," had a very unusual feeding apparatus that a scientist described as follows: "A permanently-tensed party favor studded with a fearsomely pointed dentition." The scientist was none other than geologist Alexander Petrovich Karpinsky who coined the name Helicoprion after discovering a whorl specimen in the Ural Mountains back in 1899.
Crystal-stuffed dinosaur eggs the size of cannonballs discovered in China
East China’s volcanic terrain is ideal for fossil hunters, who discovered the unusual eggs
natureworldnews.com
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
Mysterious Reef From Millions of Years Ago Discovered in Vast Australian Desert
Once containing a vast, prehistoric ocean, the Nullarbor Plain in southern Australia is an extraordinary landscape. Now a scrubby desert on limestone bedrock, it's extremely flat and almost featureless, extending for over a thousand kilometers. But a new discovery suggests that the vast, semi-arid expanse may not be as featureless...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fossil egg analysis in China adds to debate of what may have caused dinosaurs' demise
It's a hard-fought debate: Did the massive asteroid that struck Earth 66 million years ago wipe out a thriving population of dinosaurs, or were they already struggling to survive when that cataclysmic day dawned? A fossil egg study revealed insights.
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter
During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
IFLScience
Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme
Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
natureworldnews.com
European Heat Waves Melts Glaciers, Revealing Viking Weapons Buried in Ice
As Europe's glaciers are being melted by the summer's heat wave, archaeologists in Norway have found weaponry from the Viking Age. The Jotunheimen Mountains in Norway's Innlandet County were the target of a study team from the Secrets of the Ice Glacier Archaeology Program. Archaeological Bullseye. The area, which is...
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
Fox News
Researchers spot image resembling 50-foot megalodon shark, turns out to be large school of mackerel
Researchers studying sharks in the northwest Atlantic recently spotted a shape that temporarily led them to believe the extinct megalodon shark was still swimming in the deeps. The Atlantic Shark Institute shared the image captured on its fish finder to its social media accounts, saying researchers estimated the apparent megalodon...
natureworldnews.com
First Fox to Hunt Fish for Food Observed by Scientists in Spain
The first fox to hunt fish for food was spotted by scientists in Spain. The very rare incident was caught on video that shows a male red fox (Vulpes vulpes) reportedly grabbing a carp during spring spawning season in the European country. This makes red foxes, along with wolves, to...
What Hides at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in the World?
Island separating the Lakehead on Lake BaikalUnsplash/Sergey Pesterev. Things that reach the highest or lowest peaks across the world are always of great interest. There is always an intriguing narrative behind the tallest skyscraper or the deepest hole. Lake Baikal, though, is a little unique. The fact that it is the oldest and deepest lake in the world would be enough to draw tourists, but what makes it even more intriguing is that the lake is usually frozen completely. The lake has seldom thawed, and even when it did, the temperatures were still too low for anybody to plunge down to the bottom to locate the bottom.
IFLScience
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country
The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur. The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.
Two of the World’s Rarest Wolves to Make a Home in Colorado
The United States is home to a diverse and fascinating animal population. With its many National Parks and protected areas, the U.S. houses more than 400 species of mammals, 800 species of birds, 100,000 species of insects, 300 species of reptiles, close to 300 species of amphibians, and over 1,100 species of fish. Many of these species are also endemic, meaning they can only be found in American lands and waters.
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
Comments / 0