ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
Yana Bostongirl

Helicoprion Was a Shark-Like Fish With a Feeding Apparatus That Resembled a Buzzsaw

The prehistoric Helicoprion, which means "Spiral Saw," had a very unusual feeding apparatus that a scientist described as follows: "A permanently-tensed party favor studded with a fearsomely pointed dentition." The scientist was none other than geologist Alexander Petrovich Karpinsky who coined the name Helicoprion after discovering a whorl specimen in the Ural Mountains back in 1899.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Fish#Uppsala University#Flinders University#Silurian#University Of Bristol#University Of Michigan
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
natureworldnews.com

1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter

During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

European Heat Waves Melts Glaciers, Revealing Viking Weapons Buried in Ice

As Europe's glaciers are being melted by the summer's heat wave, archaeologists in Norway have found weaponry from the Viking Age. The Jotunheimen Mountains in Norway's Innlandet County were the target of a study team from the Secrets of the Ice Glacier Archaeology Program. Archaeological Bullseye. The area, which is...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

First Fox to Hunt Fish for Food Observed by Scientists in Spain

The first fox to hunt fish for food was spotted by scientists in Spain. The very rare incident was caught on video that shows a male red fox (Vulpes vulpes) reportedly grabbing a carp during spring spawning season in the European country. This makes red foxes, along with wolves, to...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

What Hides at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in the World?

Island separating the Lakehead on Lake BaikalUnsplash/Sergey Pesterev. Things that reach the highest or lowest peaks across the world are always of great interest. There is always an intriguing narrative behind the tallest skyscraper or the deepest hole. Lake Baikal, though, is a little unique. The fact that it is the oldest and deepest lake in the world would be enough to draw tourists, but what makes it even more intriguing is that the lake is usually frozen completely. The lake has seldom thawed, and even when it did, the temperatures were still too low for anybody to plunge down to the bottom to locate the bottom.
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
ENVIRONMENT
Anita Durairaj

Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country

The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur. The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.
Outsider.com

Two of the World’s Rarest Wolves to Make a Home in Colorado

The United States is home to a diverse and fascinating animal population. With its many National Parks and protected areas, the U.S. houses more than 400 species of mammals, 800 species of birds, 100,000 species of insects, 300 species of reptiles, close to 300 species of amphibians, and over 1,100 species of fish. Many of these species are also endemic, meaning they can only be found in American lands and waters.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy