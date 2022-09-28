Trump told Rudy Giuliani to 'go wild' and 'do anything you want' in seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election: book

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani looks on as then-President Donald Trump speaks. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Trump told Giuliani he could "go wild" in challenging the 2020 results, per a forthcoming book.

In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman detailed how Trump placed his faith in Giuliani.

"My lawyers are terrible," Trump reportedly said of many of the other attorneys on his team.

President Donald Trump told his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to "go wild" and "do anything you want" as the former New York City mayor sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, according to a forthcoming book by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.

In the book, "Confidence Man," Haberman wrote that Trump — exasperated by some members of his legal team who he felt weren't eager to go out on a limb to challenge the 2020 results — put Giuliani in charge due to the ex-mayor's willingness to defend his unsupported claims about the election results.

Haberman detailed in the book that Trump spoke of Giuliani's newfound control during a phone call.

"Okay, Rudy, you're in charge. Go wild, do anything you want. I don't care," Trump reportedly said, according to Haberman.

Giuliani was by far one of the most prominent public faces of Trump's efforts to invalidate now-President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

The president then went on to criticize many of his other attorneys, per Haberman.

"My lawyers are terrible," he reportedly added.

Haberman also detailed in the book that Trump frequently scolded White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

In a myriad of cases challenging the election, the Trump legal team was unsuccessful in the courts.

And Giuliani's fingerprints were all over Trump's plans to remain in office despite his clear loss to Biden.

In "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency," journalist Michael Wolff detailed how Giuliani wanted Trump to preemptively declare victory in Michigan — a key swing state that Trump eventually lost to Biden by three percentage points.

And Giuliani sought to push several GOP-controlled legislatures to overturn Biden victories, including in Georgia.

In the book "Flipped," Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein detailed how onetime GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler concocted an excuse to leave a phone call where Giuliani discussed how state legislators could void Biden's victory.