As Beaufort County shelters prep for Hurricane Ian, what will happen to their animals?

As residents make preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian, Beaufort County’s animal shelters are asking for help with temporary fosters and issuing some reminders for pet owners.

At least 16 dogs who were evacuated from shelters in Florida were taken in by the Hilton Head Humane Association , said adoption facilitator Laura Tipton. Those dogs were taken to the shelter’s Okatie campus and will be put up for adoption.

Dogs that are already at the Okatie campus won’t be affected by the rain, but the shelter is looking for possible foster parents who can take dogs in for a couple of days during the storm. This will allow the shelter to make room for dogs currently being housed in their outdoor kennels to come inside, she said.

The shelter is also working to tie down their outdoor furniture and make sure that nothing comes loose.

“If something flies and breaks a window, it means a bunch of cats are escaping,” Tipton said. “We will remain open for as long as we can.”

There are no plans to evacuate animals held at the Beaufort County Animal Services, according to director Tallulah Trice. If the county issues an emergency evacuation for residents, then the animals will need to be evacuated as well.

Animal care in storm

No animal should be chained or tethered outside during the storm, Trice said. Animal Services can provide crates and kennels to anyone without one who plans to let their pets inside.

Trice asks that dog owners stand outside with their dogs when letting them out to use the bathroom. In the past, the county has run into issues with people calling to report abandoned animals during storms only to find that the owners were inside their house.

The weather may cause other animals to become more active, Trice said. Flooding can bring alligators, red ants and snakes closer to homes.

Pet checklist

In the case of evacuations, the best thing pet owners can do is bring their animals along with them. If owners are unable to do so, making plans for their animals a day or two ahead of when the storm is expected to hit can be essential to their safety.

For those who are able to bring along animals, a list of pet-friendly South Carolina hotels can be found at www.bringfido.com/lodging/state/south_carolina .

A pet checklist can help owners prioritize what items their pets may need in case of an emergency. At least three days of basic necessities should be packed and ready to tote along with animals, according to recommendations from the Town of Hilton Head . Some of these items include medications, proof of vaccination for animals, food and water bowls.

To help or to get help

Anyone who is able to foster a pet for a couple of days during the storm from the Hilton Head Humane Association may call 843-681-8686.

To get help with the care of your pets during the storm or report an abandoned animal, Beaufort County Animal Services can be reached at 843-255-5010.