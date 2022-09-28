ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

As Beaufort County shelters prep for Hurricane Ian, what will happen to their animals?

By Sofia Sanchez, Sebastian Lee
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7JVE_0iDiNNcM00

As residents make preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian, Beaufort County’s animal shelters are asking for help with temporary fosters and issuing some reminders for pet owners.

At least 16 dogs who were evacuated from shelters in Florida were taken in by the Hilton Head Humane Association , said adoption facilitator Laura Tipton. Those dogs were taken to the shelter’s Okatie campus and will be put up for adoption.

Dogs that are already at the Okatie campus won’t be affected by the rain, but the shelter is looking for possible foster parents who can take dogs in for a couple of days during the storm. This will allow the shelter to make room for dogs currently being housed in their outdoor kennels to come inside, she said.

The shelter is also working to tie down their outdoor furniture and make sure that nothing comes loose.

“If something flies and breaks a window, it means a bunch of cats are escaping,” Tipton said. “We will remain open for as long as we can.”

There are no plans to evacuate animals held at the Beaufort County Animal Services, according to director Tallulah Trice. If the county issues an emergency evacuation for residents, then the animals will need to be evacuated as well.

Animal care in storm

No animal should be chained or tethered outside during the storm, Trice said. Animal Services can provide crates and kennels to anyone without one who plans to let their pets inside.

Trice asks that dog owners stand outside with their dogs when letting them out to use the bathroom. In the past, the county has run into issues with people calling to report abandoned animals during storms only to find that the owners were inside their house.

The weather may cause other animals to become more active, Trice said. Flooding can bring alligators, red ants and snakes closer to homes.

Pet checklist

In the case of evacuations, the best thing pet owners can do is bring their animals along with them. If owners are unable to do so, making plans for their animals a day or two ahead of when the storm is expected to hit can be essential to their safety.

For those who are able to bring along animals, a list of pet-friendly South Carolina hotels can be found at www.bringfido.com/lodging/state/south_carolina .

A pet checklist can help owners prioritize what items their pets may need in case of an emergency. At least three days of basic necessities should be packed and ready to tote along with animals, according to recommendations from the Town of Hilton Head . Some of these items include medications, proof of vaccination for animals, food and water bowls.

To help or to get help

Anyone who is able to foster a pet for a couple of days during the storm from the Hilton Head Humane Association may call 843-681-8686.

To get help with the care of your pets during the storm or report an abandoned animal, Beaufort County Animal Services can be reached at 843-255-5010.

Comments / 1

Related
beaufortcountysc.gov

Hurricane Ian Updates on Beaufort County Operations and Services

Current status and updates on County operations and services during Hurricane Ian:. Beaufort County Public Works Command Center (PWCC) was partially activated at 1600 hrs. on 9/29/22. Beaufort County ESF-3/14 at EOC was activated at 1800 hrs. on 9/29/22. Public works has two debris crews (5 people per crew) and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

At the Beaufort marina as Hurricane Ian passes by off the coast

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lot of boaters were heading out to the Beaufort marina to check on their boats. They were tightening their lines and dropping their anchors to make sure that their boats wouldn’t slide and hit another. It’s not the most pleasant weather to be...
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Pets & Animals
Okatie, SC
Pets & Animals
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
City
Okatie, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Beaufort County, SC
Pets & Animals
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Government
Okatie, SC
Lifestyle
Hilton Head Island, SC
Government
Beaufort County, SC
Lifestyle
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort County Sheriff advises resident to get storm prep done tonight

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner repeated one message during a Thursday afternoon press conference; residents should stay home and off the streets Friday. He urged residents to finish their errands and storm preparation Thursday. “By nightfall we expect rain,” Tanner said. “We expect more wind. Tropical storm force winds could...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort experiencing softer storm impact from Ian

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - For the most part, Ian didn’t leave much of a lasting impact in Beaufort. City officials say outside of a tree falling on a vacant home, there isn’t much damage to speak of. Beaufort feels little impact from Ian, minimal damage reported by Beaufort...
BEAUFORT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Emergency Evacuation#Hurricanes#Snake
WCBD Count on 2

SC animal shelters take in pets evacuated from Florida shelters

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina animal shelters are lending a hand to Florida neighbors by taking in animals evacuated from the path of Hurricane Ian. Charleston Animal Society facilitated the rescue of 80 cats and kittens from the Humane Society of Naples and Collier County Domestic Animal Service. The cats and kittens were already […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Bluffton missing the worst of Ian’s impact

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton, South Carolina seemed to have missed the worst of Ian’s impact as those who live here now breathe a sigh of relief. Even though this area continues to see rainy and gusty conditions, many who live nearby have come to Bluffton’s waterfront park to get a look at things for themselves.
BLUFFTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office held a news conference earlier in the day. Right now out on Coligny Beach, we’re mainly looking at increasing winds. There are choppy conditions out there in the surf and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office is just trying to keep people safe as the possibility of these conditions getting worse continues in the next 24 to 48 hours.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SC USPS closures due to Hurricane Ian

BEAUFORT, SC. (WSAV) – The U.S. Postal Service South Carolina District has announced a temporary suspension of retail operations in Beaufort and Parris Island, due to Hurricane Ian. The retail operations are suspended at following post offices until further notice: Marine Corps Air Station located at 1283 Geiger Blvd in Beaufort, SC Parris Island Post […]
BEAUFORT, SC
blufftontoday.com

News About Town

Board-certified physician treated patients in Hampton County for 24 years. When Dr. Tim Pearce started practicing medicine in Beaufort, he was introduced to the community as the “young surgeon.” Nearly four decades later, he has earned a new title. “I have proudly taken up the mantle of being...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
4K+
Followers
145
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy