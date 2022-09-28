Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Humane Society of Richland County announces new fundraiser: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k
ONTARIO — For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend. On Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company,...
cwcolumbus.com
Delaware County community members try to save their police department
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Rising crime and dwindling police coverage have some in the Delaware County village of Ashley launching a campaign to “save the badge.”. A tax levy replacement used to fund the village’s police department has been turned down by voters twice. Community member Loren Pool is trying to save the police department. “The village council had talked about de-funding the police department and disbanding,” Pool said.
WHIZ
Salvation Army Craft and Vendor Show
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Salvation Army Women’s Ministry is getting ready for their Craft and Vendor show. The event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8th, features vendors and crafts of all types along with plenty of fun and even a specialty coffee, tea, and baked goods vendor from Akron.
spectrumnews1.com
Exploring Ohio: The Dog Fountain
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Nestled in Mount Vernon, about 50 miles northeast of Columbus, a whimsical water feature is becoming a popular attraction. The Dog Fountain was installed in 2019 on property owned by Mount Vernon Nazarene University. It's part of the effort to restore the Downtown Historic District.
Fairfield to expedite conversion to all-career fire department
Fairfield accepted a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant, which will pay for nine full-time firefighters/paramedics over the next three years.
wktn.com
Several Animals Rescued at 3 Locations in Marion
Humane Agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County last week. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the operation was part of three separate investigations regarding animal cruelty and neglect. As a result of the search warrants:. seven canines of...
Galion Inquirer
First Lady of Ohio visits Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD COUNTY- First Lady of Ohio Fran DeWine stopped by Crawford County last week to visit the Bucyrus Public Library to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. During her visit, DeWine read to children at the Bucyrus Public Library. Throughout the state, the Imagination Library has enrolled more than 343,490 of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age appropriate book each month until they turn five. All children from Ohio are eligible to be enrolled from the time they are born up until they turn five years old at no cost to the family.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Morrow Co. Hospital welcomes two providers to the team
MORROW COUNTY- Jessica L. Ball, DO, has joined Morrow County Hospital’s Medical Specialty Center specializing in Otolaryngology / Facial Plastic Surgery. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, attended medical school at A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona and served her residency at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery.
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Food for the Hungry December 9, 2022
It is almost time for the annual Food for the Hungry campaign which is a food and money drive that benefits Knox County Interchurch Social Services and Salvation Army. Collections begin November 1st and run through December 9th at 2 pm.; food and monetary donations can be dropped off at Fredericktown Interchurch at 57 N. Main St. during our business hours of 10-4 Monday – Friday (Do not leave donations outside). Checks can be mailed to PO Box 301, Fredericktown OH 43019 and made payable to Fredericktown Interchurch FFTH.
Ohio Dog in Shelter Over 2,555 Days Finally Finds His Forever Home: 'Flip Is a Very Loving Dog'
Flip's new pet parent told PEOPLE the rescue dog is adjusting well to home life and recently enjoyed his first nap in a big bed After spending years in the shelter system, Flip the dog has a forever home. On Sept. 16, PEOPLE shared the black-and-white dog's story. At that time, the 7-year-old rescue pooch had spent over 2,555 days in Ohio shelters waiting to be adopted. Jennifer Schorr, the associate director of the education division at the Buckeye Community Hope Foundation, heard about Flip's situation through a Facebook...
themountvernongrapevine.com
ODNR Fall Forecast: Vibrant Color in Every Direction Inbox
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cooler temperatures, earlier sunsets, and fall leaves – soon vivid reds, oranges, and yellows, will pop signifying the shift of the season. Throughout the fall color changes, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will release weekly updates letting people know where to see the best hues and what unique activities can be enjoyed under a blanket of autumn leaves.
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop
PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Central Ohio native braces for damage at Cape Coral home after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, families in southwestern Florida don’t know what they’re going to find when they return to their homes. That’s the exact situation Todd Wolford and his family are in. “It’s rough, I mean the whole area is devastated,” said Wolford. Wolford is referring to the area […]
ashlandsource.com
Newly-remodeled Walmart Supercenter in Ashland re-opens Sept. 30
ASHLAND — Ashland residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 1996 E. Main Street as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The store will celebrate its re-grand opening on Friday, September 30th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon chose Public Square site based on cost, location
MOUNT VERNON – Renovations to the Mount Vernon Municipal Court’s current building at 5 Gay St. were considered too expensive by a committee of city officials, which made it necessary to find a new home for the court. The building also houses the Mount Vernon Police Department and...
Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
richlandsource.com
Self-serve: Richland County residents may be able to pay property taxes at kiosk next year
MANSFIELD -- Richland County residents may have a new option in 2023 when it comes to paying property taxes -- a self-serve kiosk in county Treasurer Bart Hamilton's office. Hamilton discussed the idea with county commissioners on Tuesday, joined by Brad Lewis, president of F&E Payment Pros, a "payment processing solutions" company from Northfield, Ohio.
Hurricane Ian could bring rain to Northeast Ohio, but just shy of Cleveland, NWS says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An updated forecast has Hurricane Ian possibly bringing some rain to Northeast Ohio this weekend. The National Weather Service is now saying there’s a chance of showers moving into the Mansfield, Akron-Canton, Youngstown and Knox County areas throughout the day on Saturday.
whbc.com
A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
It’s an ambitious plan that would ultimately move Mckinley High School to downtown Canton. Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan. Not only does the plan involve moving...
