ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
cwcolumbus.com

Delaware County community members try to save their police department

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Rising crime and dwindling police coverage have some in the Delaware County village of Ashley launching a campaign to “save the badge.”. A tax levy replacement used to fund the village’s police department has been turned down by voters twice. Community member Loren Pool is trying to save the police department. “The village council had talked about de-funding the police department and disbanding,” Pool said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Salvation Army Craft and Vendor Show

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Salvation Army Women’s Ministry is getting ready for their Craft and Vendor show. The event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8th, features vendors and crafts of all types along with plenty of fun and even a specialty coffee, tea, and baked goods vendor from Akron.
ZANESVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: The Dog Fountain

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Nestled in Mount Vernon, about 50 miles northeast of Columbus, a whimsical water feature is becoming a popular attraction. The Dog Fountain was installed in 2019 on property owned by Mount Vernon Nazarene University. It's part of the effort to restore the Downtown Historic District.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Knox County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Society
Mount Vernon, OH
Cars
Knox County, OH
Government
County
Knox County, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Society
City
Johnstown, OH
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Government
wktn.com

Several Animals Rescued at 3 Locations in Marion

Humane Agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County last week. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the operation was part of three separate investigations regarding animal cruelty and neglect. As a result of the search warrants:. seven canines of...
MARION COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

First Lady of Ohio visits Crawford Co.

CRAWFORD COUNTY- First Lady of Ohio Fran DeWine stopped by Crawford County last week to visit the Bucyrus Public Library to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. During her visit, DeWine read to children at the Bucyrus Public Library. Throughout the state, the Imagination Library has enrolled more than 343,490 of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age appropriate book each month until they turn five. All children from Ohio are eligible to be enrolled from the time they are born up until they turn five years old at no cost to the family.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Morrow Co. Hospital welcomes two providers to the team

MORROW COUNTY- Jessica L. Ball, DO, has joined Morrow County Hospital’s Medical Specialty Center specializing in Otolaryngology / Facial Plastic Surgery. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, attended medical school at A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona and served her residency at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food For The Hungry#Car Show#Cruise#Charity#Knox County Food#Automotive Technology#Culinary Arts
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Food for the Hungry December 9, 2022

It is almost time for the annual Food for the Hungry campaign which is a food and money drive that benefits Knox County Interchurch Social Services and Salvation Army. Collections begin November 1st and run through December 9th at 2 pm.; food and monetary donations can be dropped off at Fredericktown Interchurch at 57 N. Main St. during our business hours of 10-4 Monday – Friday (Do not leave donations outside). Checks can be mailed to PO Box 301, Fredericktown OH 43019 and made payable to Fredericktown Interchurch FFTH.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
People

Ohio Dog in Shelter Over 2,555 Days Finally Finds His Forever Home: 'Flip Is a Very Loving Dog'

Flip's new pet parent told PEOPLE the rescue dog is adjusting well to home life and recently enjoyed his first nap in a big bed After spending years in the shelter system, Flip the dog has a forever home. On Sept. 16, PEOPLE shared the black-and-white dog's story. At that time, the 7-year-old rescue pooch had spent over 2,555 days in Ohio shelters waiting to be adopted. Jennifer Schorr, the associate director of the education division at the Buckeye Community Hope Foundation, heard about Flip's situation through a Facebook...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

ODNR Fall Forecast: Vibrant Color in Every Direction Inbox

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cooler temperatures, earlier sunsets, and fall leaves – soon vivid reds, oranges, and yellows, will pop signifying the shift of the season. Throughout the fall color changes, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will release weekly updates letting people know where to see the best hues and what unique activities can be enjoyed under a blanket of autumn leaves.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
sciotopost.com

Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop

PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Newly-remodeled Walmart Supercenter in Ashland re-opens Sept. 30

ASHLAND — Ashland residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 1996 E. Main Street as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The store will celebrate its re-grand opening on Friday, September 30th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.
ASHLAND, OH
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon chose Public Square site based on cost, location

MOUNT VERNON – Renovations to the Mount Vernon Municipal Court’s current building at 5 Gay St. were considered too expensive by a committee of city officials, which made it necessary to find a new home for the court. The building also houses the Mount Vernon Police Department and...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Self-serve: Richland County residents may be able to pay property taxes at kiosk next year

MANSFIELD -- Richland County residents may have a new option in 2023 when it comes to paying property taxes -- a self-serve kiosk in county Treasurer Bart Hamilton's office. Hamilton discussed the idea with county commissioners on Tuesday, joined by Brad Lewis, president of F&E Payment Pros, a "payment processing solutions" company from Northfield, Ohio.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy