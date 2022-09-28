ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
Dinosaur-Like Reptile That Was Discovered In Arizona Now Has A New Name

A dinosaur-like species that was discovered in Arizona now has a new name, 12 News reported. The ancient reptile has been named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park, Brad Traver. The species was renamed traverorum. The species was first discovered in 2014 in the Blue Mesa area....
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history

A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
Lion Dies at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

Staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute are grieving the loss of Nababiep; a female African lion affectionately called Naba, who was humanely euthanized on Sept. 26. She was 18 years old. The median life expectancy for African lions in human care is 17 years. In...
