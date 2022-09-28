Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Plainville PumpkinFest returns, looks to raise money
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville PumpkinFest returns for the 7th year on Oct. 22. The Festival will offer a spooky house, kids’ parade and more while continuing to raise money for the Plainville Community Fund. It will happen rain or shine, from 4 to 8 p.m. downtown. The festival is free to enter and includes kids’ activities at the Parks and Recreation building at 50 Whiting St. starting at 4 p.m. and a kids’ parade starting at 5 p.m., going from the Parks & Recreation building to the library.
Bristol Press
Boys & Girls Club of Bristol invites community to Halloween party
BRISTOL – The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol invites the community to join them in a “Spooky Blast” Halloween party Oct. 21. The Spooky Blast, a new event for the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol, will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Family Center at 255 West St. The party will include pumpkin painting, a costume contest with prizes, raffles, food and drinks, a photo booth and an inflatable haunted house.
Bristol Press
Apple Harvest Festival gets off to a strong start
SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival got off to a strong start Friday as visitors flocked to downtown to enjoy a weekend of food and fun. The festival, which is held annually on Main Street and Riccio Way near town hall, is a fall tradition that Southington residents and visitors from surrounding towns look forward to every year – sometimes drawing as many as 100,000 visitors between the two weekends.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at Dunn Block
Joan Grande recently sent Edward “Bucky” Dunn, now living out of state, a photo of the KindCare Assisted Living facility being built downtown. He did this because the property and former building there housed what was known as the Dunn Block, a building in which Bucky’s grandfather, Edward F. Dunn, paid to build in the early 1900’s.
NewsTimes
Torrington coach will be honored Oct. 15
TORRINGTON — The Ora Curry III Memorial Foundation invites the community to recognize and honor the life of Torrington resident, football standout and coach, Ora Curry III at an Oct. 15 Oktoberfest celebration. "Curry was a proud Torringtonian and a loving father to his two children, Ora IV and...
Bristol Press
Karen Bouchard Martineau
Karen Bouchard Martineau peacefully passed away at her home on 9/29/22; beloved wife of Robert Martineau, with whom she shared most of her joy. Besides her husband Robert, she leaves her son Richard and wife Meghan Brown of Cheshire, her sisters Pamela Goulet of Bristol, Laurie and Thomas Mehling of Bristol, Lisa and Jay Revaz of South Carolina, her brother-in-law John Martineau and wife Verenlly of Watertown, and her father-in-law Norman Martineau of Bristol; her grandchildren Richard Brady Pierce and Eli of Cheshire, her granddaughters Savannah Ledford and Mackenzie Smith of Louisville, KY, and her grandson Richard Brown- V (meaning the 5th) of Bristol, as well as several other nieces and nephews.
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday
(WTNH) — October is nearly here, and for the first weekend of the month, there are some free activities for you or your family. Whether it’s just you this weekend, or you have the family to entertain, here’s a look at a few free activities or deals you may be able to find in your travels.
Bristol Press
Annual Trivia Bee coming to Cadillac Ranch
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Education Foundation's Fourth Annual Trivia Bee is coming to Cadillac Ranch on Oct. 26, raising money to support local scholarships and education initiatives. The Trivia Bee, conducted by WhatTrivia, will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the restaurant at 45 Jude Lane. Participants...
Bristol Press
Leo J. Vaillancourt
Leo J. Vaillancourt, 86, of Bristol, widower of Jackie (Martin) Vaillancourt, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022 at The Pines at Bristol. Born on April 19, 1936 in Eagle Lake, ME, he was a son of the late Amiable and Blanche (Emond) Vaillancourt. Leo and his wife, Jackie, had spent 30 years together down in Florida, enjoying the sunshine and warm weather before coming back up north. For most of Leo's career he poured concrete, helping to build a sturdy foundation for many homes before moving on to become a machinist for New Britain Machine for several years. In his free time, Leo enjoyed taking his motorcycle out and getting lost on long, winding back roads.
NewsTimes
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
Bristol Press
Bristol resident named Department of Connecticut President of the American Legion Auxiliary
BRISTOL – Bristol resident Rosemarie LaBossiere was recently named the Department of Connecticut President of the American Legion Auxiliary. The group’s mission is to support the American Legion and seeks to “honor the sacrifice of those who served by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military and their families, both at home and abroad,” read a statement provided by Rita Barlyski.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty shelves have become a common sight at Waterbury’s ShopRite. “We have four, five Stop and Shops. They could’ve took Stop and Shop and left ShopRite,” said Sharon Porter, Waterbury. Sharon Porter, like many of her neighbors, was devastated when she found the...
Bristol Press
Bristol Town Republican Committee holding free viewing of '2000 Mules'
BRISTOL – The Bristol Town Republican Committee will be holding a free viewing of “2000 Mules” on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at 7 Northwest Drive, Plainville VFW. The public is invited to join.
Bristol Press
Bristol Chorale set for upcoming concerts
BRISTOL – Beginning rehearsal for its upcoming concerts, the Bristol Chorale is slated to have a Veterans Day Concert on Nov. 6 and its annual holiday concert Dec. 11. The chorale has over 80 members and is welcoming those 18 and over who have a desire to sing to come and join them in preparation of late year holiday performances. Richard Theriault will be directing both the chorale and Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble.
Bristol Press
Sharon Lee Kenney
Sharon Lee Kenney, 73 years old, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family & friends. Sharon was born in Meriden, and was a member of LHHS Class of 1968. She was predeceased by her parents, Hazel F. Stebbins and stepfather, Thomas H. Stebbins. She was also predeceased by her brother, Gordon Kenney and nephew, Brian William Pinz. She is survived by her sister Patricia Stebbins of Bristol, and her loving nephew/Godson, Ron Pinz, Jr., who made his home with and looked out for her, for the past 10 years. Sharon worked as a central office technician for SNET for over 20 years, retiring in 2000. She subsequently worked at Comcast Customer Service in Berlin.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Craig Kallberg, 54, 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, third-degree criminal mischief. Zuleica Roman, 31, 158 School St. Apt. 1, Bristol, second-degree failure to appear. Mikel Mark Gradia, 40, 437 E Main St. Apt. 3-1, Waterbury, ill sexual contact – vctm < age 16, second-degree sexual assault. Elbridge Mcbreairty, 56, 630...
Bristol Press
Bridge Community Church's fourth annual Car Show being held this weekend
BRISTOL – Bridge Community Church’s fourth annual Car Show this Saturday will bring a variety of vintage automobiles, with proceeds supporting mission work abroad. The Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 43 School St. The event will include trophies, raffles and vendors. Proceeds support the church’s efforts to provide aid to disadvantaged communities internationally.
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
Bristol Press
Bristol Commission for Persons with Disabilities will be holding an open forum
BRISTOL – As a means of addressing public transportation and equitable access concerns with area residents, the Bristol Commission for Persons with Disabilities will be holding an open forum this Saturday at the Bristol Public Library at 1 p.m. “We’re taking a look at transportation within the city limits...
Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose
My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
