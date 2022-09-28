Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Psychology student deep cleans homes for people in unlivable situations to help their mental health
Have you ever noticed a very palpable shift in your mood after a long-overdue home cleaning or decluttering session? That's because there is a direct correlation between mental health and neat and tidy living spaces. No one knows this better than Brogan Ingram, a psychology student who has been offering free home deep cleaning services to people in unlivable conditions so as to help them feel better and get their lives back on track. Ingram—who goes by @nottheworstcleaner on TikTok—has gained more than 4.2 million followers on the platform since she started the account two years ago, sharing how she salvages uninhabitable living conditions and otherwise toxic environments and turns them back into homes fit for families.
artofhealthyliving.com
Learning Time Management Skills For Your Mental Health
We can’t always have our schedules figured out. But with the daily realities of life of a cramped schedule and deadlines to beat, it may not be easy to be available on time for everything. Sometimes it feels like we should be added more hours to our days. That statement is enough to let you know that you are not finding a balance between your schedules or that you may be overstretching to tick something off your to-do list. The feeling of being busy may be satisfactory, especially if you are achieving your goals, but sometimes we may be throwing away our mental wellness. Therefore, it is essential to manage your time in a way that you have time to catch up with your hobbies or relax amidst a busy schedule.
Healthline
What Is Emotional Self-Regulation and How Do You Develop It?
Most people have said or done something at some point in their lives that they wish they could take back. The ability to think before you act is an important part of emotional self-regulation. Emotional self-regulation is a learned skill that becomes easier with age. However, its roots form during...
Psych Centra
Can Someone Really Change Their Behaviors, Traits, and Habits?
People can change but only if a few requirements are met, including self-awareness and willpower. There are some exceptions, though. Your personality is shaped by a dynamic relationship between your interactions, temperament, and environments. Change is possible. What does it mean for a person to change? Change is a sustained...
psychologytoday.com
Can Couples Counseling Prevent Divorce?
Alice (not her real name) calls me to make an appointment to discuss the idea of leaving her marriage. “I’ve been miserable for so long,” she says. “I don’t know what else to do.” One of the first questions that I ask new clients is whether they have gone to couples counseling before deciding to divorce. “We went once but it didn’t work,” she says. “I don’t think Alec will agree to go again.”
Aspen Daily News
Growing Community: The pain, and possibility, of parenting teens
We’ve written often in this column about early childhood development and the importance of the efforts we make to support our babies, toddlers and preschoolers at a time when their brains are going through an extraordinary period of growth. Even while our youngest children can be frustrating and hard...
Did the pandemic change your personality? It’s not just your imagination
A new study finds young adults had the most personality change as a result of the pandemic. People love personality tests. The well-known Myers-Briggs test—taken by 50 million people since the 1960s—asks a number of questions, then gives you a four-letter acronym describing your personality type, strengths, and preferences. It denotes whether you are an extrovert versus introvert, sensory versus intuitive, thinker versus feeler, and judger versus perceiver. Some identify themselves by their personality type, and even seek out others based on theirs, holding onto the idea that personalities are constant. But what if they’re not?
Santa Clarita Radio
Natural Medicine Gaining Popularity
Natural Medicine is a branch of health care that utilizes natural remedies to treat illness and promote health. Natural Medicine practitioners often use nutrition, exercise, supplements, and non-invasive therapies like PEMF, near infra-red laser, medical massage, and chiropractic to treat their patients. Natural Medicine is based on the belief that the body can heal itself, and that by using natural remedies, we can support this process. Natural Medicine is often used as an alternative to conventional medicine, or as a complement to it.
psychologytoday.com
How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?
Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
International Business Times
Stressed? It May Make You Focus On Your Partner's Negative Behaviors
Stress can affect how people behave in a relationship, but how does it impact the way individuals see their significant others? Stressful life experiences may make someone more attuned to their partner's negative behaviors, researchers have found. For their new study, published Monday in the journal Social Psychological and Personality...
morningbrew.com
Sidekick's guide to balance: Working therapy into your workday
The journey toward balance isn’t a life or death high-wire act. If you lean too far one way or the other, there’s a net to catch you and a valuable lesson to learn. Why did I have that reaction? What made that so enjoyable? Could I have done that better? Balance means checking in with yourself in moments of calm as well as moments of chaos. It means prioritizing your well-being so you have the space to prioritize your obligations and your moments of freedom.
6 Ways to Keep Your Staff Feeling Happy and Supported
Happier people in the office bring higher profits overall.
Nursing Times
'We need to be aware of the power of touch'
As student nurses some of the main buzz words we hear during our first year, centred around effectively communicating with patients, are empathy and compassion, phatic communication, active listening, humanised care, empowerment, respect and trust. All important and powerful nouns, which send us out into placement with the determination to...
Shelley Wenger
Improve Your Self-Esteem
Having a poor self-image can be a big problem that can affect your entire life. If you don’t feel confident about yourself, you are not going to put yourself out there. You may not feel like you are good enough to get a job or even work toward a promotion. You may not be able to find friends easily, let alone find a relationship where you are happy.
psychologytoday.com
How to Eliminate Emotional Distance in Your Relationship
A new study tries to decode “relationship jet lag” and offers insight into how couples can develop the agility to deal with it. Relationship "jet lag” is the feeling that you and your partner are traveling in different time zones and aren’t synced up. Tips for...
