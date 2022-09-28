We can’t always have our schedules figured out. But with the daily realities of life of a cramped schedule and deadlines to beat, it may not be easy to be available on time for everything. Sometimes it feels like we should be added more hours to our days. That statement is enough to let you know that you are not finding a balance between your schedules or that you may be overstretching to tick something off your to-do list. The feeling of being busy may be satisfactory, especially if you are achieving your goals, but sometimes we may be throwing away our mental wellness. Therefore, it is essential to manage your time in a way that you have time to catch up with your hobbies or relax amidst a busy schedule.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO