Miley Cyrus Joins Foo Fighters, Def Leppard For Taylor Hawkins Tribute

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus joined Def Leppard and the Foo Fighters on stage to honor Taylor Hawkins with a special performance of "Photograph."

Foo Fighters performed another tribute concert to their late drummer at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday (September 27), featuring several big names paying their respects to Hawkins, including Joan Jett, Pink and Queen, Wolfgang Van Halen, Them Crooked Vultures, Dave Chappelle and Heart's Nancy Wilson, among others, per Pitchfork.

Cyrus joined Def Leppard on stage to belt out a rendition of the band's 1983 hit "Photograph" alongside frontman Joe Elliott and Foos' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett as well as Weezer drummer Pat Wilson. The band also performed "Rock of Ages" with the other rockers on stage during the night.

Among the other performances of the night, according to the outlet, included Chappelle joining the Foos on stage for a cover of "Creep," which he performed with the band last year at Madison Square Garden.

The show comes weeks after an emotional tribute concert in London that featured appearances from special guests like Paul McCartney, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, blink-182's Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell and many more. The night also included an incredible performance from Hawkins' 16-year-old son Shane who stole the show when he got behind the drums for "My Hero."

Comments / 0

 

