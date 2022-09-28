DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department says a man was held at gunpoint on Wednesday night while bringing in groceries. Police say a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were taking groceries into their home on North Church Street when the man was approached from behind and had a gun put to his back. The suspect demanded money but the victim said he did not have any.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO