Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mars Delight crowned UK's most-missed chocolate bar, says research
It appears people are craving the good old days as searches spike for older chocolate bars that have now been discontinued. Top of the list is Mars Delight which is reportedly the UK’s most-missed discontinued sweet treat. UK retailer Coffee Friend conducted research by studying Google search volume for...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home
With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
Non-Americans Are Sharing "Dead Giveaways" That Someone Is American And, Well, They're Not Wrong
"I'm an American who works for an international company. Europeans are often amused by how we describe distances. Instead of saying, 'We're X number of miles from that city,' we'll say, 'We're two hours away' or 'That's a four-hour drive.'"
buckinghamshirelive.com
How to get a whopping 20% off a £50 shop at Iceland and The Food Warehouse
A money-saving deal from Iceland and The Food Warehouse this week can save shoppers £10 off a £50 food shop at these budget stores. Budget-conscious shoppers can use their voucher at both stores that specialise in frozen, chilled and grocery products. With the cost-of-living crisis in full swing,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Consumers warned that September 30 is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday (September 30) is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50 notes with entrepreneur Matthew Boulton and engineer James Watt have gradually been replaced with new polymer versions.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Edinburgh Gin launches limited-edition pack of four of its unique gins
Edinburgh Gin has launched a curated, limited-edition pack that brings together four of its unique gins in one package. Inspired by its home city, the company is bringing together a quartet of dry spirits for the first time in a 'Discovery Pack' targeted at gin lovers everywhere. The gins are...
buckinghamshirelive.com
'I holidayed at Beaconsfield Services off the M40 and it was a dream come true'
Beaconsfield Services has felt like a liminal utopia to me ever since I first started driving along a lengthy stretch of the M40 as part of my 200+ mile journey between my current home in Stoke on Trent and my family in East Sussex well over a decade ago. A...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mum's agony after 'beautiful' daughter' crushed by wardrobe in hotel room accident
A mother has paid tribute to her "beautiful" daughter who died in a hotel room accident. Chloe Haynes lost her life when a wardrobe fell on her at the Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool. The 21-year-old was found dead in her room at hotel by her friend in the early hours...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's Happy Meal UK bombshell leaves adults unhappy
A bombshell announcement from McDonald's has made grown men and women in the UK 'unable to sleep at night'. Hopes had been raised at news that the fast-food giant would start selling adult Happy Meals. But McDonald's has said this will only be in the United States. Burger fans in...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Brand behind popular popcorn and lentil snacks moves into potato crisps
PROPER Snacks, makers of PROPERCORN and PROPERCHIPS, has now launched PROPERCRISPS. Lightly fried and ridged for extra flavour, PROPERCRISPS are launching in three flavours - Thai Chilli, Cheese and Onion and Flame Grilled Steak. The potato crisps contain 30% less fat than the leading ridged potato crisps, and are a...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Tesco meat-free products reduced by up to 47% for World Vegetarian Day
Tesco is marking World Vegetarian Day this Saturday (October 1) with reduced prices for many meat-free offerings. Exclusively for Clubcard members, savings can be seen across big-name brands such as Birds Eye and Quorn. Deals will also be available on fruit and vegetables and quick veggie-based meals. Among the products...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lodge accommodation in Devon at Park Life Resorts was perfect base for a close-to-home staycation
After two years of disruption to travel, you'd be forgiven for being over staycations and itching to get abroad. I know I was before I finally crossed over to France in August, my first such adventure since the end of 2019. And I'm very much looking forward to returning to...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Collection of Dinky Toys sells for an eye-watering £350,000
A collection of model Dinky Toys cars accumulated over 35 years have been sold for a staggering £350,000. The rare set of around 1,600 figures toy vehicles had been amassed by Dutch collector Robert van der Hoort, who started buying the toys in 1985. It was made up predominantly...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Asda offers customers money off shopping if they book in-store flu jab
Asda is offering its customers a chance to save on their shopping while boosting their health. The supermarket giant has said that anyone booking a £9.98 private flu jab can save £1 through their rewards app. The offer follows Asda launching the app earlier this year. Customers can...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi Specialbuy sale slashes homeware range cost with up to 40% off accent chairs and lighting
Aldi's homeware sale with items up to 40% off may mean has Christmas come early for those looking to upgrade their home on a budget. Aldi’s homeware range includes accent chairs, home office items, lighting and kids’ furniture. The discount supermarket says its stylish steals are for a...
Comments / 0