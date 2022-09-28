James Dennis Phillips died peacefully in his home on Thursday, September 29th to the words of the 23rd Psalm. Truly he walked through the valley of the shadow of death through many years of poor health with the Lord shepherding him along the way. Dennis was the youngest of three sons born to Neal and Betty Phillips who both preceded him in death. His father was a minister of the gospel who baptized Dennis into the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Dennis lived in Tennessee, Texas, California, Mississippi, and Louisiana. He was a graduate of Loranger High School. Although he fathered no children, he was a step-father and mentor to several. Dennis was at one time or another a black belt in martial arts, a landscape painter, a solider, a preacher, a heavy equipment operator, and an artisan who made custom knives. He was not wealthy, but his first reaction to the attacks of 9/11 was to make knives to give to special operations soldiers who went into combat first. Dennis is survived by his older brothers David of Ellisville, Mississippi and Dwayne of Reston, Virginia. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 11:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Dale Ziebarth. Interment Loranger Cemetery, Loranger, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

LORANGER, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO