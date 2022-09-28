Read full article on original website
DEA agent arrested on domestic abuse charge
A local DEA agent was arrested this week by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after he battered his wife. On Sunday (September 25) a female contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to report her husband, Jimmie Ogden, 54, had battered her while they were at their Covington-area home on September 22. The female reported that after the incident she fled to north Louisiana.
Amite man arrested for attempted murder, aggravated arson
TANGIPAHOA PARISH---The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested an Amite man for setting a fire inside of his home during a domestic dispute while a woman and the couple’s toddler were inside. Eddie Davis, 31, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of Attempted...
HPD Gang Unit charges inmate in attempt to intimidate witness in recent murder trial
September 28, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – On September 19, 2022, the Hammond Police Department Gang Unit charged an inmate of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail with involvement in intimidating a witness from a recent murder trial. Jacoriaen “Toine” Cyprian, 22, of Hammond, sent messages from the jail messaging...
Murder suspect taken into custody; Edwards commends detectives, says case is "strong"
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked on all outstanding...
Search warrant yields two arrests in Washington Parish
On September 28, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a warrant from a 22nd Judicial District Judge authorizing them to search a residence located on Military Road. Upon entering the residence, the detectives encountered two individuals, each of whom was arrested. Dustin King, 45, a resident of Highway 43...
Former STPSO employee arrested on drug charges
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a former employee after it was learned he was bringing illegal narcotics into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center. During an investigation into drugs being introduced into the correctional center, STPSO detectives learned from multiple sources that Jason Allen, Jr., 21,...
Woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine
Megan C. Cooper, 34, a resident of Highway 1074, was arrested on September 28 by a detective with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. While patrolling in the Isabel area on Highway 16, the detective observed an automobile being driven in an erratic manner. He stopped the vehicle and encountered Cooper who subsequently failed a roadside sobriety test.
Mississippi man dies in St. Tammany crash
SLIDELL---On September 28, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed...
Southeastern's Writer-in-Residence David Armand receives Louisiana Writer Award
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of proudly announces Louisiana native David Armand as the recipient of the 23rd annual Louisiana Writer Award. The award is given to a contemporary Louisiana author in recognition of an outstanding contribution to Louisiana’s literary...
James Earl Hart
James Earl Hart was born to the late Albert Hart Sr. and the late Dorothy Lee Magee Hart, on January 4, 1963. He was the youngest of seven children. James Earl attended school at the Washington Parish Schools. James Earl leaves to mourn his passing, sisters, Brenda Hart Burris and...
James "Beau" Donald Crawford, Jr.
James "Beau" Donald Crawford, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 60. He was born on Wednesday, April 25, 1962 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Patricia Crawford and the late James Donald Crawford, Sr. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Beau...
Rene Michael Gorrondona, Jr.
Rene Michael Gorrondona, Jr., “Michael,” passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home in Covington, Louisiana. He was born on February 20, 1969, in Metairie, Louisiana where he grew up and lived for several years. He later resided in Baton Rouge for many years and moved to Covington in 2014. He received a Catholic education at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School and Archbishop Rummel High School. No matter what his profession, Michael always gave it his all. He worked in law enforcement at the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office and later at the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. While living in Baton Rouge, he also worked for Houston Armature Works. After moving to Covington, he worked with the Boilermakers Local 37 and more recent with the Pipefitters Local 568 Gulfport, MS.
It's Fair Day, Tangipahoa!
AMITE—Friday is a holiday for all students enrolled in the Tangipahoa Parish School System. School Superintendent Melissa Stilley reminds families that classes are canceled this Friday, Sept. 30, for the “Fair Day” holiday. “For more than a century, the Fair has been a part of our way...
Dennis Phillips
James Dennis Phillips died peacefully in his home on Thursday, September 29th to the words of the 23rd Psalm. Truly he walked through the valley of the shadow of death through many years of poor health with the Lord shepherding him along the way. Dennis was the youngest of three sons born to Neal and Betty Phillips who both preceded him in death. His father was a minister of the gospel who baptized Dennis into the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Dennis lived in Tennessee, Texas, California, Mississippi, and Louisiana. He was a graduate of Loranger High School. Although he fathered no children, he was a step-father and mentor to several. Dennis was at one time or another a black belt in martial arts, a landscape painter, a solider, a preacher, a heavy equipment operator, and an artisan who made custom knives. He was not wealthy, but his first reaction to the attacks of 9/11 was to make knives to give to special operations soldiers who went into combat first. Dennis is survived by his older brothers David of Ellisville, Mississippi and Dwayne of Reston, Virginia. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 11:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Dale Ziebarth. Interment Loranger Cemetery, Loranger, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Gerald “Gerry” Farley Dennis, Sr.
Gerald “Gerry” Farley Dennis, Sr., passed away at the age of 78 on Friday September 23, 2022 at NE Georgia Medical Center surrounded by some of his loving family. He was the son of the late Evarist Dennis Jr. and Orchid Farley Dennis, husband of 44 years to the late Glenda Migliarrio Dennis and survived by his dearly loved brother Evarist “EJ” Dennis III (Elizabeth).
Lionell Dixon
Lionell Dixon, a native of Independence, LA, and a resident of Kentwood, LA, answered the Master's call on September 22, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by family and friends. The Dixon family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss. VISITATION. Good Hope...
Southeastern students, alumni invited to Career Fair Thursday
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University students and alumni are invited to participate in Career Fair 2022, the annual university‑wide event hosted by the Office of Career Services. Held as a benefit exclusively for Southeastern students and alumni, Career Fair 2022 will include over 150 organizational participants and will...
Paul David King
Paul David King was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on October 26, 1967 to Leonard and Pamela King. He was married for 26 years to Lisa McKean King. He was blessed with three children: Josh McKean, Victoria Lewandrowski, and Tyler King as well as his favorite daughter-in-law Shonagh McKean and favorite son-in-law Jeff Lewandrowski. David had three siblings: Marie (Chuck) Featherston, Debbie (Joe) Bond, Michael (Angela) King. The lights of his life were his grandchildren, Natalie and Olivia McKean, and he was recently celebrating the news of a third due in May 2023. He had countless aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and adopted family that he also loved dearly. A man of many careers and talents; he was a nurse, farmer, iron worker, fisher, hunter, snake-lover and relocator, caretaker, educator, and handyman. He never met a stranger and never found a problem he couldn’t fix either with his hands or his humor. Services will be this Sunday, October 2nd with visitation at 1PM and a small ceremony at 5PM. They will be held at McKneely Funeral Home, 110 E. Factory St., Amite, LA 70422. There will be no internment. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Betty Jo McKneely
Betty Jo McKneely of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born on January 31, 1948, in Hammond, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Harry H. McKneely, Sr. and Lana Ward McKneely. Betty Jo retired from the industrial technology department at Southeastern University. Betty Jo was an enthusiastic football and Saints fan, and she loved ladybugs and cross stitching.
Brian R. Carter
Brian R. Carter, 58, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Services will be held at Eastside Pentecostal COGIC, 44380 S. Range Rd., Hammond, LA. Visitation Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m., on Monday, October 3, 2022. Interment Rose Memorial Park Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
