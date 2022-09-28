ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County opens 2 transfer locations for debris disposal

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County opened two transfer stations Friday for household and yard debris to help those conducting recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Stratton Road Transfer Station – 250 N. Stratton Road., St. Augustine. Tillman Ridge Transfer Station – 3005 Allen Nease Road., Elkton...
St. Johns County opens post-Ian impact shelter

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – In response to impacts from Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County on Friday opened the Solomon Calhoun Community Center, located at 1300 Duval St., as a post-impact shelter for those who are unable to return to their homes. All other shelters that were opened for...
Southern St. Johns County sees flooding from Ian

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As Ian crossed the Florida Peninsula and then went off the coast into the Atlantic on Thursday, there was flooding in the areas of Crescent Beach and Summer Haven in southern St. Johns County. St. Johns County told News4JAX Thursday afternoon that county Emergency Management...
Hurricane Ian: Resources and Reopenings in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies

Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge

News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
Wind gusts, heavy rain hit St. Johns County as Ian approaches

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Strong wind gusts and water were moving into roadways in downtown St. Augustine on Thursday morning as Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. As News4JAX traveled along I-95 South, crews witnessed a few power outages. FPL reported, over 5,000 people were without power in the county as of 4 a.m.
