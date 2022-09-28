Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County opens 2 transfer locations for debris disposal
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County opened two transfer stations Friday for household and yard debris to help those conducting recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Stratton Road Transfer Station – 250 N. Stratton Road., St. Augustine. Tillman Ridge Transfer Station – 3005 Allen Nease Road., Elkton...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County opens post-Ian impact shelter
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – In response to impacts from Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County on Friday opened the Solomon Calhoun Community Center, located at 1300 Duval St., as a post-impact shelter for those who are unable to return to their homes. All other shelters that were opened for...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County lifts evacuation order for all zones after Ian exits Florida
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As of Friday shortly before 11 a.m., St. Johns County Emergency Management officials announced the county would be lifting evacuation orders for all zones after the county said officials were assessing storm damage from Ian’s aftermath. Shelters will begin demobilizing and close at...
News4Jax.com
Some St. Augustine businesses, residents face long recovery after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Cleanup was underway Friday in St. Augustine for homes and businesses affected by Ian. The effects of Ian turned streets into lakes. A day after the storm passed through, there was still debris and standing water in some areas of the historic city. It will...
News4Jax.com
Southern St. Johns County sees flooding from Ian
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As Ian crossed the Florida Peninsula and then went off the coast into the Atlantic on Thursday, there was flooding in the areas of Crescent Beach and Summer Haven in southern St. Johns County. St. Johns County told News4JAX Thursday afternoon that county Emergency Management...
St. Johns County announces garbage collection make-up day
St. Augustine, Fla. — If your trash pickup was missed because of severe weather cancellations, St. Johns County has scheduled a make-up day. Garbage will be picked up Saturday, Oct. 1, for residents whose trash was originally scheduled to be picked up on Thursday or Friday. No recycling, yard...
News4Jax.com
Sailboat breaks free from mooring, crashes against bayfront as downtown St. Augustine floods
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A sailboat that broke free from its mooring and was adrift in the Matanzas River near downtown St. Augustine was able to be secured Thursday morning but was still in danger of breaching the sea wall as the city flooded. News4JAX crews saw the sailboat...
Hurricane Ian: Resources and Reopenings in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
Gov. DeSantis visits hard-hit St. Augustine Friday, says he's requesting FEMA funding
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with state and federal officials, were in St. Augustine Friday afternoon sharing updates on the state's response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis was in the Davis Shores area of St. Augustine, which saw significant flooding as the storm passed through as a...
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine residents reminded to separate storm debris as recovery efforts begin after Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In efforts to begin recovery from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, The City of St. Augustine officials are asking residents to separate yard debris and damaged items when preparing them for curbside pickup. Officials said it’s imperative for residents to separate the items into three...
St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies
Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
Harrowing Videos Show Ian Storm Surge Breach Sea Wall, Flood St. Augustine
High tide exacerbated the flooding through the coastal city.
News4Jax.com
Businesses work together to prepare, recover after Ian brings flooding to St. Marys
ST. MARYS, Ga. – St. Marys, Georgia residents experienced heavy flooding with roads submerged by water and water meeting the front door steps of buildings. News4JAX crews were on St. Marys Road, which is right next to the St. Marys River. The water on St. Marys Road started to recede but was still visibly in the street as of Friday evening.
News4Jax.com
Photos, videos show more flooding, wind damage and rain as Ian blows through Florida
Images of flooding Thursday morning from St. Augustine’s bayside and nearby neighborhoods filled social media channels and we showed it to you live on News4JAX.com and Channel 4. Northeast Florida’s coastline faced strong winds and heavy rain, while Central Florida saw flooding, power outages and damage as Ian pushed...
First Coast News
'The wall started bleeding water': Ian destroys couple's St. Augustine home
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Kenneth Thrower and Asheley Taylor moved into their Davis Shores home in April. Now, they may have to rebuild. The couple boarded up the doors of their Coquina Avenue house ahead of Hurricane Ian, but the floodwaters found another way in. "Within 20, 30 minutes...
News4Jax.com
Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge
News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
News4Jax.com
Wind gusts, heavy rain hit St. Johns County as Ian approaches
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Strong wind gusts and water were moving into roadways in downtown St. Augustine on Thursday morning as Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. As News4JAX traveled along I-95 South, crews witnessed a few power outages. FPL reported, over 5,000 people were without power in the county as of 4 a.m.
St. Augustine Lighthouse thanks local marina for housing its research vessel during Ian's damage
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A local marina may be the only reason an important boat used to conduct shoreline research is still able to float after Ian's tropical storm winds hit the Jacksonville area. The historic St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum took multiple precautions to weather the gust...
St Johns County placed under Tropical Storm Warning
Areas of coastal St. Johns County were placed on warnings for tropical storm and storm surge as Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3 and continues its track to Florida. Residents are cautioned of the potential for life-threatening conditions within the next 36 hours. The affected areas in St. Johns are...
