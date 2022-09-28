Read full article on original website
Kansas State Collegian
Oktoberfest in Junction City to feature German-inspired food and games
Junction City welcomes the arrival of autumn with its annual Oktoberfest. The festival includes live music, a variety of German-inspired contests, food and drinks and vendors from all over the state. Located in the heart of downtown on Washington Street, festivities will begin on Sept. 30 from 4-12 p.m. and continue on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
KVOE
Halfway to St. Patty’s Day poker run set to launch Saturday morning
The Emporia St. Patrick’s Day Committee will be getting their engines revving this Saturday with a brand new fundraising event. The committee is hosting its first Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day poker run beginning at the park in Americus. Committee member Trey Sommers, a recent guest of KVOE’s Morning Show, laid out the details.
Emporia gazette.com
Trailers promised next week for travel plaza complex
If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer. “We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Music reinvestment plan includes restored positions, increased budget
For the second straight Friday, Emporia State University has announced the benefits of what it’s calling a reinvestment plan for the future. ESU is restoring an assistant professor of music education and community outreach, a tenure-track position eliminated by past cuts. Another position cut in years past, director of choral activities, is also getting restored.
KVOE
‘Heavy hitters’ are here: Rural Rise Summit begins in downtown Emporia
The Rural Rise Summit is underway in downtown Emporia, and Main Street Director Casey Woods says he could not be more pleased to have the national conference in town. Rural Rise is all about economic development in rural areas, and Woods says people are attending from across the country. One...
KVOE
Fire in central Emporia under investigation
Damage estimates are pending after a fire in central Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia and Olpe firefighters were called to 906 Mechanic around 4:20 pm after reports of smoke in the basement. Emporia Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the main fire was limited to the basement, although hot spots developed elsewhere in the house — causing firefighters to continue their investigation beyond 5:30 pm.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Art investments announced as debate program becomes part of past
After one longstanding Emporia State program announced its upcoming end, ESU began public announcements about reinvestments in other areas. On Wednesday, ESU noted new tenure-track profession positions in ceramics, art history and graphic design along with full-time instructor status for art-in-practice, a staff position for gallery and outreach director and a graduate teaching post for gallery and outreach. Both the ceramics and art historian positions had been eliminated during previous cuts, while the new graphic design position will let ESU introduce motion graphic curriculum.
KVOE
Emporia State Cross Country teams run at Gans Creek Invitational
The Emporia State men’s cross country team finished in 2nd place at the Gans Creek Invitational hosted by the University of Missouri Friday. Tyler Swift finished in 10th place to lead Emporia State. Henry Jones finished in 12th place and Jamie Diaz finished 20th. The Emporia State women finished...
WIBW
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 09-28-22
Newsmaker: Emporia State Music Professor’s Allan Comstock and Gary Ziek, and jazz greats Jack Mouse and Janice Borla preview the annual Gala Benefit Concert October 1st. Newsmaker 2: Trey Sommers previews the Halfway to St. Patty’s event Oct. 1. Joan Cabell, Development Director-Alzheimers Association Heart of America Chapter...
KVOE
Strong City man killed in electrocution incident
A man is dead after an electrocution incident in Chase County early Friday. According to Sheriff Jacob Welsh, 36-year-old Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power. Deputies responded to 2147 240th Road near Strong City around 3:20 am after a reported electrocution. Gilligan was dead when authorities arrived on scene.
KVOE
ENROLLMENT: Emporia State touts new student increase, reinvestment plan; Flint Hills Technical College looking at facility enhancements
Emporia State University has an overall downward trend in enrollment, but new student enrollment showed a significant increase. Meanwhile, Flint Hills Technical College is enjoying double-digit enrollment growth, both for headcount and full-time equivalent students. At Emporia State University, headcount is over 5,300 students, down 5.2 percent from the better...
KVOE
Emporia DMV closed for third time this week
Once again, the Emporia Department of Motor Vehicles Office inside Flinthills Mall is closed. The office has been closed now three days this week as staffers battle COVID-19. The office will be closed until further notice. Residents who were planning on appointments this week but hadn’t made them yet can...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf wins Shawnee Heights Invite
It was a clean sweep for the Emporia High girls golf team Thursday. The Spartans won the Shawnee Heights Invitational with a score of 357, 53 strokes better than second-place Kansas City-Piper. Senior Avary Eckert won her second consecutive tournament by shooting a round of 78. Senior Olivia Eckert was...
WIBW
Lanes of Gage, 10th Ave. to close for construction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes of Gage Blvd. and 10th Ave. will close for construction. The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Sept. 30, City URI is expected to close multiple lanes at two locations for construction projects. First, the City said crews will close the right southbound lane...
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw inside a local business. The Topeka Police Department says just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers had been checking the area around 605 SW Fairlawn - The Best Western Inn & Suites - when they heard sounds of a reciprocating saw from inside the building.
KVOE
Lyon County Commissioners hold weekly action meeting Thursday
Building updates and new equipment purchases all gained unanimous approval from Lyon County Commissioners Thursday morning. Commissioners approved a bid from England Paint Contracting, Inc. for staining at both the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson and Bowyer Community Buildings. The total cost of the work comes to just over $12,900. Additionally,...
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash
An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
KVOE
UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday
A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Biran Zweimiller (ZWI-miller) of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
KVOE
Trio of Flint Hills Technical College staffers honored by Kansas Council for Workforce Education
Three faculty and staff members at Flint Hills Technical College are being recognized for their roles as leaders in teaching and service. The Kansas Council for Workforce Education is honoring Kenda O’Mara with its Leadership Award for Excellence in Teaching. O’Mara has been honored for displaying “outstanding teaching abilities and dedicated commitment to career and technical education.”
