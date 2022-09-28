ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach back open, but there are still unsafe conditions

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach dunes did exactly what they were supposed to do during Tropical Storm Ian. Keep water where it belongs. “They're like sawed in half really from what I'm used to," said Joe Annarella. "I used to walk from Neptune Beach down off of those dunes and here also where they like gradually come in and buffer, but these are sawed in half,"
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

We are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast, but why? It has to do with high tide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the rain has dried up we are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast. The storm surge for Ian peaked on Thursday morning. A lot of that water was pushed into the St. John’s River and it’s going to take some time for it to slosh back out to see. Normally, it will take four high tides for the water levels to return to near normal.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast reopens as Hurricane Ian passes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast is slowly beginning to open back up after Hurricane Ian poured over the area on Thursday. As counties begin to lift their evacuation orders, schools and businesses are sharing updates on when their doors will reopen. See below for an updated list of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
News4Jax.com

Nassau County storm surge expected to be at worst early Friday morning

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management’s director on Thursday again warned residents in low-lying neighborhoods of the storm surge from Ian, and that the impacts would be the worst -- especially in coastal regions -- around midnight Friday. By Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management said there was...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jax#Hurricanes#Cdc#Youth Center#Hurricane Ian
First Coast News

Your videos, photos during Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they are seeing as we weather Tropical Storm Ian. The storm, which hit Florida as a hurricane initially, hammered Southwest Florida. Naples, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island took major damage.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News4Jax.com

Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge

News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy