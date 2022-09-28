Read full article on original website
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to IanAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Counties around First Coast begin to lift evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian clears
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the storm clears from the First Coast, evacuation orders are beginning to be lifted on Friday, following Hurricane Ian. St. Johns and Nassau County officials have lifted evacuation orders, according to press releases from each respective county. Conditions are still specific to your area, so...
Jacksonville Beach back open, but there are still unsafe conditions
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach dunes did exactly what they were supposed to do during Tropical Storm Ian. Keep water where it belongs. “They're like sawed in half really from what I'm used to," said Joe Annarella. "I used to walk from Neptune Beach down off of those dunes and here also where they like gradually come in and buffer, but these are sawed in half,"
First Coast News
We are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast, but why? It has to do with high tide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the rain has dried up we are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast. The storm surge for Ian peaked on Thursday morning. A lot of that water was pushed into the St. John’s River and it’s going to take some time for it to slosh back out to see. Normally, it will take four high tides for the water levels to return to near normal.
First Coast reopens as Hurricane Ian passes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast is slowly beginning to open back up after Hurricane Ian poured over the area on Thursday. As counties begin to lift their evacuation orders, schools and businesses are sharing updates on when their doors will reopen. See below for an updated list of...
Vilano Beach home close to falling in ocean after Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Contractors are working on a home that sits yards from the sand in Vilano Beach following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. There are some flooding concerns in the area as the rising tide comes in and traffic is currently slowed as contractors work around with home with heavy machinery.
Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge to light up in red, white and blue for first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JTA is lighting Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge red, white and blue in honor of the first responders who continue to work for the community in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. The bridge will be lit Friday and Saturday night in the special colors. JTA says...
Jacksonville International Airport to reopen Friday after closing Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville International Airport announced Thursday evening that it will reopen on a reduced schedule Friday morning. This comes after the airport stopped operations on Thursday due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. The airport said the TSA security checkpoint will open at 7 a.m. and...
First Coast News
FDOT: Drivers planning to take I-75 to South Florida should seek alternate route due to flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents that evacuated from areas severely impacted by Hurricane Ian should be aware there is currently a travel advisory in place on I-75 due to flooding. The Florida Department of Transportation says the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no...
Hurricane Ian Clean Up | Where to take yard debris along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As residents begin recovery efforts from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the first steps will be to clear yard debris and remove damaged home construction materials. Here's a county-by-county list of where you can take those items. Duval County. Normal curbside services will resume Monday, October...
San Marco Boulevard in Jacksonville reopens after high tide, flooding from Ian
A day after Hurricane Ian exited the First Coast, flooding has closed San Marco Boulevard in Jacksonville on Friday afternoon. At about 1:30 p.m. the street was inundated with high tide waters causing police to close off the street and shop owners to close their business.
Jacksonville rescue team saves man, 79, from debris of collapsed home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 79-year-old man was saved from the collapsed remains of his two-story home by a Jacksonville rescue team in Southwest Florida following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department only spent a short time on the...
News4Jax.com
Nassau County storm surge expected to be at worst early Friday morning
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management’s director on Thursday again warned residents in low-lying neighborhoods of the storm surge from Ian, and that the impacts would be the worst -- especially in coastal regions -- around midnight Friday. By Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management said there was...
First Coast News
JSO: Ocean Street in Mayport Area of Jacksonville closed due to road collapse, washout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a road closure at the 4200 block of Ocean Street due to a "collapse and washout." This is a developing story. First Coast News is sending crews to the scene. JSO does not know when the road will reopen.
JEA crews working hard to restore power to the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA crews are working hard to restore power to the First Coast as Tropical Storm Ian continues to batter the area. JEA managing director and CEO, Jay Stowe, said their crews have been busy preparing for Ian, which is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the First Coast.
News4Jax.com
DCPS accessing Ian damage, will make decision on Monday classes this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public School announced Thursday that officials will use Friday to assess any damage to schools due to Tropical Storm Ian, close down shelter operations and begin cleaning up their campuses. A final decision regarding students returning to school and activities on Monday will be...
Your videos, photos during Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they are seeing as we weather Tropical Storm Ian. The storm, which hit Florida as a hurricane initially, hammered Southwest Florida. Naples, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island took major damage.
News4Jax.com
Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge
News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
News4Jax.com
Police close Ocean Street for ‘washout,’ reopen road Friday morning
MAYPORT, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office closed a road along A1A in the Mayport area late Thursday evening. Officials said Ocean Street was closed due to the road collapsing and washout, but when News4JAX arrived Friday morning, we found the road intact. It appears water on the...
Man jumps into St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian, currently in critical condition
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping into the St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian Thursday, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department. Around 12:43 p.m., officers say they were...
First Coast News
