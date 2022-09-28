Read full article on original website
Edward “Jay” Pierce
Edward “Jay” Pierce, 60, of Frankfort, Ind., passed away on September 26, 2022 at I.U. Health University, Indianapolis. He was born July 4, 1962 in New Castle, Ind. to William Edward & Mary Ellen (Glidewell) Pierce. He married Lisa Douglas on June 30, 2000 and she survives. Jay...
Academy Of Science At Camp Cullom This Weekend: A Few Slots For 5th Graders Still Available
One weekend each year Camp Cullom becomes a Science Lab for Clinton County fifth graders. The “Camp Cullom Academy of Science” takes the study of Science for area fifth grade students to a whole new level. A limited number of slots for 5th grade students are still available....
Clinton Central Paying Tribute to Gilbert
Clinton Central has announced it will be having a Tribute to George Gilbert on Friday, September 30, during and after the Bulldogs’ final home game against Carroll. All alumni of the program, including players, coaches, managers and the like, are invited to attend a pre-game Tailgate Hog Roast by Shoup’s Country Kitchens. After the game, people are invited to the Angry Donkey for some appetizers and a beverage. Text 765-404-4812 with RSVP.
33rd Annual Senior Fair Well Attended at the Community Life Center
The Community Life Center was the happening place Wednesday as WILO held its 33rd Annual Senior Fair. It was also the second straight year following COVID closing the fair down and virtually everything else in 2020. The theme of this year’s Fair was RPM (Remembering Past Music). Those 50...
CC Youth Theatre Announces New Year
The Clinton County Youth Theatre is preparing for its 2023 season by hosting auditions for Sideways Stories from Wayside School, “a play adapted from Louis Sachar’s Wayside School novels adapted for the stage by John Olive”. Auditions are in the Lower Level Meeting Room at the Frankfort Community Public Library on Fri.-Sat., Oct. 28-29, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Audition slots are 10 minutes long and up to two students may perform together. Try-outs are open to youth ages 8-18 and audition packets are available at the FCPL Teen Desk. Performance dates for the Winter Play are set for Thurs.-Sat., January 26-28, 2023 in the Skanta Theatre.
Foggy, Frosty Morning In Clinton County
Clinton County saw it’s first thirty degree temperatures Thursday morning. Many farmers have been in the fields this week with harvest and have been trying to beat the frost. Kevin Keith took this photo on the way into work this morning. Feel free to submit yours and we will add them at:
Boil Water Advisory Cancelled
The Frankfort Water Works has cancelled the boil water advisory Thursday for 15 customers on East Clinton Street between South Clay Street and South East Street; South Clay Street between East Walnut Street and East Clinton Street. The cause for the advisory was a water main valve.
Rural Logansport Man Arrested for Child Molestation
On Tuesdayy, a criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Wendell Beachy resulted in the arrest of Justin R Bault, 40, 2347 East Cass County Road 350 North rural Logansport. Bault was arrested during a traffic stop on State Road 25 and Cass County Road 350 North, when troopers served him with a Cass County arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of child molestation and a single count of child exploitation.
Bauer Family Services Requesting Proposals From Eligible Applicants
Auer Family Resources Community Partners is requesting proposals from eligible applicants to provide child abuse and neglect prevention services for children and families in the Department of Child Services Region 5. Community Partners will fund both primary and secondary prevention programs. Primary prevention focuses on strategies for the general public....
