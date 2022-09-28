The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its annual report on poverty in the United States. The data shows that in 2021, 12.6 percent of all women and girls in the United States lived in poverty. This was the same rate as in 2020 but up from 11.5 percent in 2019. For all males, the poverty rate in 2021 was 10.5 percent, up from 10.3 percent in 2002 and 9.4 percent in 2019.

