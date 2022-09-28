Read full article on original website
Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
Mark Finchem's startling admission should disqualify him from being secretary of state
After nearly two years of waiting, Rep. Mark Finchem has at long last revealed the source of his certainty that Arizona’s 2020 election was stolen. The Oro Valley Republican who held Stop the Steal hearings and supported fake electors and rushed to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to ask Vice President Mike Pence not...
GOP Chances of Beating Democrats for Senate Control With 50 Days to Midterm
Tight races in these states will determine which party holds a Senate majority during the second half of President Biden's term.
NBC’s Alcindor claims Republican women ‘extremely upset’ about abortion, feel 'betrayed' by party
NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor claimed on Tuesday that Republican women are "extremely upset" by the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and now feel betrayed by their own party. During an appearance on far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid's program, the NBC Washington correspondent was asked about the...
Fraudulent Document Cited in Supreme Court Bid to Torch Election Law
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history. Ethan Herenstein is counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Brian Palmer is editorial director at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Supporters of a legal challenge to completely upend our electoral...
College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system
Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system. Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the...
Millennial Sen. Jon Ossoff says young Republicans found his 2020 victory so inspiring they've reached out for advice on how to break through America's gerontocracy
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff told Insider he encourages youthful candidates to inject their 'fresh perspective' into every political race possible
203 Republicans try to vote down bill to make it harder to overthrow election
All but 11 Republicans voted down a measure in the House of Representatives to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure that the presidential election results cannot be overthrown. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming co-sponsored the legislation with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Both members sit on the House...
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
NBC’s Alcindor says Republican women voting Democrat for first time over new ‘enthusiasm' on abortion
NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor claimed on Wednesday that she has spoken to a number of Republican women that are voting Democrat for the first time because of "enthusiasm" surrounding abortion. During an appearance on MSNBC, Alcindor was asked what kind of challenges Republicans are facing when it comes...
Democrats think GOP governors may torpedo Republicans with immigrant moves
Democrats say GOP governors sending migrants to liberal cities in blue states are making a political mistake, potentially turning the issue of immigration and the border into a loser for Republicans. They say sending plane- and busloads of men, women and children to unfamiliar cities with the promise of jobs...
Hard-line candidates could put governors races at risk for GOP
Pro-Trump candidates running for governor in critical battleground states are confronting a familiar problem shared by their House and Senate counterparts, as they risk alienating voters with some of their hard-line views. In states like Arizona, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Michigan, Republican gubernatorial candidates have tacked to the right on issues...
Why do Democrats want to legalize pot?
When House Democrats unveiled their policy priorities a few weeks ago, one of their top items was to legalize marijuana for recreational use. On the trail, Deidre DeJear has called for the same, making her the first Democratic gubernatorial candidate to do so. It's a sudden shift in Iowa, where...
Voters will decide on 14 statewide ballot measures related to elections, voting, campaign finance, and term limits in 2022
Voters in 10 states will decide on 14 ballot measures related to elections, voting, campaign finance, and term limits in 2022. Ten ballot measures address electoral systems and voting policies. On Nov. 8, Nevadans will decide whether to join Maine and Alaska in using a form of ranked-choice voting for...
Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats
Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
wiareport.com
The Persisting Gender Gap in Poverty Rates in the United States
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its annual report on poverty in the United States. The data shows that in 2021, 12.6 percent of all women and girls in the United States lived in poverty. This was the same rate as in 2020 but up from 11.5 percent in 2019. For all males, the poverty rate in 2021 was 10.5 percent, up from 10.3 percent in 2002 and 9.4 percent in 2019.
wiareport.com
Three Universities Announce the Appointment of Women to Diversity Positions
Was appointed associate vice president for finance and administration and chief human resources & diversity officer at Florida A&M University. For over a decade, Kiselyuk worked at the City University of New York, where she rose to assistant vice president for campus operations and executive director of human resources. Kiselyuk...
wiareport.com
How Mentoring Relationships May Impact the Retention of Women Researchers in Academia
A new study by researchers at the Oregon Health and Sciences University finds that despite increasing representation in graduate training programs, a disproportionate number of women leave academic research without obtaining an independent position that enables them to train the next generation of academic researchers. The authors analyzed more than...
wiareport.com
Nine Women Who Are Taking on New Administrative Roles in Higher Education
Has been named chief of staff to the president of the University of Cincinnati. She will also lead the university’s Office of the Board of Trustees. Smith came to the university in 2017 as deputy chief of staff. Earlier, Smith worked in the Office of the President at the University of Louisville for 20 years.
wiareport.com
Nancy Tauna of Pennsylvania State University Was Honored by the International Society for Environmental Ethics
The Davion Award honors scholars engaged in intersectional work “that describes, considers, or responds to overlapping forms of exclusion, discrimination, or injustice — such as the interplay of race, class, and gender in environmental injustice, or the relationship between colonialism and climate inequities.” It also recognizes research, teaching and service that “extend the scope of environmental ethics to incorporate perspectives and methods that have been historically marginalized or excluded from environmental philosophy as a discipline.”
