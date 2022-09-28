ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
Hard-line candidates could put governors races at risk for GOP

Pro-Trump candidates running for governor in critical battleground states are confronting a familiar problem shared by their House and Senate counterparts, as they risk alienating voters with some of their hard-line views. In states like Arizona, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Michigan, Republican gubernatorial candidates have tacked to the right on issues...
Why do Democrats want to legalize pot?

When House Democrats unveiled their policy priorities a few weeks ago, one of their top items was to legalize marijuana for recreational use. On the trail, Deidre DeJear has called for the same, making her the first Democratic gubernatorial candidate to do so. It's a sudden shift in Iowa, where...
Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats

Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
The Persisting Gender Gap in Poverty Rates in the United States

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its annual report on poverty in the United States. The data shows that in 2021, 12.6 percent of all women and girls in the United States lived in poverty. This was the same rate as in 2020 but up from 11.5 percent in 2019. For all males, the poverty rate in 2021 was 10.5 percent, up from 10.3 percent in 2002 and 9.4 percent in 2019.
Three Universities Announce the Appointment of Women to Diversity Positions

Was appointed associate vice president for finance and administration and chief human resources & diversity officer at Florida A&M University. For over a decade, Kiselyuk worked at the City University of New York, where she rose to assistant vice president for campus operations and executive director of human resources. Kiselyuk...
How Mentoring Relationships May Impact the Retention of Women Researchers in Academia

A new study by researchers at the Oregon Health and Sciences University finds that despite increasing representation in graduate training programs, a disproportionate number of women leave academic research without obtaining an independent position that enables them to train the next generation of academic researchers. The authors analyzed more than...
Nine Women Who Are Taking on New Administrative Roles in Higher Education

Has been named chief of staff to the president of the University of Cincinnati. She will also lead the university’s Office of the Board of Trustees. Smith came to the university in 2017 as deputy chief of staff. Earlier, Smith worked in the Office of the President at the University of Louisville for 20 years.
Nancy Tauna of Pennsylvania State University Was Honored by the International Society for Environmental Ethics

The Davion Award honors scholars engaged in intersectional work “that describes, considers, or responds to overlapping forms of exclusion, discrimination, or injustice — such as the interplay of race, class, and gender in environmental injustice, or the relationship between colonialism and climate inequities.” It also recognizes research, teaching and service that “extend the scope of environmental ethics to incorporate perspectives and methods that have been historically marginalized or excluded from environmental philosophy as a discipline.”
