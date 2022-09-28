Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Thinks Tesla Will Build More Stores In U.S.
As it invests heavily in expanding its electric vehicle and battery production capacity and lineup, Ford has also kept a close eye on what its biggest competitor in that space – Tesla – is doing. Ford CEO Jim Farley previously called one of the world’s largest sellers of EVs a “major threat,” to its business and in the months since, has revealed a complete revamp for both they company and its dealers, which includes splitting itself into two entities – Ford Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – with dealers expected to specialize in one or the other. At the same time, Jim Farley also thinks that Tesla will continue to expand its physical storefronts in the U.S., even though it only sells vehicles online, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Jalopnik
New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035
California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
fordauthority.com
Ford Roof Strength Lawsuit Not Expected To Get New Trial
Back in August, Ford was ordered to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages over an allegation that the roofs present on 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty models aren’t strong enough to hold up in the event of a rollover crash. The court’s decision stemmed from a 2014 wrongful death lawsuit in which the automaker ultimately had to dish out millions to surviving family members. Since then, a class-action lawsuit was filed over this Ford roof strength lawsuit, though The Blue Oval recently asked for a new trial on the basis that it was unfairly precluded from defending against claims that its trucks were defective, as Ford Authority reported yesterday. Now, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that this Ford roof strength lawsuit is not expected to be granted a new trial.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Discount Offers Non-Existent During September 2022
The Blue Oval does not seem to be offering any Ford Transit discounts during September 2022. The lack of Ford Transit discount offers during September, 2022 is most likely the result of healthy demand and very tight supply, as Ford continues to navigate ongoing supply chain constraints, including but not limited to the microchip shortage.
Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy
The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
msn.com
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
electrek.co
Even tire makers are adapting their business to the electric vehicle revolution
All corners of the auto industry are catching on as more and more buyers prefer electric vehicles. The latest news comes from leading tire maker Goodyear, as the company reveals its plans to further support the EV market. You may recognize the name Goodyear from its wide selection of tires...
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro Mobile Service Will Expand In U.S.
A major component of Ford’s plan to generate billions in revenue from connected vehicle services lies in its advanced driver-assist technologies and Ford Pro subscriptions, and as such, the automaker has rolled out a number of those services in recent months. That includes the Fleet Management Software suite for FoMoCo’s commercial side of the business, as well as the Ford Pro Mobile Service, which originally launched in the UK and Germany and has grown rapidly in the months since. As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Pro Mobile Service is set to expand in Europe over the coming months and years, but that’s also the case with the U.S., it seems.
Ford Starts Its Biggest Bet Against Tesla, GM
Ford's road (F) to future popular and stock market success rests on a big gamble in the form of a gigantic factory near Memphis Tennessee. The blue oval brand has set itself the ambition of producing 2 million electric vehicles globally per year by the end of 2026. In 2021, the group only manufactured 27,140 electric vehicles in the United States. This means that reaching 2 million units five years later is a huge challenge even when your name is Ford, a company that has been producing and selling vehicles around the world for several decades.
teslarati.com
Toyota President takes dig at self-driving cars while criticizing the electric vehicle transition
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda recently shared a subtle dig at self-driving cars during a meeting with the company’s dealers. The Toyota executive argued that the electric vehicle transition would take longer than expected. “Just like the fully autonomous cars that we were all supposed to be driving...
fordauthority.com
New York Follows California With 2035 Zero-Emissions Mandate
Last month, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) passed somewhat of an ICE sales ban, which is set to take effect in 2035 in a move that Ford has publicly endorsed. However, this rule is really just a partial zero emissions vehicle (PZEV) mandate, technically – not a total ICE vehicle ban. Officially known as the Advanced Clean Cars II rule, this new ruling aims to achieve 100 percent zero emission vehicle (ZEV) sales by 2035, but still allows for plug-in hybrids to still be sold, regardless. New York passed similar legislature over a year ago, and now, Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation to take regulatory action that will require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035.
Auto companies are racing to meet an electric future, and transforming the workforce
The auto industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation and not just blue-collar workers are feeling the impact. Some white-collar jobs are now at risk.
fordauthority.com
Ford Stock Down Nine Percent During Week Of September 26th – September 30th, 2022
The value of Ford stock dropped during the September 26th, 2022 – September 30th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $11.20, which represented a nine percent dip, or $1.11 per share drop in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.31. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
monitordaily.com
Sonepar Chooses Penske Truck Leasing to Supply New Ford E-Transits
Sonepar selected Penske Truck Leasing to provide its new light-duty electric fleet. Penske Truck Leasing will deliver nine Ford E-Transit all-electric cargo vans to support the initiative. These vehicles will be used for regional product deliveries in California, Maryland, Minnesota and Washington state. Penske provides Sonepar with the vehicles, lease financing, comprehensive preventive maintenance program, 24/7 roadside assistance and the capability to charge these electric vehicles at its locations.
fordauthority.com
Some Ford Dealers Will Not Have Official Online Presence For EVs
With Ford Motor Company effectively splitting itself into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Ford Model e for EVs – there are many changes on the horizon, particularly for Ford dealers. In fact, Ford dealers are being asked to specialize in one of those two areas or the automaker’s commercial business as soon as 2023, though those that choose to sell EVs must first obtain one of two levels of certification to do so, as well as follow some strict standards. Now, it seems as though some Ford dealers will not have an official online presence when it comes to electric vehicles, either.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Tow Test Shows Limits Of Pickup: Video
The Ford F-150 Lightning has been a hit with consumers and critics alike thus far, earning accolades and positive reviews essentially across the board. However, like all EVs, the F-150 Lightning has some limitations – the biggest of which are related to charging speed and the effect that towing has on range. Though Ford F-150 Lightning buyers get some free charging with their purchase, the existing charging network has proven to be inadequate and unreliable even by Ford CEO Jim Farley’s own admission, prompting the automaker to launch its own “Charge Angels” program to sniff out broken chargers and third-party charging network Electrify America to release a quality pledge recently. These problems also became glaringly obvious during Edmunds‘ recent towing test with the EV pickup, too.
Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market
Will automakers need to offer buyout programs to car dealers that don't want to sell electric vehicles? The post Some Car Dealers May Disappear as New Electric Vehicles Head to the Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 Pickups Pile Up In Michigan Amid Parts Shortage
Ongoing supplier issues continue to plague automakers worldwide, and Ford is certainly no exception. The Blue Oval recently revealed that it has thousands of unfinished pickups and SUVs sitting on various lots awaiting parts. These so-called “vehicles on wheels” will remain in stasis until supplier constraints are eased. Now, Ford Authority spotted a number of units of the 2022 Ford F-150 that have presumably been impacted by the parts shortages.
