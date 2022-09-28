ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi tells shoppers of change affecting more than 800 UK stores

Aldi is rolling out a change affecting most of its stores. The discount supermarket is bringing in more recycling bins for soft plastics. It follows a trial last year that saw customers returning all types of clean, soft plastic packaging. These can include crisp packets, bread bags, carrier bags and salad bags - no matter where they were bought.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food And Wine#Holiday Season#Tips#Food Drink#Uk#Health Hacks#Lifehacks#Italian#French#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Best Small Coffee Makers Of 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you love coffee — and chances are that if you're reading this best of list, you probably enjoy it just a wee little bit — then you'll know that coffee makers can be as unique as the individual who is using them. But when it comes to java brewers, there can be a few issues to address.
FOOD & DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home

With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
ANIMALS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Burger King hacks - including how to feed a family of four for £4.50 each

Burger King has released some tips and tricks to save a bit of money when eating at the fast-food chain. Dubbed Whoppernomics, these hacks have been devised to help ease the cost of living burden many households will be dealing with this autumn and winter. Customers have been shown various...
RESTAURANTS
ConsumerAffairs

Amazon to hold Prime Early Access Sale for holiday shopping October 11-12

The trend for holiday shopping this season has been: early. With Target and Walmart announcing their plans to make holiday shopping more affordable for customers – and have deals start earlier than ever – Amazon is now joining in with its own holiday efforts. The company announced that...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy