Sebastian, FL

Ian brings washouts, flooding to Brevard County

Brevard County was spared from most of Ian's wrath, but the storm left behind some damage and flooding. Road washout from flooding is still making life harder for residents. Jeff and Candace Harris of Mims aren't able to leave their Burkholm Road home. Heavy rains after Ian caused the culvert in front of the property to flood, leaving behind two large washouts.
City of Sebastian urging residents to comply with size limits for pickup

The City of Sebastian is asking residents to use caution when putting vegetation and other items out for pickup as resources are low. If you have an account with Waste Management, they will collect it as normal yard debris. If you don’t have an account, you must take the debris to the convenience center. There’s one at 7860 130th Street in Roseland.
Press Release IRC Facility Opening Updates

The Indian River County Emergency Operations Center held a Press Conference at 2:30 pm, at the Indian River County Services building to share storm impact information and announce facility openings and updates. Indian River County will reopen County offices and facilities tomorrow, September 30, 2022. This includes Constitutional Officer’s Offices...
Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County

Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
City of Port St. Lucie Hurricane Ian Advisory #3, 9/28 5:17 PM

As Hurricane Ian crosses Florida, City Hall, parks, the MIDFLORIDA Event Center and the Community Center will remain closed Thursday, September 29, 2022. All City facilities are expected to reopen Friday, September 30th. Stay connected: For updates, check the City’s dedicated website, www.CityofPSL.com/Ian. This site includes updates on closures, information...
Port Canaveral officials assessing Hurricane Ian damage

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral city officials said they're assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials are examining the conditions of roadways, facilities and waterways, Port Canaveral leaders also said they've been in communication with cruise partners about events impacted by the hurricane. Cargo and fuel operators have been...
3 storm shelters to open in Indian River County for Hurricane Ian

The Indian River County Emergency Services Department announced Tuesday that 3 storm shelters will be open Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Officials said the following shelters are scheduled to open at noon:. Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center: 1507 19th Street, Vero Beach. Treasure Coast Elementary School - (Special...
Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
Waste Management Will Resume Collection, Brevard Landfills and Transfer Stations to Open at Noon on Friday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Solid Waste Director Tom Mulligan has announced that Brevard County landfills and transfer stations will open at 12 noon on Friday. Waste Management will resume collection for Friday residential service customers on Friday for carted garbage, carted recycling, and containerized yard waste only.
Indian River County seeks to improve lives of seniors

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - On Sept. 20, Indian River County Commissioners unanimously approved the Livable Indian River County Action Plan developed by staff. In 2019, commissioners directed staff to work with the Senior Collaborative of Indian River County to attain the designation of an American Association of Retired Persons Livable Communities/Age Friendly Community.
Emergency shelters opening Wednesday in Sebastian, Vero Beach

A few emergency shelters are opening on Wednesday starting at 12:00 p.m. in Sebastian and Vero Beach. Officials from the City of Sebastian and Indian River County are doing a great job informing the public as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida on the west coast. The following Indian River County Emergency...
Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures

The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
When will high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Sebastian, Florida?

With Hurricane Ian making landfall this afternoon on the west coast in Florida, we are only hours away from feeling high winds in Sebastian. We can expect tropical storm conditions from now and through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there could be sustained winds of 35 mph or...
Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach

Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
