Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
mynews13.com
Ian brings washouts, flooding to Brevard County
Brevard County was spared from most of Ian's wrath, but the storm left behind some damage and flooding. Road washout from flooding is still making life harder for residents. Jeff and Candace Harris of Mims aren't able to leave their Burkholm Road home. Heavy rains after Ian caused the culvert in front of the property to flood, leaving behind two large washouts.
sebastiandaily.com
City of Sebastian urging residents to comply with size limits for pickup
The City of Sebastian is asking residents to use caution when putting vegetation and other items out for pickup as resources are low. If you have an account with Waste Management, they will collect it as normal yard debris. If you don’t have an account, you must take the debris to the convenience center. There’s one at 7860 130th Street in Roseland.
veronews.com
Press Release IRC Facility Opening Updates
The Indian River County Emergency Operations Center held a Press Conference at 2:30 pm, at the Indian River County Services building to share storm impact information and announce facility openings and updates. Indian River County will reopen County offices and facilities tomorrow, September 30, 2022. This includes Constitutional Officer’s Offices...
veronews.com
Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County
Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
City of Port St. Lucie Hurricane Ian Advisory #3, 9/28 5:17 PM
As Hurricane Ian crosses Florida, City Hall, parks, the MIDFLORIDA Event Center and the Community Center will remain closed Thursday, September 29, 2022. All City facilities are expected to reopen Friday, September 30th. Stay connected: For updates, check the City’s dedicated website, www.CityofPSL.com/Ian. This site includes updates on closures, information...
WESH
Port Canaveral officials assessing Hurricane Ian damage
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral city officials said they're assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials are examining the conditions of roadways, facilities and waterways, Port Canaveral leaders also said they've been in communication with cruise partners about events impacted by the hurricane. Cargo and fuel operators have been...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Residents Asked to Limit Water Usage, Will Help Reduce Chances of Backups into Residents’ Homes
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast area residents are being asked by county and city officials to reduce water usage as rains continue from Hurricane Ian. Brevard County Utilities said residents are asked to reduce water usage, especially flushing toilets, doing laundry and long showers. “Limiting water usage will...
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Road Closures, Power Outages Plague Brevard County Residents
■ Westbound lanes of State Road 520 in Cocoa Beach. ■ Thor Avenue in Titusville is closed due to downed powerlines and flooding. ■ Westbound lanes of the Eau Gallie Causeway have been shut down due to water coming over the relief bridges. Florida Power and Light Co. provide service,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
wflx.com
3 storm shelters to open in Indian River County for Hurricane Ian
The Indian River County Emergency Services Department announced Tuesday that 3 storm shelters will be open Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Officials said the following shelters are scheduled to open at noon:. Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center: 1507 19th Street, Vero Beach. Treasure Coast Elementary School - (Special...
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Hurricane Ian's bands brought some flooding to parts of St. Lucie County. One part of St. Lucie County that tends to deal with flooding often is the area of Indian River Estates, between Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce. One resident told WPTV she has to deal with some grown-over...
sebastiandaily.com
Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
Waste Management Will Resume Collection, Brevard Landfills and Transfer Stations to Open at Noon on Friday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Solid Waste Director Tom Mulligan has announced that Brevard County landfills and transfer stations will open at 12 noon on Friday. Waste Management will resume collection for Friday residential service customers on Friday for carted garbage, carted recycling, and containerized yard waste only.
hometownnewstc.com
Indian River County seeks to improve lives of seniors
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - On Sept. 20, Indian River County Commissioners unanimously approved the Livable Indian River County Action Plan developed by staff. In 2019, commissioners directed staff to work with the Senior Collaborative of Indian River County to attain the designation of an American Association of Retired Persons Livable Communities/Age Friendly Community.
sebastiandaily.com
Emergency shelters opening Wednesday in Sebastian, Vero Beach
A few emergency shelters are opening on Wednesday starting at 12:00 p.m. in Sebastian and Vero Beach. Officials from the City of Sebastian and Indian River County are doing a great job informing the public as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida on the west coast. The following Indian River County Emergency...
veronews.com
Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures
The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
10NEWS
VIDEO: Heavy winds captured in Fort Pierce, Florida
Michele Skidmore says she captured this video. She says it was taken in Fort Pierce, Florida.
sebastiandaily.com
When will high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Sebastian, Florida?
With Hurricane Ian making landfall this afternoon on the west coast in Florida, we are only hours away from feeling high winds in Sebastian. We can expect tropical storm conditions from now and through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there could be sustained winds of 35 mph or...
sebastiandaily.com
Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach
Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
Comments / 0