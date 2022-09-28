Read full article on original website
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Announcing The Pink Program
It is finally here! Drum roll, please! The Pink Patch Program 2022 patch!. As you know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Once again, we have created an amazing patch to add to your collection! Get yours at one of our community events (schedule forthcoming) or anytime at the Police Station.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Public Library to Host Princess Enchanted Sunday
Prescott Valley Public Library to Host Princess Enchanted Sunday. The Prescott Valley Public Library is excited to host its Princess Enchanted Sunday on October 2, 2022, from 12 PM-3 PM. Guests are invited to have a magical visit with everyone’s favorite princesses at the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room located on the third floor at 7401 E Skoog Blvd.
SignalsAZ
Volunteer is Just Another Word for Neighbor
The individuals who take the time to care for others aren’t just volunteering, they are a great example of what it means to be a neighbor. CJ Meldahl, the Executive Director of People Who Care, takes a moment to reflect on the importance of volunteers in the community. I...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley is Looking for Volunteers
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, Parks Arts and Recreation Commission, and the Library Board of Trustees. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
prescottenews.com
Undertaking the 2025 General Plan – Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities under a population of 50,000 must have the following elements in their plans: Land Use, Circulation, Open Space, Growth Areas, Environmental Planning, Cost of Development, and Water Resources.
theprescotttimes.com
OCTOBER IS CRIME PREVENTION MONTH
October is recognized as Crime Prevention Month. As families are starting to make plans for the holidays, the Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind our citizens of ways to protect themselves from being victims during the holiday season. Lock your vehicle as well as your home’s doors.
theprescotttimes.com
PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Volunteers take Mohave High, Bradshaw Mtn￼
KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School Volunteers Boys Golf Team hosted against Bradshaw Mountain and Mohave High Schools at Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, on Tuesday, September 13. Coach Scott Lander announced LWHS team won overall at 161 for the Volunteers, team scores of 180 for Bradshaw Mountain Bears...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theprescotttimes.com
Welcome Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo
Rodeo’s Weekend Warriors Return to Heart of Arizona. The RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo (TCFR), presented by Bucky’s Casino, will be held in Camp Verde, AZ. The event features rodeo athletes from Arizona and New Mexico in rodeo action November 4 & 5, with two performances on November 5, including a matinee.
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO Patrol Public Lands In The Verde Valley
Verde Valley Public Lands Patrol Over the weekend, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted an intensive patrol on public lands between Cottonwood and Sedona. Deputies connected with folks who were using the lands for recreational camping and some users who were using the land for residential use. YCSO has seen a pattern of this residential use being associated with increased littering, the abuse of methamphetamine, and areas being inaccessible to visitors hoping to utilize the area for day or short camping trips. These details have resulted in arrests, criminal citations, education, and referrals to local resources including those in mental health. Deputies were pleased to come across a large group of concerned employees from Vortex ATV Rentals and volunteers from trashdogsaz.org who were conducting their own cleanup of trash left in this same area. YCSO will implement additional details in the coming weeks and continue to work to make sure our public lands are preserved and stay available for shared recreational use by our whole community.
theprescotttimes.com
Slow Down In Construction Zones
TRI CITY TRAFFIC DETAIL REMINDS DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN IN CONSTRUCTION ZONES. The Tri-City Task Force made up of six law enforcement officers from the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office completed a Speed Enforcement Detail focusing on Pioneer Parkway and Williamson Valley Rd on September 27, 2022, between 6 and 10am. This location was specifically chosen due to.
7 Easy Hikes In Arizona That Will Still Give You The Most Stunning Views
There are many beautiful places to visit around Arizona, however, some require perhaps an expert-level hiker or someone who gets a thrill from facing moderate-to-difficult journeys in nature. If that doesn't sound like you, and you're a beginner outdoor adventurer who longs to catch some gorgeous views but hates a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theprescotttimes.com
FORMER SEATTLE MAN FOUND GUILTY
FORMER SEATTLE MAN FOUND GUILTY BY JURY OF 29 COUNTS OF. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, a Yavapai County Jury found Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, guilty of 29 counts of Abandonment or Concealment of a Dead Body, all Class 5 felonies. On December 26, 2020, two woodcutters discovered a human...
theprescotttimes.com
Just In Now Traffic Delays On Glassford Hill Road
Irrigation Leak Repair on Glassford Hill Road May Cause Traffic Delays. Town of Prescott Valley Streets crews has traffic control set up today on Glassford Hill Road near Centre Court to repair an irrigation leak. Work may extend overnight. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area. For...
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
theprescotttimes.com
US Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell
United States Marshals Arrest Felony Fugitive Brandon Excell. On September 28, 2022, a felony warrant was issued for Brandon Excell due to his involvement in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Today at approximately 3:30 PM, the United States Marshals located and arrested Excell in Phoenix for the above-listed warrant.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
fox10phoenix.com
Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
theprescotttimes.com
Just In Now PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
arizonasuntimes.com
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
Comments / 0