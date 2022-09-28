Read full article on original website
WATCH: Tornado Flips Multiple Planes Near Fort Lauderdale Amid Hurricane Ian
The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Broward County, hundreds of miles from where the hurricane made landfall A tornado damaged multiple planes at a Broward County airport Tuesday night, hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall hundreds of miles away in southwest Florida. According to the Miami Herald, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported that the twister passed over North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Tuesday night. Broward Mayor Michael Udine told the outlet that 30 planes and the main building were damaged. Just left North Perry Airport. No one...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami’s Florida Task Force 2 arrives in Fort Myers to assist survivors
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – First responders from South Florida are on the west coast of Florida on a rescue mission working tirelessly to reach victims before it’s too late. Hurricane Ian has already taken at least 27 lives, and almost 2 million Floridians are without power, so...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday
(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
WSVN-TV
Feeding South Florida, other local organizations send food and supplies to Southwest Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews with the nonprofit organization Feeding South Florida have been working at their facility since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida in order to get supplies together and send them to the areas that were affected the hardest. Two truckloads full of supplies headed to Southwest...
Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'
MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?" Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga. He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter. "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
WSVN-TV
6 hospitalized after ocean surge at South Pointe Park
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive wave whipped across a sidewalk near South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, injuring six people and sending them to the hospital. Rough surf combined with king tides resulted in the massive wave that injured people at South Pointe Park, at around 10:45 a.m., Friday.
Hurricane Ian: Palm Beach County avoided the worst; Southwest Florida's lives were upended
While Palm Beach County prepared to return to normal Thursday, much of Florida struggled to recover from what could prove to be the most deadly and devastating storm in state history. Officials blamed Hurricane Ian, which finally exited the state Thursday, for at least a dozen fatalities. Millions remained without...
WSVN-TV
Several injured, hospitalized in Miami Beach due ocean surge at South Pointe Park
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive wave whipped across the sidewalk, near South Pointe Park, in Miami Beach. Miami Beach Fire Rescue raised two red flags with a high surf advisory in place until 8 p.m. and warning that it’s not safe to go into the water, Friday.
Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
WSVN-TV
South Florida rescue teams mobilize to assist areas ravaged by Hurricane Ian
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders have headed out to help storm stricken parts of the state where residents are barely beginning to put their lives back together. Rescue teams have been dropping into areas that can’t be accessed right now after Hurricane Ian hit the west coast of Florida.
CBS News
National Weather Service completes surveys of tornadoes that moved through Broward
MIAMI - The national weather service completed its surveys Thursday of the two tornadoes that moved through Broward County earlier this week. The first tornado touched down at North Perry Airport Tuesday night just before 7:20 PM. After damaging 20 general aviation aircraft and causing minor damage to a few structures it tracked northwest over Pines Blvd. and University Drive.
WSVN-TV
Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian
(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
WSVN-TV
King tides recede in South Florida causing minor flooding in Broward, Miami-Dade
Weather brought on by Hurricane Ian coincided with king tides in South Florida. As the natural disaster makes landfall, the tidal effects are expected to cause more flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday. Residents of the area said they are used to flooding caused by high tides. Water levels were higher...
WSVN-TV
Greater Miami Jewish Federation starts relief fund for Ian victims
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is offering support for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has established a special relief fund to provide immediate assistance. One hundred percent of the funds collected will go to victims of the disaster. If you would like to...
WSVN-TV
Dogs, cats brought to Broward Humane Society from Ian-ravaged west coast
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than three dozen cats and dogs from Florida’s west coast have arrived to South Florida in search of a forever home, days after Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic damage to the region. 7News cameras captured a dog and her puppies moments after they arrived...
sflcn.com
Hurricane Ian Forces Some Broward County Operations to Close
BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County and emergency response partners are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Due to the size of the storm, Broward is expected to receive tropical storm force wind gusts and large amounts of rainfall, which coupled with a King Tide, have already resulted in street flooding, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.
WSVN-TV
7’s Lynn Martinez guest speaks at FIU women’s leadership summit
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University held its annual women’s leadership summit, and s member of 7’s family was featured as a guest speaker. 7News and Deco Drive anchor Lynn Martinez had the opportunity on Friday to talk to some kick-butt women at the Power Up Women’s Leadership Summit at FIU, organized by the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management and FIU business.
floridapolitics.com
High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County
One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
Tropical Storm Ian: Schools back open Friday, see full Palm Beach County open, close list
Though Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm and passed through the state, its effects will still be felt in our area with strong south winds. Most of Palm Beach County should be back to normal on Friday. Here's what's open and closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton on Thursday. ...
