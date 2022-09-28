ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

WATCH: Tornado Flips Multiple Planes Near Fort Lauderdale Amid Hurricane Ian

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Broward County, hundreds of miles from where the hurricane made landfall A tornado damaged multiple planes at a Broward County airport Tuesday night, hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall hundreds of miles away in southwest Florida. According to the Miami Herald, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported that the twister passed over North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Tuesday night.  Broward Mayor Michael Udine told the outlet that 30 planes and the main building were damaged. Just left North Perry Airport. No one...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday

(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Hurricanes#Hollywood#Weather#Hurricane Ian#Pembroke Pines#Sunbeam Television Corp
CBS Miami

Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'

MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?"  Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga.  He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter.  "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

6 hospitalized after ocean surge at South Pointe Park

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive wave whipped across a sidewalk near South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, injuring six people and sending them to the hospital. Rough surf combined with king tides resulted in the massive wave that injured people at South Pointe Park, at around 10:45 a.m., Friday.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS News

National Weather Service completes surveys of tornadoes that moved through Broward

MIAMI - The national weather service completed its surveys Thursday of the two tornadoes that moved through Broward County earlier this week. The first tornado touched down at North Perry Airport Tuesday night just before 7:20 PM. After damaging 20 general aviation aircraft and causing minor damage to a few structures it tracked northwest over Pines Blvd. and University Drive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Power outages throughout South Florida due to Hurricane Ian

(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida. Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms. In Miami-Dade, 11,390 people still do not have power, Wednesday. In Broward, 6,740 people still don’t have power. In Monroe, 579 people remain without power. In...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Greater Miami Jewish Federation starts relief fund for Ian victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is offering support for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has established a special relief fund to provide immediate assistance. One hundred percent of the funds collected will go to victims of the disaster. If you would like to...
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Hurricane Ian Forces Some Broward County Operations to Close

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County and emergency response partners are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Due to the size of the storm, Broward is expected to receive tropical storm force wind gusts and large amounts of rainfall, which coupled with a King Tide, have already resulted in street flooding, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

7’s Lynn Martinez guest speaks at FIU women’s leadership summit

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University held its annual women’s leadership summit, and s member of 7’s family was featured as a guest speaker. 7News and Deco Drive anchor Lynn Martinez had the opportunity on Friday to talk to some kick-butt women at the Power Up Women’s Leadership Summit at FIU, organized by the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management and FIU business.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

High winds, tornadoes and flooding bring headaches to Broward County

One Hurricane Ian-spawned tornado damaged 30 planes at North Perry Airport. Two tornadoes hit Broward County overnight — one that shut down North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines — county officials said Wednesday morning warning residents to stay inside as the effects of Hurricane Ian move through the area.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy