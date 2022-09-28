ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring in Its Retail Business

Amazon confirmed a report that the company is freezing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business. Tech companies have announced layoffs, hiring freezes and cost cutting efforts amid fears of an economic downturn. Amazon is pausing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business, according to a report published...
NBC Connecticut

Couple Who Got a $450,000 Deal on ‘Shark Tank': Our Crochet Company Brings in $3 Million a Year

In 2020, Justine Tiu turned her hobby into a full-time six-figure business. A former Google Classroom software engineer, Tiu started crocheting to unwind while engaging her brain after work. After realizing its appeal, she and her husband Adrian Zhang — an ex-Wall Street director — spent $200 on yarn and a domain name to launch The Woobles, a crochet kit company.
NBC Connecticut

This 40-Year-Old Mover Went From Working 6 Jobs to Earning $109,000 in a Year—Here's How

Before joining TaskRabbit in March 2020, Kingsley Onyemali worked six jobs. It was better than the alternative: In 2018, the professional mover was homeless in Austin, Texas, two years after emigrating with his family from Nigeria to Oklahoma City. He was trying to save money for housing so his family, still in Oklahoma, could make the 360-mile trek south to join him.
