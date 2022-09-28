Before joining TaskRabbit in March 2020, Kingsley Onyemali worked six jobs. It was better than the alternative: In 2018, the professional mover was homeless in Austin, Texas, two years after emigrating with his family from Nigeria to Oklahoma City. He was trying to save money for housing so his family, still in Oklahoma, could make the 360-mile trek south to join him.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO