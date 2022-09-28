Read full article on original website
Trussville schools superintendent Pattie Neill requests leave of absence amid ‘death notebook’ concerns
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill requested a 60-day leave of absence during a special meeting called in the wake of revelations that school officials had mishandled student threats. Many Trussville parents...
districtadministration.com
Student writes of death by ants and AK-47 in ‘death notebook’
After patiently waiting for further clarity from the school board, Trussville City Schools finally released a lengthy newsletter to provide parents with some closure regarding a recent security threat involving a student’s “death notebook.”. “We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said...
Birmingham, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wvtm13.com
Trussville parents demand change at meeting over death notebook
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Trussville parents are demanding changes from school leadership after recent revelations about a hitlist notebook at Hewitt Trussville High School. Check out what was said at an emotional School Board meeting Friday morning in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
ironcity.ink
Stodghill named new Altamont head of school
Cecil F. Stodghill Jr. arrived in July to be the new head of school at the Altamont School. For the past three years, the Chattanooga native has led the Doane Stuart School in New York through accreditation, growth and the COVID-19 pandemic, but his extensive previous experience in educational leadership was in the Southeast.
Flying Magazine
Sweet Home Alabama: New Aviation High School Takes Flight
AAHS students enjoy a free aviation-centric education. [Courtesy:Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School]. The ongoing pilot shortage has energized the conversation about how to best fill the need for aviation professionals. Airlines are ramping up recruitment efforts, raising salaries, and even opening-up their own flight academies in the hopes of filling staffing gaps. While tapping into the existing pilot pool is important, some educational institutions are focused on cultivating a new generation of aviation professionals. The team at Alabama Aviation and Aerospace High School (AAHS) has taken on that challenge.
wbrc.com
Experts explain why no charges are pressed against the Hewitt-Trussville High School student accused of having a ‘death notebook’
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about what was inside a “death notebook” found at Hewitt-Trussville High School. In a letter to parents, the Vice President of the Trussville Board of Education said that the “death notebook” contained ways the 37 students listed would die, including death by ants or an AK-47. The student who is accused of having the book is now in alternative school, but Alabama law doesn’t allow police to press any criminal charges.
wbrc.com
3-time state champ Oak Grove HS Marching Band pushes the envelope each week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When I heard the Oak Grove Marching Band earlier this season at a Thursday night game I knew we had to make them our Band of the Week. The band sounded strong, playing with confidence, and it looked tight in how everyone displayed the groups appearance. At the time I did not know that the band had won the last three Class 4A band state titles. I do now.
districtadministration.com
Student’s ‘death notebook’ was kept hidden for a year—in the principal’s desk
“We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said at a press conference Tuesday morning. The statement was made in response to a notebook belonging to a student from Hewitt-Trussville High School. According to city officials, it contained the names of 37 Trussville students that allegedly he wanted to kill—thus its label, the “death notebook.”
‘We are in terror’: Trussville parents angry over school system ‘mismanagement’ of student ‘death notebook’
Parents of Trussville high school students, including several whose children were named in a “death notebook,” voiced their frustration Tuesday night at what they called the school system’s “mismanagement” of the threat. “Our lives have been turned upside down,” said one mother who said her...
sylacauganews.com
Ten contestants vying for Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023 this Saturday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – On Saturday, Oct. 1, ten young women will compete for the titles of Miss Sylacauga 2023 and Miss Sylacauga’s Outstanding Teen 2023. The exciting competition will take place at the B.B. Comer High School auditorium. The doors will open at 5:00 p.m. with the festivities set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
International Business Times
Principal Put On Leave For Not Reporting Student Who Wrote 'Death Notebook' Targeting Classmates
A high school principal in Trussville, Alabama, has been placed on leave after he failed to report a student who wrote an anime-inspired "death notebook," targetting 37 classmates he allegedly planned to kill. The now furloughed principal of Hewitt-Trussville High School, Tim Salem, was reportedly aware of the disturbing notebook...
CBS42.com
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
wbrc.com
Trussville City leaders attempt to quell concern following discovery of “death notebook” that listed 37 students
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville city leaders and police are now working to answer your questions regarding a “death notebook” that included the names of 37 Trussville students. The mayor says that the list was found last October, and they only found out about it because a school resource officer heard that another student was threatened.
Concerned parents address Trussville Council: ‘We expect action’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council heard from many concerned parents on Tuesday, September 27, regarding the recent threats at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). Thirty-five parents and citizens took to the podium to address the council, demanding that action take place at Trussville City Schools (TCS); many requested that change occurs […]
Trussville schools ‘death note’ controversy prompts calls for protests
Jessie Odell dropped off a “present” at the Trussville city attorney’s office Wednesday morning, where he suspected Superintendent Pattie Neill was meeting with other school officials. It was an empty cardboard packing box that read, “Save Our Schools, Pack up Pattie.”. Odell says he’s one of...
vestaviavoice.com
Vestavia Hills grad sets Auburn record
Ryan Eshleman, a 2020 Vestavia Hills High School graduate and current redshirt sophomore on the Auburn University golf team, recently shot a 10-under par 60 in the first round of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. That score broke Auburn's 18-hole low-round score record, tied the NCAA 18-hole low-round score record, and tied Mirabel Golf Club's course record. He had 11 birdies and one bogey during the round. He finished the tournament with rounds of 69 and 70 to finish tied for eighth, as Auburn won the event over Arizona State by five strokes.
Trussville principal put on leave after mayor, police reveal staff knew about student threats
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Trussville parents are still seeking answers after a city investigation revealed that school staff were made aware of a student’s concerning behavior, but did not notify parents or other staff until the student apparently again threatened to harm others.
wbrc.com
Abrams Elementary School evacuates following fire in Bessemer area
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff are OK, but they had to evacuate J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer Wednesday, September 28, 2022, because of a fire in the area. The fire started at a plant near the school. The school was not on fire. The school is located on 23rd St. N.
wbrc.com
Calera Police: Investigation ongoing after ‘notebook’ discovered at Calera Middle School
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police confirmed a notebook was discovered at Calera Middle School. The notebook, according to school leaders, is similar to a notebook from a Netflix series and it mentions specific students. The Calera Police Department posted this on Facebook: Our Calera Middle School Resource Officer was...
