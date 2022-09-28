ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

districtadministration.com

Student writes of death by ants and AK-47 in ‘death notebook’

After patiently waiting for further clarity from the school board, Trussville City Schools finally released a lengthy newsletter to provide parents with some closure regarding a recent security threat involving a student’s “death notebook.”. “We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
High School Football PRO

Birmingham, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pleasant Grove High School football team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on September 30, 2022, 10:00:00.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Trussville parents demand change at meeting over death notebook

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Trussville parents are demanding changes from school leadership after recent revelations about a hitlist notebook at Hewitt Trussville High School. Check out what was said at an emotional School Board meeting Friday morning in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Vestavia Hills, AL
ironcity.ink

Stodghill named new Altamont head of school

Cecil F. Stodghill Jr. arrived in July to be the new head of school at the Altamont School. For the past three years, the Chattanooga native has led the Doane Stuart School in New York through accreditation, growth and the COVID-19 pandemic, but his extensive previous experience in educational leadership was in the Southeast.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Flying Magazine

Sweet Home Alabama: New Aviation High School Takes Flight

AAHS students enjoy a free aviation-centric education. [Courtesy:Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School]. The ongoing pilot shortage has energized the conversation about how to best fill the need for aviation professionals. Airlines are ramping up recruitment efforts, raising salaries, and even opening-up their own flight academies in the hopes of filling staffing gaps. While tapping into the existing pilot pool is important, some educational institutions are focused on cultivating a new generation of aviation professionals. The team at Alabama Aviation and Aerospace High School (AAHS) has taken on that challenge.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Experts explain why no charges are pressed against the Hewitt-Trussville High School student accused of having a ‘death notebook’

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about what was inside a “death notebook” found at Hewitt-Trussville High School. In a letter to parents, the Vice President of the Trussville Board of Education said that the “death notebook” contained ways the 37 students listed would die, including death by ants or an AK-47. The student who is accused of having the book is now in alternative school, but Alabama law doesn’t allow police to press any criminal charges.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

3-time state champ Oak Grove HS Marching Band pushes the envelope each week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When I heard the Oak Grove Marching Band earlier this season at a Thursday night game I knew we had to make them our Band of the Week. The band sounded strong, playing with confidence, and it looked tight in how everyone displayed the groups appearance. At the time I did not know that the band had won the last three Class 4A band state titles. I do now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
districtadministration.com

Student’s ‘death notebook’ was kept hidden for a year—in the principal’s desk

“We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said at a press conference Tuesday morning. The statement was made in response to a notebook belonging to a student from Hewitt-Trussville High School. According to city officials, it contained the names of 37 Trussville students that allegedly he wanted to kill—thus its label, the “death notebook.”
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville City leaders attempt to quell concern following discovery of “death notebook” that listed 37 students

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville city leaders and police are now working to answer your questions regarding a “death notebook” that included the names of 37 Trussville students. The mayor says that the list was found last October, and they only found out about it because a school resource officer heard that another student was threatened.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Concerned parents address Trussville Council: ‘We expect action’

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council heard from many concerned parents on Tuesday, September 27, regarding the recent threats at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). Thirty-five parents and citizens took to the podium to address the council, demanding that action take place at Trussville City Schools (TCS); many requested that change occurs […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Vestavia Hills grad sets Auburn record

Ryan Eshleman, a 2020 Vestavia Hills High School graduate and current redshirt sophomore on the Auburn University golf team, recently shot a 10-under par 60 in the first round of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. That score broke Auburn's 18-hole low-round score record, tied the NCAA 18-hole low-round score record, and tied Mirabel Golf Club's course record. He had 11 birdies and one bogey during the round. He finished the tournament with rounds of 69 and 70 to finish tied for eighth, as Auburn won the event over Arizona State by five strokes.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

Abrams Elementary School evacuates following fire in Bessemer area

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and staff are OK, but they had to evacuate J.S. Abrams Elementary in Bessemer Wednesday, September 28, 2022, because of a fire in the area. The fire started at a plant near the school. The school was not on fire. The school is located on 23rd St. N.
BESSEMER, AL

