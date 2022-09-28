Read full article on original website
Virginia is a pumpkin powerhouse! The commonwealth is one of the top five pumpkin producing states in the US. Virginia produces about 100 million pounds of pumpkins each year, and southwest Virginia, bounded roughly by U.S. 29 and I-77 is the prime pumpkin growing area in the state.
Pinpoint Weather: Ian to impact Virginia this weekend
The dry and chilly pattern will still be part of the forecast for both Thursday and Friday as the region braces for the remnants of Ian. Currently, Ian is moving over Florida and causing significant damage, the forecast track Ian brings the remnant low to Eastern Tennessee and SW VA by late Friday night or early Saturday morning. But to be clear, the track continues to shift significantly and will be updated several times before the weekend.
Virginia’s response to Ian underway
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia remains under a State of Emergency as the remnants of Ian bring rainfall, flooding and wind. For state agencies, storm preparation is shifting to response. As of Friday afternoon, some of the most significant impacts were seen in the Hampton Roads area. These photos...
Pinpoint Weather: Ian Remnants arrive Friday
The remnants of Ian will begin impacting Virginia as early as Friday afternoon. Rain will fan up into the Commonwealth from North Carolina and overtake the region before sunset. Rainfall amounts will vary greatly but pockets of very heavy rain are likely to develop. There is a threat of localized...
11 a.m. VDOT report for southwest Virginia
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has updated the following information for the traffic in Southwest Virginia. All eastbound and westbound travel lanes on Route 873 east at mile marker 2 in Pittsylvania Couty are closed. Northbound on Route 1132 North at mile marker 0 on Pitsylvanity County...
All the Dirt: Acorn collection in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In this edition of “All the Dirt” WFXR’s Amanda Kenney is getting all the dirt on The Virginia Department of Forestry’s acorn and nut collection. Dennis McCarthy from the department’s Blue Ridge Team joins “WFXR News At Noon” to explain why...
Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of localized flooding and potential wind gusts that could reach upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour.
Virginia’s price gouging protections in effect under Ian State of Emergency
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Price gouging protections are in effect as Virginians stock up on emergency supplies. It’s one of several tools triggered by Governor Glenn Youngkin’s State of Emergency Declaration announced on Wednesday to prepare for Hurricane Ian. The order frees up funding and gives the state more flexibility to mobilize resources.
Pinpoint Weather: Tropical Storm Conditions Today
Tropical storm conditions are likely as the day progresses and the remnants of Hurricane Ian move into the Carolinas and Virginia. The rainfall will arrive this morning and become heavy as the day turns to a stormy night. Heavy rainfall is likely tomorrow as well. On and off rain is likely Sunday and Monday. Between this morning and Sunday afternoon, this area may receive as much as 4″ of rainfall. Localized heavier rainfall is possible as well as flooding in the usual flood-prone spots. (Roanoke River, for example)
Virginia team headed to Florida after ‘urgent request’ to help with Hurricane Ian
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is one of several states sending help to Florida to respond to Hurricane Ian. In a statement on Wednesday morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office said Virginia received “an urgent request” to assist. “Virginia will be assisting Florida with an Incident Management...
God's Pit Crew ready to deploy crews to help in Florida
God's Pit Crew has 6,000 Blessing Buckets ready to donate to hurricane victims. God’s Pit Crew ready to deploy crews to help in Florida. Jermaine Ferrell speaks with Giles native and ESPN …. Long time Roanoke coach and educator Carnis “Mr P” …. Long time Roanoke coach...
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
Foodie Friday: Merredith's Restaurant & Catering
Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Pulaski County local church opens their doors to …. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering.
Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital.
West Virginia aims to build on successful business recruitment
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — By all accounts, it has been a banner year for West Virginia attracting new businesses to the state. But will it continue? And what else needs to be done? We’ve been told by a number of sources that more economic development announcements are coming, and perhaps soon.
