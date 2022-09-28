Bestseller U.K. has a showy new showroom in Shoreditch. The Danish fashion conglomerate reopened its showroom in the trendy London neighborhood earlier this month after a renovation that modernized the space and more than doubled its size to 19,052 square feet. The two-story space at 10 Fashion Street has housed Bestseller’s London offices for more than a decade and now boasts five new digital showrooms for the brands Jack & Jones, Vila, Vero Moda, Selected and Name It. The brands and their employees are now under one roof instead of two separate locations as was the case before the overhaul. The revamped...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO