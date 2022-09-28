ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

KAAL-TV

Buccaneers-Chiefs game will be played in Tampa, not Minneapolis

(ABC 6 News) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Kansas City Chiefs NFL game will be played in Tampa, and not Minneapolis as rumored to be according to the Bucs. As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast Wednesday, the NFL was uncertain whether or not the game would be able to be played at Raymond James Stadium.
WGRZ TV

Bills prep for red hot Ravens offense and Lamar Jackson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It will be a battle of two MVP-caliber quarterbacks on Sunday when Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson faceoff in Baltimore. Lamar is having an MVP-type season for Baltimore leading the Ravens to highest scoring offense in the league after just three weeks. When asked about...
NFL

Sunday night's game between Chiefs, Buccaneers will be played as scheduled in Tampa

Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday. The location of Sunday's game had been in doubt as Hurricane Ian forced the Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week as the storm hit the western Florida coast. The Buccaneers announced Thursday that the Tampa area was spared "the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm" and the team had informed the league it was ready to host Sunday Night Football.
WGRZ TV

Ian remnants to impact Bills game in Baltimore on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For those of Bills Mafia who are heading to Baltimore, bring the rain gear. This will be the third game the Buffalo Bills will face a game where the weather will play a role. The remnants of once-hurricane Ian will be swirling are the East Coast...
