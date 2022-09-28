Read full article on original website
(ABC 6 News) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Kansas City Chiefs NFL game will be played in Tampa, and not Minneapolis as rumored to be according to the Bucs. As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s west coast Wednesday, the NFL was uncertain whether or not the game would be able to be played at Raymond James Stadium.
Sunday night's game between Chiefs, Buccaneers will be played as scheduled in Tampa
Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday. The location of Sunday's game had been in doubt as Hurricane Ian forced the Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week as the storm hit the western Florida coast. The Buccaneers announced Thursday that the Tampa area was spared "the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm" and the team had informed the league it was ready to host Sunday Night Football.
Buccaneers-Chiefs to be Played in Tampa Despite Hurricane
The Sunday Night Football game between the Buccaneers and Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium on time despite Hurricane Ian hitting the Tampa Bay area. It was unclear whether the game would have to be moved due to damage to the area and stadium itself. The NFL Network’s...
