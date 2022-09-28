Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday. The location of Sunday's game had been in doubt as Hurricane Ian forced the Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week as the storm hit the western Florida coast. The Buccaneers announced Thursday that the Tampa area was spared "the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm" and the team had informed the league it was ready to host Sunday Night Football.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO