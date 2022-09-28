Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian - live: Tropical storm regains hurricane strength as it nears South Carolina
After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane again as it takes aim at the South Carolina coastline.The National Hurricane Center stated in its 5pm ET update that Hurricane Ian was “taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”The hurricane is now moving north-northwest at around 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.“Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall tomorrow, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the advisory said.Dozens of rescue...
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Tropical storms Hermine and Ian form. Here’s what the forecast shows
Tropical Storm Hermine formed off the west coast of Africa on Friday, shortly followed by Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean Sea, becoming the eighth and ninth tropical storms of the 2022 Atlantic season.
Storm Surge: What is it? And what types of hurricanes create the most devastating and deadly surge?
When a hurricane threatens the United States, a lot of attention is focused on the path and the wind speed. Storm surge can be just as important to monitor, because it can quickly cause extreme destruction and death. So what is storm surge? Simply put, it’s the amount of seawater...
Videos Show Hurricane Ian Massive Storm Surge: 'Like Inside the Titanic'
In Florida, cars have been submerged and homes battered by the flooding created by the Category 4 storm. Water levels are continuing to climb.
What’s the difference between a hurricane, cyclone and typhoon?
The tropical storm season is upon us, but for those landlocked or who just don’t know, the terminology and differences between a type of storm can get confusing. But the three main words tend to be variations of each other.
Why so many major hurricanes start with the letter ‘I’
Why are hurricanes that start with "I" more destructive? It all comes down to timing.
SEE: Tampa police rescue kitten found outdoors during Hurricane Ian
SEE: Tampa police rescue kitten found outdoors during Hurricane Ian Humans weren’t the only ones in need of rescue as Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida. (NCD)
FORECAST: Ian expected to bring storm surge, strong winds in the Carolinas Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ian once again became a hurricane Thursday evening as it emerged over the Atlantic. It left catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula in its wake, the National Hurricane Center said. As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Hurricane Ian was located about...
Hurricane Ian to Unleash Heavy Rains in Florida As It Quickly Intensifies
Forecasts said Hurricane Ian would unleash flooding, storm surges, and coastal flooding in Florida. Residents are urged to prepare. The National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Ian is said to approach the west coast of Florida as a dangerous hurricane. From Tropical Storm to Hurricane, Ian has strengthened, causing damaging...
