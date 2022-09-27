Read full article on original website
NBA
ESPN's Malika Andrews on Pelicans roster, NBA season | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer welcome fans to a new season of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. The duo is joined by Malika Andrews of ESPN to discuss the upcoming Pelicans and NBA season, her NBA Today co-stars and more. 6:00 - Malika Andrews of ESPN joins the podcast...
NBA
Jr. NBA: Elevate Series
Each episode includes fun and engaging basketball activities and challenges, as well as engaging question and answers, plus life skills development. This series will foster relationships between elite players and our leagues, educate and develop the players on and off the court, and raise player profiles as they continue on their basketball journey.
NBA
NBA Team Voting Efforts
The Milwaukee Bucks’ state-of-the-art downtown arena, will serve as an early voting site for the 2022 general election. Pack the Vote provides nonpartisan voter education and looks to increase voter registration. The VOTE 76 Hub is a place with all the resources you need in order to cast your...
NBA
Timberwolves Single Game Tickets On-Sale Saturday
Team also announces single game promotions and theme nights. Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that single game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase single game tickets at https://www.timberwolves.com/single or by phone at 612-673-1234. The...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. compares his former Lakers squad to current Pelicans – with one major difference
When he joined the New Orleans roster in February, the Pelicans’ personnel reminded forward/center Larry Nance Jr. of something he’d previously experienced at the start of his NBA career. Like the youth-filled Los Angeles Lakers squad Nance played for from 2015-18, he recognized that the Pelicans are loaded with promising talent and recent first-round draft picks. Unlike those Laker teams, however, New Orleans boasts something exceptionally invaluable, a component every club needs: Experienced, veteran pros to help guide the youngsters.
NBA
Layman, Vonleh Embracing Opportunity to Play for Hometown Team￼
When Jake Layman and Noah Vonleh received invites to Celtics training camp this fall, it became an opportunity for them to not only earn a full-time roster spot with the defending Eastern Conference champions, but also a chance to return home. Layman, a 6-foot-8 wing, grew up about 30 miles...
NBA
Thunder Acquires Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, David Nwaba and Generates Two Trade Exceptions
OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 30, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard Sterling Brown, guard Trey Burke, forward Marquese Chriss and forward David Nwaba from the Houston Rockets, and generated two trade exceptions, in exchange for center Derrick Favors, forward Maurice Harkless, guard Ty Jerome, guard Théo Maledon, a 2026 second-round pick and cash considerations, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
NBA
Clippers Unveil 2022-23 Statement Edition Uniforms
Design brings back fan and player-favorite black jerseys and Mister Cartoon-designed Los Angeles wordmark. Los Angeles, CA – The LA Clippers have unveiled their 2022-23 Statement Edition uniforms, which bring back fan and player-favorite black jerseys and the Los Angeles wordmark designed by L.A. tattoo artist Mister Cartoon. The Clippers will first wear the new Statement Edition uniforms on Wednesday, November 9 when they host the Lakers on ESPN. A Clippers Statement Edition court featuring the Mister Cartoon-designed wordmark at center court will be used for the 10 home wear dates, which are most Wednesday and Thursday games played at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA
Road offers unique opportunity to bond, prepare at training camp
Ask most NBA coaches, executives and even players to name their least favorite place to be each season and they’ll collectively agree: “The road.” Thousands of hours and millions of dollars have been spent over the years to learn that teams win more at home, sleep best in their own beds, eat better with home cooking and on and on.
NBA
2022-23 Roster Breakdown: The Wings
With the first Celtics preseason game just days away, it’s time that we break down the roster and give an idea of what the team’s depth chart will look like heading into the 2022-23 Season. Rather than classifying the players with the traditional 1, 2, 3, 4, and...
NBA
Report: Larry Nance Jr. extends with Pelicans for 2 more seasons
The Pelicans continue to solidify their core, extending reserve forward Larry Nance Jr. for two more seasons through 2024-25, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday. The Pelicans acquired Nance, 29, midway through last season in their blockbuster trade with Portland for shooting guard CJ McCollum. Nance averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in nine appearances for the Pelicans, and 7.0 points and 5.6 rebounds overall last season including 37 games with the Trail Blazers.
NBA
Rockets Complete Trade with Oklahoma City
HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have traded Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and David Nwaba to Oklahoma City in exchange for Derrick Favors, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Théo Maledon [tay-oh mal-eh-DOAN], a 2026 second round pick, and cash considerations. Favors (6-10, 265) was originally...
NBA
Skyforce in the NBA: Check-In on Alumni, Training Camp Edition
The end of September and beginning of October means one thing in the NBA world: the return of basketball. All 30 teams in the Association are just starting their training camps across North America, whether that be in their home markets, or in a different country, like the Miami HEAT in Nassau, Bahamas.
NBA
Brooklyn Nets to Host Annual Practice in the Park on Sunday, Oct. 9
BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets will host their annual Practice in the Park on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 2. Fans are invited to watch the Nets take the court as they prepare for the upcoming season with one of New York City’s most iconic views as the backdrop. This is the sixth time the Nets have held their open practice at Brooklyn Bridge Park.
NBA
Chet Holmgren Determined to Make Most of 2022-23 Season
Minutes after he was selected number two overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Thunder’s Chet Holmgren downplayed a question he was asked about expectations for the upcoming year, saying that he just tries to live in the moment. That mindset was true then, on one of the best...
NBA
Gordon Hayward At The Forefront Of Hornets’ Versatile Wing Group
The term ‘glue guy’ is used frequently in the NBA to describe a player that fills in the gaps by doing a little bit of everything here and there out on the court. While this description fits Hornets forward Gordon Hayward to a T, his abilities as a glue guy really go above and beyond.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies announce 2022-23 promotional schedule
Ja Morant ‘Griddy’ Bobble, Block Panther Socks, Ziaire Williams Water Jug, Steven Adams Hawaiian Shirt highlight the schedule; Themed nights include HBCU, Hoops for St. Jude, Wrestling and Lunar New Year. Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their promotional schedule for the 2022-23 regular season, introducing...
NBA
Supporting the Stars
First of all, that statement needs to be qualified, because there are varying levels of “star.” LeBron James? Stephen Curry? All-time super stars. They’re different. Those two Hall of Famers require so much defensive attention that double-teams are the norm. One of the new Lakers for the...
NBA
LeBron, Lakers Prep for Preseason Action
With three practices in the books, and only one remaining before Monday’s preseason opener, it’s been business as usual for LeBron James. “It’s been fun getting back on the floor, getting back with a unit and working on habits, trying to get better every day, keep on stacking the days,” he said after Friday afternoon’s session.
NBA
Family Matters
Unlike in previous seasons during the post-LeBron Era, the only rookie at this year’s Training Camp has the luxury of growing his game out of the spotlight. But that doesn’t mean Isaiah Mobley isn’t ready to start building his career as a Cavalier. The elder Mobley, who...
