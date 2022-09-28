ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gizmodo

Windows 11 Is Finally Giving You Reasons to Upgrade

I’ve held out for about a year now, but the Windows 11 2022 Update might be what finally makes me upgrade from Windows 10. Microsoft has announced all the new features coming to the next version of Windows 11, including improvements to the user interface that promise to help streamline the OS experience. There are also new accessibility features that bring Windows 11 up to par with iOS, macOS, and Android, plus an improved native video editor. Here’s a rundown of some of the exciting new Windows 11 abilities.
ZDNet

Dell CTO: All computer systems open up, our job is to do that to the cloud

The long view on computing is that every computer system starts with a limited set of functions and ultimately opens up to new functionality as creative individuals use the system in unexpected ways. Cloud computing, its own kind of computer system when looked at in aggregate, is going to experience...
technewstoday.com

How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?

Is your computer filled with too many files and applications? If yes, getting rid of the apps you no longer need, like OneDrive is a good place to start. There are a few easy ways to remove OneDrive from your File Explorer. How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?. How...
ZDNet

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 17 arrives

Some people still insist that OpenStack, the open-source Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud, is dead. They are so, so wrong. By Statista's count, OpenStack is the most popular open-source cloud of all. And what's more important for Red Hat is that telecoms, such as Verizon cellular and 5G networks, live and die by OpenStack. So, it comes as no surprise when Red Hat rolled out Red Hat OpenStack Platform (RHOP) 17 at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas Wednesday, the company talked up how OpenStack and telecom work hand-in-hand.
ZDNet

Microsoft is phasing out SwiftKey for iOS

Questions about what's going on with Microsoft's support of the predictive SwifKey keyboard app for iOS have been bubbling up over the past few weeks. A Reddit thread from a month ago highlighted the lack of updates to the app for more than a year. When a reader asked recently for an update on the situation, I asked Microsoft.
daystech.org

Intel Unison brings cross-platform collaboration between Windows 11, Android and iOS

Alongside asserting its Intel thirteenth gen “Raptor Lake” desktop CPUs yesterday, Intel additionally launched a brand new software program software meant to assist your telephone and PC join, share information and handle notifications, messages and calls. Intel Unison will probably be supported on thirteenth gen units and sure laptops with Intel Evo twelfth Gen CPUs although because it stands it could solely work on upcoming units.
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more

Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
ZDNet

How we search the web is changing, so Google Search is changing too

Since its beginnings, Google's search engine has offered a simple user interface: type your search query into a box, and you can find out what the internet has to offer you. The results are largely delivered in the form of blue text, hyperlinked to other sites. In recent years, the results have been upgraded with visual results, related news stories and other forms of related content.
Cult of Mac

Autumn Sale: Buy Windows 10 Pro for just $16 and get free upgrade to Windows 11

This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by CdkeySales.com. Software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com offers fantastic deals on must-have Microsoft software in its Autumn Sale. And as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10 — with a totally free upgrade to Windows 11. (You can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.)
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “Windows Protected Your PC” Error

The Windows Protected Your PC message generally appears to alert you that you are about to run a file with no authentic source or is possibly unsafe for the system. This warning message is part of a security feature known as the Windows Defender SmartScreen. If you see this message...
ZDNet

Microsoft: Hackers go headhunting on LinkedIn, use WhatsApp to deliver malware

Microsoft has stepped up action at LinkedIn's security team to stop North Korean hackers from creating bogus accounts to dupe software engineers and IT support staff with fake job offers that lead to malware. A phishing-happy hacking crew from North Korea's armed forces has been using trojanized open-source apps and...
ZDNet

I switched to a 16:18 monitor. Here's why you should, too

Picture this: You're sitting at an office desk with a monitor in front of you. How wide is the monitor? Is it flat or curved? Does it have a glossy display that mirrors your blank stare, or a matte coating that diffuses your reflection just enough?. No matter where your...
makeuseof.com

"XDA Phone" F(x)tec Pro1X... Is a Massive Disappointment

The Pro1X is an unmitigated disaster that starkly highlights the risks of backing electronics projects on crowdfunding sites. If you’re looking for a mobile phone with a physical keyboard built-in, look instead for something more accomplished, like the Planet Computers Cosmo Communicator or even a second-hand Blackberry. Key Features.
ZDNet

OpenAI's Dall•E 2 may mean we never need stock photos again

The realm of fake stuff continues to be refined by artificial intelligence, with fake text having been mastered a couple years ago with the GPT-3 natural language processing program from startup OpenAI. Now images, which had achieved substantial fakery thanks to programs such as Nvidia's StyleGAN, introduced by Tero Karras...
ZDNet

NetSuite pitches automation, eyes high-growth markets in APAC expansion

NetSuite is eyeing a wider Asia-Pacific footprint in "high-growth" markets and will look to do so by building up its partner ecosystem. The Oracle-owned cloud software vendor also hopes to win customers over with a "full suite" integrated platform that features automation and delivers beyond ERP functionalities. Organisations in the...
Android Headlines

September Update Live For Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4

Samsung has released the September 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The latest Galaxy foldables are a little late to the party as most other Galaxy devices have already received the September update. Some have even made the jump to the October SMR (Security Maintenance Release). But since these are new devices, the company may have had to make some critical optimizations, thus delaying the update.
ZDNet

How to get a lifetime of 1TB of cloud storage for only $139

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. It's a two-edged sword to take such stunning images and videos with the latest drones and phone cameras; now, we don't always have the space to save such large files on our laptops and mobile devices. And no one wants to decide what has to go to make room constantly.
