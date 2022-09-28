ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
komando.com

7 hidden options on your Android phone you can use right now

Android devices are convenient. Not only do they come with some fantastic tools built-in, but you can add lots of apps to get even more out of your device. Tap or click here for five handy Google apps you should use on your Android. Your Android phone is also highly...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android

Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
CELL PHONES
Vice

Antivirus Used by Millions Blocked All Google Sites by Mistake, Sowing Chaos

A popular antivirus that’s used by millions of people around the world blocked all Google sites and services on Wednesday due to a mistake. For around an hour on Wednesday morning, some people who had Malwarebytes antivirus installed on their computers could not visit any Google site or use services like Gmail or the Google Play Store, according to people who complained about the issue on Twitter.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Hidden Feature On Android Phones That Can Be A Real Time Saver

Thanks to Google's wide array of apps and services, Android phones already come packed with a slew of useful features, and some of them may not be so obvious to those new to the operating system. One such feature has to do with Google Assistant, Android's built-in and voice-controlled digital aide that lets you do things like manage your to-do list, organize your schedule, enjoy all types of content, and get answers to queries on your phone, to name a few. By tweaking Google Assistant's settings, you can go a step further and actually execute advanced commands within your most used Android apps by using customized phrases that sound more natural to you when you say them out loud.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Fitbit's Sense 2 gave me a glimpse of how the Google Pixel Watch will be

After Google purchased Fitbit, we expected changes ahead. And with the upcoming Pixel Watch, there should be boundaries between it and the best Fitbit. The Fitbit Sense 2 moves forward with the hardware and backward with the software, in comparison with the original Fitbit Sense released two years ago. At $299.95, the Sense 2 also launches at a price $30 less than the original Sense.
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

Twitch only works on Chrome, Edge and Firefox, why?

It seems that Amazon is going blind with its streaming platform in recent times. RingCraft, the event sponsored by Twitch, has been a huge disaster and the idea of ​​​​cutting income for streamers has sat like a kick in the real earrings. Now twitch only is accessible in Chrome, Edge and Firefox browsers.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

How to use lists in Google Drive for more efficient task management

Google Tasks is a fairly straightforward way to organize a collection of tasks to help you keep up with everything you must get done. You might be accustomed to apps that give you more options than Google Tasks has to offer. And on the surface, you might think Google Tasks is too simplified a feature to really be all that valuable.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Chrome signs me out every time I close the Browser

Many people prefer Chrome to other browsers because it has many features, performs excellently, and supports a wide range of functions. Since it helps easy access, users place a lot of importance on features like the ability to keep browsing history and retain logged-in status for accounts used on a browser, which is one of the things Chrome does so well. However, there have been several complaints about how Chrome signs users out when the browser is closed.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Google is making eco-friendly routing on Maps available to developers for free

A year after introducing eco-friendly routing to Google Maps, Google on Wednesday announced that it's opening up the capability on the Google Maps Platform for developers. That means other businesses that use Google Maps to find routes for their drivers – such as ride-sharing companies or delivery companies – will be able to use eco-routing within their own apps for their own user base, thus saving them money on fuel.
INTERNET
Business Insider

How to find elevation on Google Maps on your computer or mobile device

You can find your elevation on Google Maps by turning on the "Terrain" function. By default, Google Maps only shows elevation in mountainous areas — it doesn't report elevation everywhere. For more detailed elevation information, consider using Google Earth Pro. Google Maps has revolutionized how people get from point...
TECHNOLOGY
techunwrapped.com

Slow Internet? Improve your browsing speed with this simple tweak

When we configure our equipment to connect to a Wi-Fi network, it remains associated with our equipment and, in turn, also in our Microsoft account or associated account. In this way, if we format the computer, it will not be necessary to re-enter the Wi-Fi connection data. When our equipment is close to one of these networks, it automatically connects, regardless of which is the best option, since not all of them offer us the same connection speed.
