accesswdun.com
Two Jackson County residents arrested on drug charges
Two people have been arrested in Jackson County and are facing multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Tyler Haynes Winchell, 24 of Jefferson, has been charged with burglary in the 1st degree, two counts of using a telephone in committing or facilitating a felony, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and felony violation of probation.
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges
Two Gainesville brothers were arrested this week on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane in Gainesville. During the search, investigators say they found more than 180 grams of meth worth an estimated $17,000 on the street. They also seized more than $10,000 in cash.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County investigators: Collier's death not random act nor work of serial killer
Nearly three weeks after the discovery of Deborah Collier’s body near Victory Home Lane in Tallulah Falls, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to gather information and await answers in the ongoing murder case. During an update Friday morning, sheriff’s officials said they are confident in a...
WMAZ
'I could've died, he had a good grip on my neck' | Victim describes assault that launched Clayton County standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is now behind bars after a 10-hour standoff with police, involving four children trapped inside. It started early Friday morning in Ellenwood in the Park at Fort Gillem apartment complex. Nicky Williams told 11Alive's Tracey Amick-Peer she and her boyfriend, Clarence...
FOX Carolina
17-year-old detained on attempted murder charge in Oconee Co., deputies say
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was detained early Wednesday morning on a charge of attempted murder. Deputies said the 17-year-old was also charged with one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. The teen was booked into the Detention Center around 1:30 a.m. and is currently detained pending a bond hearing.
newstalk941.com
South Carolina Man Arrested, 13-Year-Old Cookeville Girl Rescued In Dark Web Investigation
A South Carolina man was arrested and a 13-year-old Cookeville girl has been kept from sexual exploitation following an investigation by TBI’s Cybercrime & Digital Evidence Unit. TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad began investigating a troubling advertisement on the dark web, depicting a 13-year-old girl being solicited...
nowhabersham.com
Investigation leads to largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County
A multi-agency law enforcement investigation led to multiple arrests and the largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County. During the operation on Sunday, September 25, drug agents seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, says Appalachian Regional Drug Task Force Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman. In addition, they seized 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ecstasy, and 103 grams of Alprazolam. Agents also confiscated black tar heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and a vehicle valued at over $10,000.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Husband reported missing did not want to be found; large cache of drugs and distribution equipment found during traffic stop
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Shots fired –...
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill trial to take two weeks, 35 witnesses to be called
Prosecutors plan to call 35 witnesses to testify against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill in his trial next month on f...
Sheriff High-Speed Chase Caught on Camera: Forsyth County deputy stops driver going 150 mph
Footage of a Forsyth County deputy pursuing a driver going at speeds of up to 150 mph on September 24(Image by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has stopped yet another high-speed driver from outside Forsyth County, according to a Facebook post from the FCSO.
Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork
Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
Woman walking her dog attacked by men on bicycles on popular trail in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police said a woman walking her dog on a popular trail Monday night was attacked by. two men who tried to sexually assault her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “She attempted to turn away and run. They continued to attack...
nowhabersham.com
3-month-old with broken bones admitted to hospital; father charged with abuse
A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination. The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on September 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
Comments / 1