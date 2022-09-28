ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Under Fire: Fans Slam 'DWTS' Judge Carrie Anne Inaba For Harsh Critique Of Selma Blair

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
mega

Dancing With the Stars fans are not happy with Carrie Anne Inaba . After actress Selma Blair , who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis , performed a high energy jive with partner Sasha Farber during the Monday, September 26, broadcast, viewers thought the longtime judge's critique of the performance was a bit too harsh given the actress' circumstances.

mega

The dancing duo earned a 7/10 from each of the four judges , adding up to a total of 28/40 points for the routine that even included a cartwheel from Blair. Inaba noted that the Legally Blonde star made the performance "look a lot easier than it must be for her" — however, the comment and the score sent the internet into a tizzy .

CARRIE ANN INABA REVEALS THE SACRIFICES SHE HAD TO MAKE AFTER LUPUS DIAGNOSIS — 'I STOPPED GOING IN THE SUN'

"Um....underscored much? Selma deserved better!" one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "y'all telling me Charli D’Amelio got a higher score than THEE selma blair????"

"Honestly I found it so offensive. Selma Blair didn’t pull a cartwheel to a split whilst in a vulnerable position just to get a lower score than little miss confident," another penned.

mega

Inaba was not the only judge to be called out this week. As OK! previously reported , Teresa Giudice was the second contestant to be booted from the dance floor after judge Len Goodman broke a tie between The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and actress Cheryl Ladd .

TYRA BANKS UNDER FIRE FOR 'QUEEN BEE' BEHAVIOR ON SHOWS: 'SHE'LL ALWAYS BE DIFFICULT TO WORK WITH,' SPILLS SOURCE

mega

“Yeah, I don’t think Len liked me really so much,” Giudice said following her elimination. “I don’t think he liked me. I knew Len was not going to pick me. I knew he was going to pick Cheryl over me. I knew already … I had a feeling .”

“I wanted to win the mirrorball … but you know what? There’s a lot of amazing dancers on this show, so I knew I wasn’t going to [win]," the Bravo star explained. “When I saw my competition, I’m like, ‘I’m definitely not winning it.’ But I tried!”

Comments / 3

