Everything to Know About General Hospital Star and Daytime Emmy Winner Nicholas Chavez
Learn more about the actor who plays spoiled rich kid Spencer Cassadine on ABC soap opera Meet General Hospital's newest breakout star. Nicholas Chavez, who plays spoiled rich kid Spencer Cassadine on the ABC soap opera, won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series in June less than a year after joining the General Hospital cast. "Twelve months before I received that award, I was selling cars down in Florida so it was a paradigm shift of epic proportions," he tells PEOPLE. "It was...
Collider
'The Walking Dead' Trailer Reveals What to Expect From the Final Episodes
All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.
Popculture
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 2
The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
Popculture
'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Reportedly Dating Co-Star's Ex-Wife
There might be something scandalous afoot in the Saturday Night Live world. TMZ reported that Chris Redd, who recently announced his departure from SNL, was dating Kenan Thompson's estranged wife, Christina Evangeline. Still, the publication reported that there's apparently "no bad blood" between Redd and Thompson. According to the outlet,...
Zack Estrin Dead at 51; Prison Break and Lost in Space Reboot Producer
Zack Estrin, a writer and producer whose TV credits included Prison Break, Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot (where he served as showrunner) and ABC’s Once Upon a Time in Wonderland spinoff (which he co-created), died on Sept. 23 at the age of 51. According to our sister site Variety, Estrin is believed to have suffered a cardiac event while out for a run. Estrin’s career began in 2000, as a writer/supervising producer for Dawson’s Creek and co-producer on the original Charmed. He went on to write/produce for Tru Calling, Prison Break, No Ordinary Family, The River, The Whispers and then Lost in...
Popculture
Oprah Winfrey Speaks out on 'Queen Sugar' Getting Snubbed From the Emmys
Oprah Winfrey has something to say about Queen Sugar not receiving any Emmys love. In an interview with Variety, Winfrey lamented the fact that Queen Sugar has not been recognized by the Emmys. The TV icon addressed the topic during a joint interview with Ava DuVernay, the creator of the series, which airs on Winfrey's OWN Network.
Popculture
Allison Janney Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix — See Her Reaction
Allison Janney is thanking fans for her latest successful project. Her new film Lou is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service's public ranking system. "Thank you all for watching LOU and making it the #1 Film on @Netflix in 64 countries each day during its opening weekend!" Janney posted on her Twitter account on Sept. 28. The action thriller stars Jurnee Smollett and Janney as a mother who joins forces with a mysterious neighbor to save her kidnapped daughter. Lou debuted on Sept. 23 to mixed reviews from critics, who praised the acting but weren't entirely won over by the storyline.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Panther Is a '90s R&B Star
The Masked Singer's studio audience had to make a difficult decision in Week 2 of Season 8, meaning that one of the more skilled singers to take the stage had to head home early. Panther stunned the crowd with a cover of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," but it was not enough to move on to the next round. When Panther's mask was removed, the audience was shocked to see a 1990s R&B star under it. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People': Bird's Medical Crisis Revealed in Season 14 Trailer
Alaskan Bush People returns for its 14th season as a kick off to Discovery's October offerings. Amid uncertainty for the Brown clan, in the wake of the loss of Billy Brown and additional drama facing the children in the family, the new season could prove to be pivotal. The new...
What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022
In the spirit of the spooky season, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro will debut the first two episodes of his all-new horror anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities,” on Netflix Oct. 25. For the three days that follow, two more episodes will be released each day until all eight episodes are available for streaming. Del Toro, who directed the Oscar-winning film “The Shape of Water,” is familiar with constructing fear-inducing, grotesque creatures like the Amphibian Man or the Faun in “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The upcoming miniseries will similarly suspend viewers’ disbelief by depicting other-worldly realities and anomalous life forms. Though del Toro is...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Series Finale Title Teases One Last Death
Not all will survive the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns October 2nd with the last batch of eight episodes, ending the show after 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and countless losses. The Greg Nicotero-directed series finale, which airs November 20th on AMC, is shrouded in secrecy. But with multiple Walking Dead spinoff shows in the works — spoiler alert! — some characters are fated to make it out alive: there are plans for Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) all to return in AMC's TWD Universe.
msn.com
'Law and Order: SVU' Fans Call Out the Show Over "Insulting" Kelli Giddish IG Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have a bone to pick with the show and its decision to part ways with actress Kelli Giddish. On September 22, she reminded folks to tune into the crossover premiere event for Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime. Her Instagram post came about a month after she announced that she would be leaving the NBC drama after Law and Order: SVU concludes its season 24 later this spring. Kelli played Detective Amanda Rollins for 12 years, and the news was difficult for many to digest including co-star Mariska Hargitay, who reportedly tried to push back on it.
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
Popculture
'The Walking Dead' Star Angel Theory Says Final Episodes Will Include Many 'Surprises' (Exclusive)
There are only eight more episodes until The Walking Dead comes to an end. But while three separate spinoffs are in the works, it looks like fans will be very surprised by how things will play out. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Angel Theory, who plays Kelly in the series, teased what viewers will see in the final episodes that will start airing on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday.
Popculture
Huluween 2022: Hulu Reveals Full Lineup of Halloween Series and Films
Spooky season is here, and Hulu is treating subscribers to more than just tricks this Halloween season. As the streamer begins to roll out the first additions from its October 2022 content list, it will also be kicking off its fifth annual Huluween celebration, a weeks-long lineup of spooky content perfect horror lovers of every age.
Popculture
Disney+ Marks Halloween Season With Special Hallowstream Lineup
October is nearly here, and along with stocking its library full with new episodes of it originals including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andor, for the third year in a row, Disney+ will be marking spooky season in a special way. When October arrives on Saturday, it will bring with it the return of the streamer's annual Hallowstream event, a lineup of titles perfect for the Halloween season.
Popculture
'American Horror Story' Confirms Season 11 Premiere Date, Theme
American Horror Story is taking over the Big Apple. FX shared details of the long-running anthology horror series' upcoming 11th season and set the premiere date. The new season will be titled AHS: NYC and will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Two episodes will be released each Wednesday over five weeks and will also be available to stream on Hulu.
Popculture
'Ghost Hunters' Experience Weirdly Chilling Phenomena in Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip at Season 15 Premiere
The Ghost Hunters Season 15 premiere is coming up this weekend and in an exclusive sneak peek clip for PopCulture.com, we see the hunters experience some weirdly chilling phenomena. In the Season 15 premiere, titled "Keeper of the Light," the Atlantic Paranormal Society reunites with Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Kris Williams in the Florida panhandle, where a new exhibition is stirring up paranormal activity at the Pensacola Lighthouse. Unfortunately, the concerned and tense staff wants to ensure visitors won't be harmed by the unsettled spirits.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return
House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
