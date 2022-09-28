ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit News

Lions thrilled with how rookie Jameson Williams is picking up the scheme

Allen Park — While the Detroit Lions aren't providing any official updates — outside of generic platitudes about getting better every day/week — we're reaching a point where rookie receiver Jameson Williams' debut is fast approaching. To recap, Williams remains on the injured list, where he's resided...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions confident CB Amani Oruwariye recovers after uncharacteristically sloppy game

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has had a rough go through the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old cornerback enters this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. Oruwariye was flagged a whopping six times against the Vikings, struggling to contain receivers Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. The fourth-year cornerback was called for eighth penalties in 14 games last season. It’s worth noting Oruwariye has been limited to two games, missing the Week 2 tilt with a back injury. These showings come after Oruwariye had six picks in 14 games in 2021.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Rogers: Lions' defense's results belie Aaron Glenn's projected rise as coaching prospect

Allen Park — On multiple occasions this past year, Aaron Glenn has said he wants to be the best coordinator in Detroit Lions history. Three games into the 2022 season, he couldn't be further away from reaching that goal. His defense currently ranks last in the NFL in scoring, last in red-zone efficiency, bottom 10 in yards allowed, and the same with third-down conversion percentage.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Wilson returns for Jets; Trubisky stays course in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Jets and Zach Wilson are where the Pittsburgh Steelers are going with Kenny Pickett. The only question, it seems, is when. Mitch Trubisky's job is to make sure it's later, not sooner, a full-circle moment for a player formerly on the other side of the equation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

5 Things to Note: the Detroit Lions vs the Seattle Seahawks

Last week’s loss is fully behind us, and it’s time to focus on the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. At Ford Field on Sunday, October 2, the Detroit Lions will look to rebound to an even two-and-two record. After losing their long-time starting quarterback, the Seahawks, as the Lions, find themselves in a transitional year. The Lions haven’t faced Geno Smith in almost eight years, back when Smith was starting for the New York Jets. Not a single player from that 2014 matchup is on the current roster, so Sunday’s game is a chance to start new.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Jared Goff left stranded on Lions offense amid another injury downgrade

Jared Goff and the 1-2 Detroit Lions may be heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks missing several key playmakers. On Thursday’s injury report, nearly the entire Lions offense was either held out of practice or was limited. This in turn included almost all of the key skill players for this offense. This could leave Jared Goff in a difficult position on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'On a good track': Andrew Copp cautiously optimistic he'll be good to go for Wings' opener

Detroit — The reality began to hit home with forward Andrew Copp several weeks ago when normally he'd begin the moving process to Winnipeg. The Ann Arbor native would be packing his bags and head to Canada to start the NHL season. But Copp isn't with the Jets anymore and, for that matter, not with the New York Rangers, where Copp ended last season after being dealt at the trade deadline.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Red Wings drop to 1-2 in preseason, blanked 2-0 against Capitals

Detroit — The Red Wings are likely to score more goals this season, but it didn't show during Friday's exhibition game against Washington. Granted the Wings didn't have their full NHL lineup by any means, but the Capitals did a fine job quieting the Wings offensively, while defeating the Wings 2-0.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jaden Ivey's athleticism is key, but passing, shooting can benefit Pistons even more

Detroit — Jaden Ivey showed glimpses of his ability to use his athleticism in transition during the Pistons' Summer League stint in Las Vegas in July. In the first game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Ivey found himself in a two-on-one fast-break situation alongside forward Braxton Key. In most transition scenarios, the wing receives the ball to score. However, Key lobbed the ball to the explosive No. 5 overall pick for a two-handed slam.
DETROIT, MI

