Detroit News
Lions thrilled with how rookie Jameson Williams is picking up the scheme
Allen Park — While the Detroit Lions aren't providing any official updates — outside of generic platitudes about getting better every day/week — we're reaching a point where rookie receiver Jameson Williams' debut is fast approaching. To recap, Williams remains on the injured list, where he's resided...
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Lions confident CB Amani Oruwariye recovers after uncharacteristically sloppy game
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has had a rough go through the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old cornerback enters this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. Oruwariye was flagged a whopping six times against the Vikings, struggling to contain receivers Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. The fourth-year cornerback was called for eighth penalties in 14 games last season. It’s worth noting Oruwariye has been limited to two games, missing the Week 2 tilt with a back injury. These showings come after Oruwariye had six picks in 14 games in 2021.
Detroit News
Rogers: Lions' defense's results belie Aaron Glenn's projected rise as coaching prospect
Allen Park — On multiple occasions this past year, Aaron Glenn has said he wants to be the best coordinator in Detroit Lions history. Three games into the 2022 season, he couldn't be further away from reaching that goal. His defense currently ranks last in the NFL in scoring, last in red-zone efficiency, bottom 10 in yards allowed, and the same with third-down conversion percentage.
FOX Sports
Wilson returns for Jets; Trubisky stays course in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Jets and Zach Wilson are where the Pittsburgh Steelers are going with Kenny Pickett. The only question, it seems, is when. Mitch Trubisky's job is to make sure it's later, not sooner, a full-circle moment for a player formerly on the other side of the equation.
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker
5 Things to Note: the Detroit Lions vs the Seattle Seahawks
Last week’s loss is fully behind us, and it’s time to focus on the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. At Ford Field on Sunday, October 2, the Detroit Lions will look to rebound to an even two-and-two record. After losing their long-time starting quarterback, the Seahawks, as the Lions, find themselves in a transitional year. The Lions haven’t faced Geno Smith in almost eight years, back when Smith was starting for the New York Jets. Not a single player from that 2014 matchup is on the current roster, so Sunday’s game is a chance to start new.
Jones Shoots Down Idea of Rush Starting Over Dak Prescott
After stirring the pot last week, the Cowboys owner made his thoughts clear on the team’s situation at quarterback.
Detroit News
Lions mailbag: Addressing winning habits, overcoming injuries, and defensive issues
Allen Park — We committed to writing a Detroit Lions mailbag weekly this season — and so far, so good. And with that, we don't like to waste many words on the intro, so let's get right to your questions. ▶ Question: Is “learning how to win” a...
Yardbarker
‘There’s undeniable buzz’: Jameson Williams’ latest injury update will fire up Lions fans
The Detroit Lions made a massive move during the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up from 32 to 12 in order to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. And as his debut draws near, Lions coaches are acknowledging the undeniable buzz surrounding the rookie. Williams has not played this season. He...
Yardbarker
Jared Goff left stranded on Lions offense amid another injury downgrade
Jared Goff and the 1-2 Detroit Lions may be heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks missing several key playmakers. On Thursday’s injury report, nearly the entire Lions offense was either held out of practice or was limited. This in turn included almost all of the key skill players for this offense. This could leave Jared Goff in a difficult position on Sunday.
Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report: 4 starters listed as OUT
Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions Week 4 injury report was released for their upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. After losing a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Lions will look to get back into the win column this coming Sunday when they host the Seahawks at Ford Field.
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson disagrees with need for Lions' pass rush to 'bounce back' in Week 4
Aidan Hutchinson did not have his best game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The former No. 2 overall draft pick did not record a single stat in the game, and the Detroit Lions’ pass rush only had 1 sack. The Detroit Lions ended up losing to the Vikings...
Detroit News
'On a good track': Andrew Copp cautiously optimistic he'll be good to go for Wings' opener
Detroit — The reality began to hit home with forward Andrew Copp several weeks ago when normally he'd begin the moving process to Winnipeg. The Ann Arbor native would be packing his bags and head to Canada to start the NHL season. But Copp isn't with the Jets anymore and, for that matter, not with the New York Rangers, where Copp ended last season after being dealt at the trade deadline.
Vonn Bell's 2nd interception sets up insurance TD for Bengals
Vonn Bell of the Cincinnati Bengals came into Thursday night with two interceptions in his NFL career. The safety doubled that number, including a pick that set up a game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter, as the Bengals downed the Miami Dolphins, 27-15, at Paycor Stadium. Bell’s second pick came...
Detroit News
Red Wings drop to 1-2 in preseason, blanked 2-0 against Capitals
Detroit — The Red Wings are likely to score more goals this season, but it didn't show during Friday's exhibition game against Washington. Granted the Wings didn't have their full NHL lineup by any means, but the Capitals did a fine job quieting the Wings offensively, while defeating the Wings 2-0.
Detroit News
Jaden Ivey's athleticism is key, but passing, shooting can benefit Pistons even more
Detroit — Jaden Ivey showed glimpses of his ability to use his athleticism in transition during the Pistons' Summer League stint in Las Vegas in July. In the first game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Ivey found himself in a two-on-one fast-break situation alongside forward Braxton Key. In most transition scenarios, the wing receives the ball to score. However, Key lobbed the ball to the explosive No. 5 overall pick for a two-handed slam.
Detroit News
Pistons emphasize defense to start training camp: 'We've got to get some stops'
Detroit — The Pistons bolstered their depth in athleticism and perimeter shooting over the offseason, but the team's first two practices of training camp have centered around the defensive end of the floor. "I like our two days we've had. Guys are intense," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said after...
