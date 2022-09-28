Last week’s loss is fully behind us, and it’s time to focus on the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. At Ford Field on Sunday, October 2, the Detroit Lions will look to rebound to an even two-and-two record. After losing their long-time starting quarterback, the Seahawks, as the Lions, find themselves in a transitional year. The Lions haven’t faced Geno Smith in almost eight years, back when Smith was starting for the New York Jets. Not a single player from that 2014 matchup is on the current roster, so Sunday’s game is a chance to start new.

