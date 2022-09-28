Read full article on original website
Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bündchen Said She and Leonardo DiCaprio Were Still Close After Breakup Despite Ignoring Each Other at Events
Amid reports of marital troubles with Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's relationship with her former beau Leonardo DiCaprio has made headlines again.
Gisele Bündchen Just Addressed Her Marital Issues: I've Told Tom Brady ‘Over And Over’ To ‘Be More Present’
Fans have long worried that there may be trouble in paradise for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady— from rumors of them feuding last month to photos of the two taking separate vacations. The supermodel, 42, just sat down for a new cover interview with Elle Magazine, and discussed...
Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors
Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons
Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles
Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
Demolition planned for Derek Jeter’s former $22.5 M Tampa mansion
The house that Jeter built could soon be reduced to rubble. City of Tampa records show that a commercial demolition permit has been filed for 58 Bahama Circle, the Davis Islands mansion that was once home to star athletes Derek Jeter and Tom Brady. Jeter sold the home for $22.5...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 1-Word Reaction To Viral Pregame Outfit
Earlier Thursday night, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to the team's game against the Miami Dolphins in style. The NFL shared a look at Burrow's pre-game outfit and he didn't disappoint. The former No. 1 overall pick is rocking a flower-patterned suit with athletic shoes - just in case he needs to make a quick getaway.
Son Of Former NBA Star Named No. 1 Recruit For 2025
On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports revealed its rankings for the 2025 basketball recruiting class. A familiar name stood at No. 1 in the initial rankings release. Cameron Boozer, a power forward from Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus, is the No. 1 recruit in the class right now. That last name should sound...
Lip-reading fans are convinced that cameras caught Jimmy Garoppolo ripping Kyle Shanahan's play calls
Sunday night’s loss to the Denver Broncos was a beyond frustrating effort for the San Francisco 49ers. In their first game since Trey Lance went down with a season-ending leg injury, Jimmy Garoppolo was tasked once again with leading the Niners offense. And, well, he did not seem to...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL takes bold step against Buccaneers Tom Brady
Is Tom Brady still having fun while playing with the Buccaneers? The answer to that remains to be seen, but he sure seems pissed off during bad games. It is more than fair to say that Tom Brady has changed slightly in his demeanor during year three with the Buccaneers.
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Look: Eli Manning Has A 5-Word Response To Russell Wilson
Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Eli Manning made headlines when he said that the Broncos should have paid punter Corliss Waitman with Russell Wilson's money. Manning - unnecessarily - clarified that it was a joke. "I think sometimes, ‘Hey, it’s live TV.’ I never try to take a real shot at somebody. I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke — because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He’s going to do great."
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
