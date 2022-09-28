ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

11 a.m. VDOT report for southwest Virginia

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has updated the following information for the traffic in Southwest Virginia. All eastbound and westbound travel lanes on Route 873 east at mile marker 2 in Pittsylvania Couty are closed. Northbound on Route 1132 North at mile marker 0 on Pitsylvanity County...
WSET

Ian slams Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
WSET

Price gouging protections in place in VA ahead of weather from Hurricane Ian: Miyares

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As Virginia prepares for strong wind and heavy rainfall due to Hurricane Ian, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency event.
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing electric service. The ABC13 has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
royalexaminer.com

Ian remnants to arrive in Virginia today and more state headlines

• The rain from what’s left of Hurricane Ian will arrive in Virginia today. Forecasters say the storm could also bring some flooding and strong winds.—Cardinal News, Virginian-Pilot, Washington Post. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin seemed to commit to serving his full four-year term in an appearance on CNBC,...
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
beckersasc.com

Virginia physician to pay $50K for violating the Controlled Substances Act

Richmond, Va.-based physician Salman Akbar, MD, agreed to pay $50,000 in penalties for issuing prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 29. In 2019, Dr. Akbar allegedly issued prescriptions for tramadol, a Schedule IV opioid, and lorazepam, a Schedule IV benzodiazepine, to an...
royalexaminer.com

Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail

Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
