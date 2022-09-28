Read full article on original website
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 5 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
wfxrtv.com
11 a.m. VDOT report for southwest Virginia
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has updated the following information for the traffic in Southwest Virginia. All eastbound and westbound travel lanes on Route 873 east at mile marker 2 in Pittsylvania Couty are closed. Northbound on Route 1132 North at mile marker 0 on Pitsylvanity County...
WSET
Ian slams Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
wcyb.com
Virginia State Police sends search and recovery team divers to Wytheville ahead of Ian
Virginia State Police is sending crews to Wytheville in advance of Ian, which is expected to arrive this weekend in Southwest Virginia. VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying Thursday to prepare for any swift water rescue needs. Additionally, all available state police personnel are on standby for...
WSET
Price gouging protections in place in VA ahead of weather from Hurricane Ian: Miyares
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As Virginia prepares for strong wind and heavy rainfall due to Hurricane Ian, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Thursday that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency event.
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
WSET
A Living Legacy: LPD breaks ground on new headquarters, set for 2024 completion
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Friday morning, the Lynchburg Police Department celebrated the groundbreaking of what will soon be its new headquarters. The location of the new building will be on Odd Fellows Road, across from Outback Steakhouse. "This building is going to accomplish three things: it’s going to...
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing electric service. The ABC13 has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
royalexaminer.com
Ian remnants to arrive in Virginia today and more state headlines
• The rain from what’s left of Hurricane Ian will arrive in Virginia today. Forecasters say the storm could also bring some flooding and strong winds.—Cardinal News, Virginian-Pilot, Washington Post. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin seemed to commit to serving his full four-year term in an appearance on CNBC,...
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
WSET
VDOT crews on standby as weather from Hurricane Ian approaches Southside, Central VA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has crews at the ready on Friday as Hurricane Ian prepares to bring large rain totals and wind to the Southside and Central Virginia. VDOT is encouraging all residents to be prepared for the remnants of Hurricane Ian. They said...
WSET
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle suspended due to Hurricane Ian weather
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle will be suspended for the weekend. Officials said this is due to impending weather from Hurricane Ian. They said shuttle service will resume on Friday, October 7 at 7 a.m. For more information on the shuttle, see our article:...
beckersasc.com
Virginia physician to pay $50K for violating the Controlled Substances Act
Richmond, Va.-based physician Salman Akbar, MD, agreed to pay $50,000 in penalties for issuing prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 29. In 2019, Dr. Akbar allegedly issued prescriptions for tramadol, a Schedule IV opioid, and lorazepam, a Schedule IV benzodiazepine, to an...
newsoforange.com
Family finds earring at truck crash site; believe it was worn by missing Va. woman
In a Facebook video posted this afternoon by members of Alyssa Taylor’s family, a single earring is shown being pulled from a storm drain just feet from the site where a tractor trailer struck a bridge abutment Sept. 14 on I-85 in Hillsborough. Krista Taylor, Alyssa’s mother, and Shelly...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail
Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
LIST: Local event cancelations and delays due to Hurricane Ian, storm’s predicted path to Virginia
Area organizations and governments are publicizing schedule changes of gatherings and events due to the wet and windy weather expected this weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
How Hurricane Ian is impacting Virginians’ weekend plans in the Richmond area
As Hurricane Ian continues to move through the state of Florida, bringing destruction in its wake, the impacts are likely to be less devastating once it makes its way north. However, severe weather brought on by the hurricane could throw a wrench in Virginians' fall festivities this weekend.
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
