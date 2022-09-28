ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

Suspect on the loose after robbing Lynchburg gaming business: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed the WIN CITY on Fort Avenue early Friday morning. Officers responded to the call around 5:45 a.m. although the robbery is believed to have happened an hour earlier. According to LPD, a man entered the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle and ATV crashed in Henry County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private drive heading north of Spencer Preston Road when it was struck by a Ford F-350 also heading north, authorities say.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Two unrelated crashes claim two lives

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which. resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday, (Sept 27) at 8:30 p.m. on Kings. Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue in Henry County. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Danville woman killed in 4-wheeler collision

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman driving a 4-wheeler was killed Wednesday after being hit by a truck in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police. At approximately 6:40 p.m., a 2001 Honda ATV pulled out of a private driveway on Spencer Preston Road and was hit by a Ford F-350.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Naff Road. As of 6:54 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Stay with 10 News...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Troopers investigating fatal crash in Henry Co. involving ATV

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a truck and ATV which resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Wednesday September 28 at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County. Troopers say the 4-wheeler was pulling out […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Henry County: Single-vehicle crash kills Martinsville man

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Henry County resulting in a fatality. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. and failed to stop for a red signal,. The vehicle crossed Virginia Avenue and struck an embankment. David Nelson...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two killed in Henry County crashes

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Franklin County car crash causing delays

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Franklin County is causing major delays. The crash happened on US 220, near Naff Road. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), they initially got the call around 6 a.m. Boones Mill Fire Department was the first to respond. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
My Fox 8

Woman dies after tractor-trailer crashes into overturned car on I-85 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Randolph County, near Trinity. Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the crash on Interstate 85 north at the Trinity Overpass near South Main Street. The overturned vehicle blocked traffic and left shattered glass and debris scattered across both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-85.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Woman Falls, Dies in McDonald's Drive Through

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. Greensboro Police were made aware Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFXR

VSP investigating fatal crash in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Henry County. The crash happened at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the Collinsville Area. There is no word from troopers on what caused the crash and the […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lynchburg woman, 3 others indicted in unemployment compensation fraud: Miyares

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In March, Attorney General Jason Miyares was asked by the Virginia Employment Commission to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. In response, the Attorney General created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit to handle these cases and protect Virginians. To date, the unit has produced...
LYNCHBURG, VA

