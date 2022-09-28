Read full article on original website
WSET
Suspect on the loose after robbing Lynchburg gaming business: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed the WIN CITY on Fort Avenue early Friday morning. Officers responded to the call around 5:45 a.m. although the robbery is believed to have happened an hour earlier. According to LPD, a man entered the...
WSET
57-year-old Martinsville man killed in Henry Co. intersection crash
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened at the intersection of Kings Mountain Road and Virginia Avenue. At approximately 8:30 p.m., a 2011 Nissan Altima didn't stop at a red...
WSLS
State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle and ATV crashed in Henry County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private drive heading north of Spencer Preston Road when it was struck by a Ford F-350 also heading north, authorities say.
whee.net
Two unrelated crashes claim two lives
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which. resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday, (Sept 27) at 8:30 p.m. on Kings. Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue in Henry County. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings...
WSET
Danville woman killed in 4-wheeler collision
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman driving a 4-wheeler was killed Wednesday after being hit by a truck in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police. At approximately 6:40 p.m., a 2001 Honda ATV pulled out of a private driveway on Spencer Preston Road and was hit by a Ford F-350.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on Route 220 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Naff Road. As of 6:54 a.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Stay with 10 News...
WSLS
City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
Troopers investigating fatal crash in Henry Co. involving ATV
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a truck and ATV which resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Wednesday September 28 at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County. Troopers say the 4-wheeler was pulling out […]
Augusta Free Press
Henry County: Single-vehicle crash kills Martinsville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Henry County resulting in a fatality. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. and failed to stop for a red signal,. The vehicle crossed Virginia Avenue and struck an embankment. David Nelson...
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County car crash causing delays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Franklin County is causing major delays. The crash happened on US 220, near Naff Road. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), they initially got the call around 6 a.m. Boones Mill Fire Department was the first to respond. According to...
newsoforange.com
Family finds earring at truck crash site; believe it was worn by missing Va. woman
In a Facebook video posted this afternoon by members of Alyssa Taylor’s family, a single earring is shown being pulled from a storm drain just feet from the site where a tractor trailer struck a bridge abutment Sept. 14 on I-85 in Hillsborough. Krista Taylor, Alyssa’s mother, and Shelly...
My Fox 8
Woman dies after tractor-trailer crashes into overturned car on I-85 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Randolph County, near Trinity. Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the crash on Interstate 85 north at the Trinity Overpass near South Main Street. The overturned vehicle blocked traffic and left shattered glass and debris scattered across both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-85.
1 dead after crash on I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person is dead following a crash in Greensboro on Thursday. All lanes of I-40 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive were closed but reopened around 8:40 p.m., according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Guilford County Emergency Services says the fatal crash happened a little after 4 p.m. […]
abc45.com
Woman Falls, Dies in McDonald's Drive Through
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the McDonald's at 2347 Randleman Rd in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Linda Jenkins, 50, of Greensboro was walking in the parking lot when she fell. Aleyah LeGrande, 27, of Greensboro was driving a Cadillac Escalade around the drive through line, and collided with Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash. Greensboro Police were made aware Jenkins succumbed to those injuries on Sunday. LeGrande has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Henry County. The crash happened at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the Collinsville Area. There is no word from troopers on what caused the crash and the […]
WSET
Lynchburg Police Department looking for suspect in armed robbery at KWIK STOP: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at KWIK STOP Tuesday night, Police said. This incident happened at 11:50 p.m. on Old Forest Road. Officers said they responded to a report of an armed robbery. A man...
WSET
Lynchburg woman, 3 others indicted in unemployment compensation fraud: Miyares
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In March, Attorney General Jason Miyares was asked by the Virginia Employment Commission to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. In response, the Attorney General created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit to handle these cases and protect Virginians. To date, the unit has produced...
WSLS
19-year-old, two 20-year-olds dead after crash in Halifax County, police say
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Three people are dead after a crash in Halifax County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said the crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4000 block of James D. Hagood Hwy. A 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was going east when it ran off...
'Sweet woman': Roxboro woman struck and killed by impaired driver a day before 60th birthday
Family members and friends are grieve the unexpected loss of a woman who was killed by an impaired driver a day before her 60th birthday.
