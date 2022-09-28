Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice month
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami
Five of the best Italian restaurants in Miami
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in Miami
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South Florida
Where to find the best hiking trails in Miami
Five summer activities to beat the heat in Miami
Five of the best Miami spas to unwind
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycation
Ten daytime date ideas in Miami
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found
Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
Nets’ Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ever shoots a jump shot in Brooklyn, praises versatility
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the versatility of Ben Simmons, saying that he does not care if Simmons "ever shoots a jump shot" for the Nets.
Joel Embiid, Sixers discuss play of James Harden so far in training camp
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Philadelphia 76ers have the benefit of having James Harden from the beginning of the 2022-23 season. They acquired the future Hall of Famer from the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline in the 2021-22 season, and he played 21 games for the Sixers ending the season.
FOX Sports
Harden knows he's no longer the man in Philadelphia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — James Harden and Joel Embiid are beefing over who has been the most unbeatable Sixer during 1-on-1 competition at training camp. The smack talk escalated this week after a recent practice, each one badgering the other over who really is the alpha dog in Philly.
Yardbarker
Dwayne Wade Reacts After Jamal Crawford Is Announced As His Replacement On ‘Inside The NBA’
Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade took a step in the media world after his retirement in 2019. Now, three years later, he’s taking a step back. According to reporters, the former Miami Heat superstar has stepped down from his position on TNT Thursdays and will be replaced by Jamal Crawford.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons reacts to Nets coach Steve Nash’s plan to play him at center
Ben Simmons comes into the 2022-23 season as the new piece that can put the Brooklyn Nets back into title contention. The 6’11” point guard possesses a skillset unlike any other player in Nets franchise history. Coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, head coach Steve Nash was highly complimentary of the three-time All-Star’s versatility Tuesday at training camp.
Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On The Ime Udoka Situation
O'Neal breaks down the suspension of the Boston Celtics coach
Bulls’ Alex Caruso considered changing jersey number to honor Bill Russell, NBA wouldn’t allow it
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso considered changing his No. 6 jersey following Bill Russell's death, but the NBA wouldn't it allow it due to his jersey sales.
Yardbarker
Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ ‘unbeatable’ message for James Harden should terrify the rest of the NBA
Doc Rivers is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA today. It’s no coincidence that he also happens to be one of the most successful shot-callers in the entire league. Much like the rest of the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers also started training camp this week. A...
Kyrie Irving Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear
There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this year, with Ben Simmons being the biggest one. No one can be certain how much of an impact Simmons will have on the Nets, considering he hasn't played NBA basketball in well over a year. Brooklyn acquired the former No. 1 overall pick midway through last season, but he did not appear in a game for the team.
Yardbarker
Knicks' Derrick Rose Details How He Took Diet Inspiration from Tim Duncan
San Antonio Spurs legend and NBA Hall of Famer Tim Duncan inspired countless fans and players during his 19-year career, which ended in 2016. Suchh inspiration apparently continues to extend past retirement to current players around the league, including New York Knicks veteran guard and former league MVP Derrick Rose.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons Having Dinner Together: "The Big 2 And The One Tryna Fit In"
The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. They have found themselves in very complex positions in the past couple of seasons, starring in big controversies due to on and off-court issues. This upcoming season, they will feature three of the most polemic players in the league: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Lakers: The 2007 Kobe Bryant Trades That Weren't
The eighth episode of Hulu's new Lakers doc "Legacy" breaks down several theoretical Black Mamba destinations.
The History of the Air Jordan 7 & Everything You Need to Know
If you are even a casual sports fan, you have known the name Michael Jordan for almost four decades. He has been a household name since hitting the go ahead jump shot in the 1982 National Championship game for the University of North Carolina. Already a budding star, Jordan’s entrance and meteoric rise in the NBA went beyond what most pundits could possibly foresee. Everything from his baggy shorts- relatively speaking- to the gum chewing, to the tongue wagging, and the jaw dropping aerodynamics created immediate superstardom. In just seven seasons, Michael Jordan, had already been selected to seven All-Star games,...
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid becomes U.S. citizen
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is proud to be an American citizen.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Fan Who Told Him Not To Fly Commercial
Dwyane Wade got hit with some weird criticism recently. Dwyane Wade has been enjoying his retirement quite a bit. After all, he gave a lot to the NBA over the years, and it makes sense that he would want to just cool out and relax with his family. In fact, Wade recently stepped down from his job with TNT so that he could focus on the various other facets of his life.
Myles Garrett ruled out for Cleveland Browns against Atlanta Falcons
ATLANTA − The Browns have officially ruled out Myles Garrett against the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Saturday. The All-Pro defensive end was officially listed as questionable by the team on Friday afternoon. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he wanted to see how the next 24 to 48 hours went before making a decision. ...
