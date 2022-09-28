ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found

Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
Harden knows he's no longer the man in Philadelphia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — James Harden and Joel Embiid are beefing over who has been the most unbeatable Sixer during 1-on-1 competition at training camp. The smack talk escalated this week after a recent practice, each one badgering the other over who really is the alpha dog in Philly.
Ben Simmons reacts to Nets coach Steve Nash’s plan to play him at center

Ben Simmons comes into the 2022-23 season as the new piece that can put the Brooklyn Nets back into title contention. The 6’11” point guard possesses a skillset unlike any other player in Nets franchise history. Coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, head coach Steve Nash was highly complimentary of the three-time All-Star’s versatility Tuesday at training camp.
Kyrie Irving Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this year, with Ben Simmons being the biggest one. No one can be certain how much of an impact Simmons will have on the Nets, considering he hasn't played NBA basketball in well over a year. Brooklyn acquired the former No. 1 overall pick midway through last season, but he did not appear in a game for the team.
NBA Fans React To The Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons Having Dinner Together: "The Big 2 And The One Tryna Fit In"

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. They have found themselves in very complex positions in the past couple of seasons, starring in big controversies due to on and off-court issues. This upcoming season, they will feature three of the most polemic players in the league: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
The History of the Air Jordan 7 & Everything You Need to Know

If you are even a casual sports fan, you have known the name Michael Jordan for almost four decades. He has been a household name since hitting the go ahead jump shot in the 1982 National Championship game for the University of North Carolina. Already a budding star, Jordan’s entrance and meteoric rise in the NBA went beyond what most pundits could possibly foresee. Everything from his baggy shorts- relatively speaking- to the gum chewing, to the tongue wagging, and the jaw dropping aerodynamics created immediate superstardom. In just seven seasons, Michael Jordan, had already been selected to seven All-Star games,...
Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Fan Who Told Him Not To Fly Commercial

Dwyane Wade got hit with some weird criticism recently. Dwyane Wade has been enjoying his retirement quite a bit. After all, he gave a lot to the NBA over the years, and it makes sense that he would want to just cool out and relax with his family. In fact, Wade recently stepped down from his job with TNT so that he could focus on the various other facets of his life.
