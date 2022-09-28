SPD: Two-day operation leads to 30 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people are behind bars following a two-day operation by the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Operation Total Focus, which ran from Sept. 23-24, resulted in 30 arrests, the recovery of five firearms, as well as cocaine, crack, fentanyl, Oxycodone and marijuana. Of the arrests, 15 were for driving under the influence and nine were felonies.

“This is the third operation we have held in coordination with Georgia State Patrol since August,” Chief Lenny Gunther said. “These operations are already proving to be impactful to overall safety. By using intelligence-based policing, we are targeting individuals and activities across the city that are resulting in crime issues and overall safety in our communities. We plan to continue this partnership and momentum with more operations in the near future.”

SPD has conducted three operations recently which have resulted in 83 arrests, the recovery of five stolen vehicles, 10 firearms(five of which were stolen), and various illegal narcotics.