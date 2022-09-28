Phillip Campbell, the escaped felon who failed to return from his work shift on September 20, has been located and taken into custody by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a brief Email from the NCSO, who wrote that 'Phillip Campbell was located by deputies this afternoon around 1:15 p.m. and taken into custody without incident.'

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO