Piedmont, AL – On October 8th from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm the Piedmont Pumpkin Festival on the Chief Ladiga Trail will host this annual event at 101 S Main St, Piedmont, AL 36272. The Piedmont Pumpkin Festival and Bicycle Show is a family friendly event on the Chief Ladiga Bicycle Trail in Piedmont, AL. The festival takes place in Optimist Park accessible from the Trail and Ladiga Street. Arts & Crafts vendors as well as a bicycle parts swap. The bicycle show will provide people an opportunity to see some cool vintage rides. We have several people that have been working hard preparing for biggest pumpkin contest – CASH PRIZE!!! They will have a variety of food trucks and sweet treat vendors. Logan Graves will start the music followed by Zion Bluegrass District. The evening will wind down with some local favorites like Jeff Rogers, Todd Byers and some other great local artists. Mark your calendars.
Big yard sale to be held Thursday, September 29th, through Saturday, October 1st, at 400 Park Street in Centre. There will be lots of good stuff: a John Deere tractor, a wheelchair, a shower chair, a walker, women’s and men’s clothing, walking canes, and a large collection of merchandise, including tools!
Brian and Sue Gillette do whatever they can to get attention amid the flurry of colorful signs and bright lights on fair...
Out of the Closet’s bright pink exterior is hard to miss. With over 20 stores across the United States, the thrift chain has quickly become a go-to for avid bargain shoppers. Luckily for Emory students, there’s a location just three miles away. This thrift store is full of...
This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cartersville. The Cass High School football team will have a game with Woodland High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. The Calhoun High School football team will have a game with Cartersville High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
A body was found Wednesday afternoon in Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama, officials said. The Gadsden Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Black Creek gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge, the city said in a statement Wednesday night. First responders...
The Carroll County School System football team will have a game with Cedartown High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
The city of Villa Rica recently partnered with Walton Communities to create Legacy at Walton Trail. The 55+ housing project is in the ‘Phase Two’ of their construction located at 200 Walton Way in Villa Rica. “Phase 2 will replace the remainder of our units at Old Town.” said Chairman of the project Phil Blair. The Grand Opening for Phase 1 took place on September 28th at 11:00 a.m.
The house fire on highway 9 south in the Blairtown Community Tuesday morning, apparently was started by and electrical outlet in the bathroom. Centre Fire Chief Jeremy Lee tells WEIS Radio News, fire crews kept the main fire body in the bathroom. There was heavy fire damage to the bathroom with moderate damage to the adjoining bedroom. The entire structure received heat and smoke damage.
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County 911 Center has a new employee who's getting to be pretty popular around the office. Her name is Ruby, and she's knows all the ins and outs of the center, because she calls it home. "Basically, she's got 40 to 50 mothers and...
Cherokee County is one of four counties, out of 159 in Georgia, with a 6% sales tax. Every other county has a higher tax rate. But, where do those six pennies go? Four go directly to Georgia’s general fund and are implemented automatically under state law. Two were put in place by Cherokee County voters, and must be renewed on a regular basis. One goes to the education special-purpose local-option sales tax (E-SPLOST), which raises funds for capital investment in the Cherokee County School District to build schools, buy buses and keep the district’s infrastructure up to speed with our rapidly growing county. (For more information, flip to page 58.)
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of two brothers killed in a Paulding County house fire called her sons her “pride and joy” and thanked the community for helping to raise the money to lay them to rest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
The Veterans Affairs multi-specialty clinic opened in Marietta on Monday, expanding specialty health care services for metro Atlanta veterans.
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
