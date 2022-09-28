ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Pumpkin Festival & Bicycle Show

Piedmont, AL – On October 8th from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm the Piedmont Pumpkin Festival on the Chief Ladiga Trail will host this annual event at 101 S Main St, Piedmont, AL 36272. The Piedmont Pumpkin Festival and Bicycle Show is a family friendly event on the Chief Ladiga Bicycle Trail in Piedmont, AL. The festival takes place in Optimist Park accessible from the Trail and Ladiga Street. Arts & Crafts vendors as well as a bicycle parts swap. The bicycle show will provide people an opportunity to see some cool vintage rides. We have several people that have been working hard preparing for biggest pumpkin contest – CASH PRIZE!!! They will have a variety of food trucks and sweet treat vendors. Logan Graves will start the music followed by Zion Bluegrass District. The evening will wind down with some local favorites like Jeff Rogers, Todd Byers and some other great local artists. Mark your calendars.
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Big Yard Sale – September 29th, 30th, and October 1st

Big yard sale to be held Thursday, September 29th, through Saturday, October 1st, at 400 Park Street in Centre. There will be lots of good stuff: a John Deere tractor, a wheelchair, a shower chair, a walker, women’s and men’s clothing, walking canes, and a large collection of merchandise, including tools!
CENTRE, AL
City
Cedartown, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Cedartown, GA
Society
idesignarch.com

Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm

This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
ATLANTA, GA
High School Football PRO

Cedartown, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carroll County School System football team will have a game with Cedartown High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
CEDARTOWN, GA
#Local Life#Localevent#Fall Festival#Baptist#Evergreen Lane
cobbcountycourier.com

Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

A New Affordable Housing Project Celebrates Grand Opening In Villa Rica

The city of Villa Rica recently partnered with Walton Communities to create Legacy at Walton Trail. The 55+ housing project is in the ‘Phase Two’ of their construction located at 200 Walton Way in Villa Rica. “Phase 2 will replace the remainder of our units at Old Town.” said Chairman of the project Phil Blair. The Grand Opening for Phase 1 took place on September 28th at 11:00 a.m.
VILLA RICA, GA
weisradio.com

Tuesday Morning Fire Update

The house fire on highway 9 south in the Blairtown Community Tuesday morning, apparently was started by and electrical outlet in the bathroom. Centre Fire Chief Jeremy Lee tells WEIS Radio News, fire crews kept the main fire body in the bathroom. There was heavy fire damage to the bathroom with moderate damage to the adjoining bedroom. The entire structure received heat and smoke damage.
CENTRE, AL
Festival
Society
townelaker.com

A Message From the Mayor

Cherokee County is one of four counties, out of 159 in Georgia, with a 6% sales tax. Every other county has a higher tax rate. But, where do those six pennies go? Four go directly to Georgia’s general fund and are implemented automatically under state law. Two were put in place by Cherokee County voters, and must be renewed on a regular basis. One goes to the education special-purpose local-option sales tax (E-SPLOST), which raises funds for capital investment in the Cherokee County School District to build schools, buy buses and keep the district’s infrastructure up to speed with our rapidly growing county. (For more information, flip to page 58.)
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

