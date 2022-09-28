Piedmont, AL – On October 8th from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm the Piedmont Pumpkin Festival on the Chief Ladiga Trail will host this annual event at 101 S Main St, Piedmont, AL 36272. The Piedmont Pumpkin Festival and Bicycle Show is a family friendly event on the Chief Ladiga Bicycle Trail in Piedmont, AL. The festival takes place in Optimist Park accessible from the Trail and Ladiga Street. Arts & Crafts vendors as well as a bicycle parts swap. The bicycle show will provide people an opportunity to see some cool vintage rides. We have several people that have been working hard preparing for biggest pumpkin contest – CASH PRIZE!!! They will have a variety of food trucks and sweet treat vendors. Logan Graves will start the music followed by Zion Bluegrass District. The evening will wind down with some local favorites like Jeff Rogers, Todd Byers and some other great local artists. Mark your calendars.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO