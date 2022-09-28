Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Related
wdrb.com
Kentucky's 1st school to teach nail techs celebrates a milestone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky. NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Taco Festival Returns To 4th Street Live This Weekend
Head to 4th Street Live this weekend (Oct. 1-2) for The 4th Annual Louisville Taco Festival. All tacos are $3 each, with over 50 styles of tacos and food items from over 20 food vendors. The festival will also feature:. Lucha Libre Wrestling. A Guy Fieri Nacho Bar. Margarita Bars.
leoweekly.com
LEO Weekly’s Josh Wood Will Co-Moderate VOCAL-KY’s Louisville Mayoral Forum
LEO Weekly’s Josh Wood and WFPL’s Roberto Roldan will be the moderators for VOCAL-KY’s Louisville Mayoral Forum next Friday. VOCAL-KY, the organization hosting the forum, aims to build a movement “of low-income people dedicated to ending the AIDS epidemic, the war on drugs, mass incarceration, and homelessness across the country,” according to their website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (9/30)
$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. Local hip-hop artists RMLLW2LLZ and The N8VS join Late for Dinner (Las Vegas), Sons of Silverton (Cincinnati), and Nick Ramsey (Racine, WI) at Art Sanctuary. This show will also stream on YouTube. SATURDAY, OCT. 1. Brown-Forman Amphitheater (Waterfront Park) $20...
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 7. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
leoweekly.com
10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Turners To Host First Oktoberfest With Against The Grain
Louisville Turners, the local chapter of the American Turners, a “sports and social club,” will host their first ever Oktoberfest this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1-11:30 p.m., at 3125 River Road. Here’s the schedule for the day, according to the Facebook listing:. 1-3 p.m. — Event kickoff;...
RELATED PEOPLE
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
WLKY.com
Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Doctors and patients among spirits at haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium
One of Louisville's most famous haunted grounds is opening its haunted house this weekend. Waverly Hills' haunted house will begin tours for the Halloween season starting this Friday. Watch our previous coverage of the haunted sanatorium in the player above. This isn't the full tour of the old sanatorium, but...
leoweekly.com
On Newsstands Now: Everything You’ll Find In LEO Weekly’s Latest Issue
The latest issue of LEO Weekly is on stands now! Here is a quick preview of our latest coverage on everything Louisville. “Down the home stretch of this election cycle, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is likely going to continue to rely on his campaign’s robotic, effective and glacial plan: use his large monetary lead to continue to carefully market, brand and sometimes scare the populace across the state of Kentucky. It will be the opposite of grassroots. It will be mostly boring and controlled. There will be no big splashes. No new ideas. There will most likely be subtly-sinister, slyly-worded, somewhat-nonsensical commercials that play on basic human fears. He’ll give a few advantageous soundbites to cameras, attacking from a distance.”
A Look at Louisville Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival [Fan Photos]
Last weekend, thousands of rock fans from all over the world descended on Louisville, Kentucky for an epic, four days of live music. For those of us that didn't get to make it to this year's Louder Than Life Festival, we've got a look into what we missed from some locals who were there. Plus, you can keep scrolling to see some pro shots from Louder Than Life as well.
Steamboat Nights celebration returns to Jeffersonville this weekend
Steamboat Nights is a continuation of a previous festival in Jeffersonville, called Steamboat Days, which started nearly 50 years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
wdrb.com
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
wdrb.com
Mercury Ballroom hosting 2 themed Disco parties this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mercury Ballroom is throwing it back this fall with two themed Disco parties. First up is the Gimme Gimme Disco, an ABBA-inspired dance party Nov. 25. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday. Dolly Disco is up next, and it sounds like exactly what it...
leoweekly.com
Three Years In, The Louisville LGBTQ+ Book Club Has A New Home
Three years ago, Sanjay Saverimuttu was tapped by Mike Slaton of Louisville Pride Foundation to lead the Louisville LGBTQ+ Book Club. The book club was started to provide an opportunity within the LGBTQ+ community to come together and socialize in a place that wasn’t in the bar scene. Before the pandemic, the group met monthly at the Beechmont Community Center, but then carried on via Zoom when it wasn’t safe to be in person. Now the group is back to meeting in person, but as of Tuesday, Oct. 11, they will be in their new home at the LGBTQ Community Center in Old Louisville at 1244 S. Third St, which is a shared space with Asia Institute-Crane House. LEO spoke with Saverimuttu about the book club.
Comments / 0