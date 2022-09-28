The latest issue of LEO Weekly is on stands now! Here is a quick preview of our latest coverage on everything Louisville. “Down the home stretch of this election cycle, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is likely going to continue to rely on his campaign’s robotic, effective and glacial plan: use his large monetary lead to continue to carefully market, brand and sometimes scare the populace across the state of Kentucky. It will be the opposite of grassroots. It will be mostly boring and controlled. There will be no big splashes. No new ideas. There will most likely be subtly-sinister, slyly-worded, somewhat-nonsensical commercials that play on basic human fears. He’ll give a few advantageous soundbites to cameras, attacking from a distance.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO