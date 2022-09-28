ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

WBTW News13

Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Pawleys Island Pier has collapsed, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department. Police said the pier is floating south. A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Crews respond to structure fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Myrtle Beach. Crews were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street before noon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injures were reported in the fire, which authorities said was caused by a downed power line. No other information about […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Pawleys Island to reopen North Causeway; South Causeway to remain closed

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Pawleys Island are set to reopen part of the town’s causeways on Saturday after Hurricane Ian. The Pawleys Island Police Department said the North Causeway will reopen at 10 a.m. for homeowners and contractors, while the South Causeway will remain closed. The decision was made at a town council meeting earlier in the morning.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Santee Cooper crews begin work to restore power

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper crews are beginning work Friday afternoon to restore power. The power company said winds have subsided enough for workers to use the bucket trucks. Santee Cooper crews are in the area of 52nd Avenue and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach to repair some damage. Thousands of Santee Cooper […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach urges residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is asking residents to leave the island as Hurricane Ian continues to head closer to the Cape Fear. Public Safety officials are concerned that the Causeway could be breached due to the anticipated storm surge of two to four feet, coupled with the high tide Friday morning.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WMBF

Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 killed in Conway-area crash, coroner says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Conway area on Tuesday. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 48-year-old Arthur James King died in a single-vehicle wreck on Dongola Highway. Officials from Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

POWER OUTAGES: More than 60,000 without power along Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Power outage numbers current as of 7:30 p.m. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Approximately 36,000 Santee Cooper customers between Pawleys Island and Little River remained without power Friday evening, according to the company’s outage map. About 14,000 Horry Electric customers were also without power. That’s about 16% of the utility’s roughly 89,000 customers. Earlier in […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

Preparations for Hurricane Ian underway in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ian gained strength in the Atlantic Thursday, becoming a hurricane again at 5 p.m after the National Hurricane Center’s update. Horry County, among many other local governments in our area, declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. It’s forecast to make landfall on the southern shores of South […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

