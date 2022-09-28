Read full article on original website
WMBF
First responders encourage safety as cleanup from Hurricane Ian begins
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the Grand Strand and Pee Dee wake up to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Saturday, first responders are reminding those cleaning up to do so safely. In a statement, Horry County Fire Rescue said some residents may want to leave the work to...
Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Pawleys Island Pier has collapsed, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department. Police said the pier is floating south. A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police.
Crews respond to structure fire in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Myrtle Beach. Crews were called to the 100 block of Cedar Street before noon, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injures were reported in the fire, which authorities said was caused by a downed power line. No other information about […]
WMBF
Crews use high-water vehicle to rescue residents, pets after Pawleys Island home floods
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - The Midway Fire Department performed a water rescue in Pawleys Island after the first floor of a home flooded Friday morning. According to Pawleys Island police, Midway FD crews rescued residents and pets in the 300 block of Myrtle Ave. Midway FD used its high...
Midway firefighters rescue residents and pets from Pawleys Island home
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Several residents and pets were rescued from a home in Pawleys Island Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approached the area. A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police. Police […]
WMBF
Pawleys Island to reopen North Causeway; South Causeway to remain closed
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Pawleys Island are set to reopen part of the town’s causeways on Saturday after Hurricane Ian. The Pawleys Island Police Department said the North Causeway will reopen at 10 a.m. for homeowners and contractors, while the South Causeway will remain closed. The decision was made at a town council meeting earlier in the morning.
WMBF
Large fishing boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian rages on in the Grand Strand. The boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street. According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, no one was onboard the boat. The city...
WMBF
Crews working to restore power to thousands in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County on Friday, leading to thousands of power outages in the area. As of Saturday morning, many areas remain without power as crews continue working to restore it. Here...
Santee Cooper crews begin work to restore power
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper crews are beginning work Friday afternoon to restore power. The power company said winds have subsided enough for workers to use the bucket trucks. Santee Cooper crews are in the area of 52nd Avenue and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach to repair some damage. Thousands of Santee Cooper […]
WMBF
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground announced Saturday that it will not allow any camping guests in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a statement, the campground cited water, power and electrical issues caused by the storm as reasons for the decision. Ocean Lakes also said it...
WMBF
Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach urges residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is asking residents to leave the island as Hurricane Ian continues to head closer to the Cape Fear. Public Safety officials are concerned that the Causeway could be breached due to the anticipated storm surge of two to four feet, coupled with the high tide Friday morning.
Fishing trawler washes ashore in Myrtle Beach while Ian raged
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fishing trawler washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian brought storm surge to the Grand Strand. According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the crew on Thursday and no one was on it when it washed ashore near 22nd Avenue South at […]
WMBF
Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
WMBF
1 killed in Conway-area crash, coroner says
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Conway area on Tuesday. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 48-year-old Arthur James King died in a single-vehicle wreck on Dongola Highway. Officials from Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at...
WMBF
‘Don’t be out if you don’t need to be’: Horry County water rescue crews ready to help during Ian
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are keeping their eyes on the shore as Hurricane Ian makes landfall Friday morning. A Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Warning are both in effect up and down the Grand Strand, while inland areas are under a Tropical Storm Warning. As a...
Horry County moves to OPCON 1 as Ian approaches landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast. As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon. Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory […]
POWER OUTAGES: More than 60,000 without power along Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Power outage numbers current as of 7:30 p.m. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Approximately 36,000 Santee Cooper customers between Pawleys Island and Little River remained without power Friday evening, according to the company’s outage map. About 14,000 Horry Electric customers were also without power. That’s about 16% of the utility’s roughly 89,000 customers. Earlier in […]
Preparations for Hurricane Ian underway in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ian gained strength in the Atlantic Thursday, becoming a hurricane again at 5 p.m after the National Hurricane Center’s update. Horry County, among many other local governments in our area, declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. It’s forecast to make landfall on the southern shores of South […]
